National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
What happened after arson destroyed Knoxville's Planned Parenthood?Lauren BartonKnoxville, TN
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Two children recovering after January Magnolia Avenue crash
The two children who were injured in what police say was a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue are taking major steps in their recovery.
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro responds after crash traps two drivers in cars
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a “serious crash” on Maynardville Highway Tuesday morning, according to Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell. The crash happened near the Tractor Supply Co., Bagwell said. When crews arrived on scene, they reportedly found two damaged cars, which had...
wvlt.tv
TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City barn fires
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Arson Investigators Unit and the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two barn fires that happened on Feb. 1. Now, the investigators are asking for public information. The announcement came Wednesday, saying that two barns on Hotchkiss Valley Road...
wvlt.tv
Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. ‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Several East Tennessee families...
WATE
THP: Pedestrian killed while walking across highway in Morgan County
Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl
UPDATE Feb. 8, 8:17 a.m.: The Greeneville Police Department has identified the body found on Feb. 7 as missing juvenile, Danielle Owens. The investigation remains ongoing, according to police. GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was found in a Greene County cornfield […]
wymt.com
Man hospitalized after Middlesboro stabbing
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after allegedly being stabbed. Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan was called in just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday by the Middlesboro Police Department. Responding troopers found a person with a stab wound at the BP station on 38th Street.
KCSO: Car crashes into building next to Gibbs High School
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a car that crashed into a building adjacent to Gibbs High School, according to a KCSO Facebook post. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The driver was taken to UT Medical Center for evaluation. At around 11:25 p.m., the condition of the driver was unknown, KCSO said.
Man arrested after 2-day pursuit following crash in Campbell County
TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street throughout February. The repairs mean drivers can expect lane closures from mile marker 386 to 387 over the next three weekends. The repairs will begin the evening of Feb. 10 as crews...
wymt.com
Man seriously injured after crashing into gas station in Harlan County
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in one county were busy on Monday night following an incident at a gas station. Officials with the Harlan Fire Department tell WYMT they responded to the Harlan BP just after 9 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a Jeep had crashed into several gas...
wvlt.tv
1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
wvlt.tv
WYSH AM 1380
THP captures suspect after lengthy search
A two-day long search for a suspect ended Saturday morning in Campbell County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 32-year-old Daniel Portillo had been involved in a traffic accident on I-75 in Campbell County on Friday morning, but when troopers arrived to investigate, he fled into the woods. A search was conducted on the ground and from the air but Portillo was not immediately located.
WATE
WYSH AM 1380
Jellico man arrested in Saturday shooting
A Jellico man was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies received a call around 3:30 pm that a woman had been brought in after being shot on Little White Oak Road in the White Oak community. Shortly after they arrived, deputies and LaFollette Police officers took 29-year-old Larry Edward Lovitt II into custody for questioning.
wvlt.tv
2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people died and two were injured after a crash on Alcoa Highway Sunday afternoon, according to the Alcoa Police Department. APD officers and Alcoa Fire Department personnel responded to a multi-car crash at Alcoa Highway and Wheeler Road around 12:45 p.m. According to APD and...
Fatal stabbing under investigation by Knoxville Police
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Mark Venson, 56, of Knoxville and has been charged with second-degree murder in the deadly stabbing. Venson was booked Monday night at […]
wvlt.tv
Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says. Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Demolition to begin on Cumberland Avenue. Updated: 9 hours ago. Demolition to begin on Cumberland Avenue. University of...
