Knoxville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wvlt.tv

Rural Metro responds after crash traps two drivers in cars

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a “serious crash” on Maynardville Highway Tuesday morning, according to Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell. The crash happened near the Tractor Supply Co., Bagwell said. When crews arrived on scene, they reportedly found two damaged cars, which had...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City barn fires

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Arson Investigators Unit and the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two barn fires that happened on Feb. 1. Now, the investigators are asking for public information. The announcement came Wednesday, saying that two barns on Hotchkiss Valley Road...
LENOIR CITY, TN
WBIR

THP: Pedestrian fatally hit Monday afternoon in Oliver Springs

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an 81-year-old pedestrian was dead Monday after he was fatally hit on Knoxville Highway. They said Wade Nance was walking across the westbound lane of Knoxville Highway at around 12 p.m. after he "finished measuring from the centerline of the roadway." They said he was then fatally hit by a car.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WJHL

Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl

UPDATE Feb. 8, 8:17 a.m.: The Greeneville Police Department has identified the body found on Feb. 7 as missing juvenile, Danielle Owens. The investigation remains ongoing, according to police. GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was found in a Greene County cornfield […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Man hospitalized after Middlesboro stabbing

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after allegedly being stabbed. Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan was called in just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday by the Middlesboro Police Department. Responding troopers found a person with a stab wound at the BP station on 38th Street.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
WBIR

KCSO: Car crashes into building next to Gibbs High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a car that crashed into a building adjacent to Gibbs High School, according to a KCSO Facebook post. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The driver was taken to UT Medical Center for evaluation. At around 11:25 p.m., the condition of the driver was unknown, KCSO said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street throughout February. The repairs mean drivers can expect lane closures from mile marker 386 to 387 over the next three weekends. The repairs will begin the evening of Feb. 10 as crews...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say

wvlt.tv

Person hit by car in Morgan County, officials say

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after being hit by a car on Tennessee Highway 62, officials said. The accident was not a wreck, a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed. Officials said the victim, later identified as Wade Nance, 81, was surveying in the area, was hit by a car and then succumbed to their injuries.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP captures suspect after lengthy search

A two-day long search for a suspect ended Saturday morning in Campbell County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 32-year-old Daniel Portillo had been involved in a traffic accident on I-75 in Campbell County on Friday morning, but when troopers arrived to investigate, he fled into the woods. A search was conducted on the ground and from the air but Portillo was not immediately located.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Body found in middle of cornfield in Greeneville, TN

Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. Body found in middle of cornfield in Greeneville, …. Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Jellico man arrested in Saturday shooting

A Jellico man was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies received a call around 3:30 pm that a woman had been brought in after being shot on Little White Oak Road in the White Oak community. Shortly after they arrived, deputies and LaFollette Police officers took 29-year-old Larry Edward Lovitt II into custody for questioning.
JELLICO, TN
wvlt.tv

2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people died and two were injured after a crash on Alcoa Highway Sunday afternoon, according to the Alcoa Police Department. APD officers and Alcoa Fire Department personnel responded to a multi-car crash at Alcoa Highway and Wheeler Road around 12:45 p.m. According to APD and...
ALCOA, TN
WATE

Fatal stabbing under investigation by Knoxville Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Mark Venson, 56, of Knoxville and has been charged with second-degree murder in the deadly stabbing. Venson was booked Monday night at […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says

KNOXVILLE, TN
KNOXVILLE, TN

