wvlt.tv
TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City barn fires
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Arson Investigators Unit and the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two barn fires that happened on Feb. 1. Now, the investigators are asking for public information. The announcement came Wednesday, saying that two barns on Hotchkiss Valley Road...
THP: Pedestrian fatally hit Monday afternoon in Oliver Springs
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an 81-year-old pedestrian was dead Monday after he was fatally hit on Knoxville Highway. They said Wade Nance was walking across the westbound lane of Knoxville Highway at around 12 p.m. after he "finished measuring from the centerline of the roadway." They said he was then fatally hit by a car.
wvlt.tv
Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. ‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Several East Tennessee families...
bbbtv12.com
UPDATE: Surveyor Struck by Car in Morgan County – Identified
One person died Monday after being hit by a car on Tennessee Highway 62 shortly after 12pm, officials said. Officials said the victim, identified as Wade Nance, 81, was surveying in the area, and was hit by a car and then succumbed to his injuries. Nance had finished measuring the...
GPD: Body of missing Greene County 16-year-old found in cornfield
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A body found in a Greene County cornfield was identified as missing 16-year-old Danielle Owens, the Greeneville Police Department said. Owens was reported missing on Dec. 12, 2022, according to GPD. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road...
Rural Metro: 2 injured in Maynardville Pike crash
Two drivers suffered what appear to be non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a head-on collision along Maynardville Pike in North Knox County, according to Rural Metro Fire.
wvlt.tv
1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl
UPDATE Feb. 8, 8:17 a.m.: The Greeneville Police Department has identified the body found on Feb. 7 as missing juvenile, Danielle Owens. The investigation remains ongoing, according to police. GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was found in a Greene County cornfield […]
'Diverging diamonds' interchange pattern expected to come to Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Plans are moving forward for crews to convert two interchanges to diverging diamond interchanges in Knox County. The Department of Transportation plans to build a diverging diamond interchange at the I-75 and Emory Road intersection in North Knox County. TDOT's online timeline shows the project is in the preliminary design phase.
JCPD investigating ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian from LaFollette
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Tuesday. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Michael Savage, of LaFollette, was attempting to cross University Parkway when he was struck by a Ford F150. Savage was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center […]
wvlt.tv
Person hit by car in Morgan County, officials say
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after being hit by a car on Tennessee Highway 62, officials said. The accident was not a wreck, a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed. Officials said the victim, later identified as Wade Nance, 81, was surveying in the area, was hit by a car and then succumbed to their injuries.
wvlt.tv
Car crashes into Gibbs High School
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a car crashed into Gibbs High School, according to KCSO officials. KCSO deputies responded to the call at 7:15 p.m., officials with the office said. The driver was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, KCSO officials said.
wvlt.tv
TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street throughout February. The repairs mean drivers can expect lane closures from mile marker 386 to 387 over the next three weekends. The repairs will begin the evening of Feb. 10 as crews...
wcyb.com
Affidavit: Carter County infant suffered broken skull, underwent CPR, on ventilator
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: An infant underwent CPR, suffered from a fractured skull, and is on a ventilator according to an affidavit in Carter County sent to News 5. According to the affidavit, the 8-month-old boy's mother, Christina Niles, admitted to throwing a toy truck and striking...
Father of modern TBI and Scott County native dies at 100
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement officials across the state are remembering a World War II veteran from East Tennessee considered the father of the modern Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who died earlier this week at age 100. The Tennessee Bureau of Criminal Identification was established in 1951 as a division of the Department […]
wvlt.tv
‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. TN Songwriters Festival. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tennessee Songwriters Festival kicked off in Sevier County on Tuesday. Could commuter trains be...
WYSH AM 1380
THP captures suspect after lengthy search
A two-day long search for a suspect ended Saturday morning in Campbell County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 32-year-old Daniel Portillo had been involved in a traffic accident on I-75 in Campbell County on Friday morning, but when troopers arrived to investigate, he fled into the woods. A search was conducted on the ground and from the air but Portillo was not immediately located.
wvlt.tv
2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people died and two were injured after a crash on Alcoa Highway Sunday afternoon, according to the Alcoa Police Department. APD officers and Alcoa Fire Department personnel responded to a multi-car crash at Alcoa Highway and Wheeler Road around 12:45 p.m. According to APD and...
wcyb.com
Man kills mother in Sullivan County, police say
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man killed his mother Saturday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Jill Sly, of Bristol, Tennessee. Her son, Benjamin Sly, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Benjamin Sly was arraigned in court Monday...
wvlt.tv
Forest officials to set prescribed burn in Cocke County
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Forest Service officials are planning a prescribed burn in Cocke County, set for Tuesday. The burn is planned to be started on the Lemon Gap Quad off Forest Service Roads 96 and 96B. According to an announcement from the Forest Service, the burn will be...
