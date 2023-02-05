ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
wymt.com

Kentucky snaps SEC win streak in double-digit loss to Arkansas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats fell to Arkansas in their first conference loss in seven games. Kentucky came up short in a physical battle against the Razorbacks, ending a six-game SEC win streak with the 88-73 loss. Oscar Tshiebwe had a low-scoring performance with just seven points and seven...
gotodestinations.com

Fabulous Breakfast Spots in Lexington 2023 – (With Photos)

Looking for the best breakfast in Lexington, Kentucky? Well, buckle up breakfast lovers because you’re in for a wild and delicious ride!. So, grab a fork and knife, and let’s dive into the tastiest breakfast spots beautiful Lexington, Kentucky has to offer!. DV8 Kitchen. DV8 Kitchen is a...
wymt.com

Slots or not? Lawmakers pressured on “gray machines”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Slot machines are illegal in Kentucky. But the debate over slot machine look-a-likes known as “gray machines” is heating up in Frankfort. Supporters want the machines regulated and taxed, while opponents want them banned. The proponents of these machines say they’re legal and provide...
garrardcentralrecord.com

Kentucky Crafted Market returns to Kentucky Horse Park March 11-12

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 6, 2023) — The Kentucky Crafted Market, the Kentucky Arts Council’s showcase event, featuring the best visual art and craft in the commonwealth, will return March 11-12 to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena in Lexington. This year’s event marks the 40th anniversary of...
lanereport.com

New COO at Lexington Clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington Clinic welcomes Gary Lake as its Chief Operating Officer – Surgical & Technical Services. Lake joins us from Midwest Medical in Wisconsin, where he served as the COO and led healthcare operations and designed business solutions alongside C-suite executives to direct project teams for a successful merger and transition of all systems, processes and operations, integrating departments and staff with the acquiring entity.
wbontv.com

Property at exit 83 set to give City of Richmond competitive edge

The City of Richmond has finalized a purchase option on 600 acres of property located off I-75 at Exit 83. This option gives the city the opportunity to attract and retain large manufacturing investments as the tract of land is prepared to meet the needs of future manufacturing interests. The...
WKYT 27

Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
WKYT 27

Lexington Legends announce new coaching staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Legends announced new additions to their coaching staff on Monday. Joining Legends Manager and former MLB Catcher Barry Lyons are Pitching Coach Cameron Roth, Hitting Coach Enohel Polanco, and Defense Coach Bryan Swalley. Roth pitched professionally for parts of three seasons before retiring from...
WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant back open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
fox56news.com

Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond

A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond. A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
