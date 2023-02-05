ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City barn fires

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Arson Investigators Unit and the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two barn fires that happened on Feb. 1. Now, the investigators are asking for public information. The announcement came Wednesday, saying that two barns on Hotchkiss Valley Road...
LENOIR CITY, TN
WBIR

THP: Pedestrian fatally hit Monday afternoon in Oliver Springs

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an 81-year-old pedestrian was dead Monday after he was fatally hit on Knoxville Highway. They said Wade Nance was walking across the westbound lane of Knoxville Highway at around 12 p.m. after he "finished measuring from the centerline of the roadway." They said he was then fatally hit by a car.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
bbbtv12.com

UPDATE: Surveyor Struck by Car in Morgan County – Identified

One person died Monday after being hit by a car on Tennessee Highway 62 shortly after 12pm, officials said. Officials said the victim, identified as Wade Nance, 81, was surveying in the area, and was hit by a car and then succumbed to his injuries. Nance had finished measuring the...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

GPD: Body of missing Greene County 16-year-old found in cornfield

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A body found in a Greene County cornfield was identified as missing 16-year-old Danielle Owens, the Greeneville Police Department said. Owens was reported missing on Dec. 12, 2022, according to GPD. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl

UPDATE Feb. 8, 8:17 a.m.: The Greeneville Police Department has identified the body found on Feb. 7 as missing juvenile, Danielle Owens. The investigation remains ongoing, according to police. GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was found in a Greene County cornfield […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WBIR

'Diverging diamonds' interchange pattern expected to come to Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Plans are moving forward for crews to convert two interchanges to diverging diamond interchanges in Knox County. The Department of Transportation plans to build a diverging diamond interchange at the I-75 and Emory Road intersection in North Knox County. TDOT's online timeline shows the project is in the preliminary design phase.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

JCPD investigating ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian from LaFollette

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Tuesday. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Michael Savage, of LaFollette, was attempting to cross University Parkway when he was struck by a Ford F150. Savage was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Person hit by car in Morgan County, officials say

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after being hit by a car on Tennessee Highway 62, officials said. The accident was not a wreck, a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed. Officials said the victim, later identified as Wade Nance, 81, was surveying in the area, was hit by a car and then succumbed to their injuries.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Car crashes into Gibbs High School

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a car crashed into Gibbs High School, according to KCSO officials. KCSO deputies responded to the call at 7:15 p.m., officials with the office said. The driver was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, KCSO officials said.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street throughout February. The repairs mean drivers can expect lane closures from mile marker 386 to 387 over the next three weekends. The repairs will begin the evening of Feb. 10 as crews...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Father of modern TBI and Scott County native dies at 100

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement officials across the state are remembering a World War II veteran from East Tennessee considered the father of the modern Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who died earlier this week at age 100. The Tennessee Bureau of Criminal Identification was established in 1951 as a division of the Department […]
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation

Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. TN Songwriters Festival. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tennessee Songwriters Festival kicked off in Sevier County on Tuesday. Could commuter trains be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP captures suspect after lengthy search

A two-day long search for a suspect ended Saturday morning in Campbell County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 32-year-old Daniel Portillo had been involved in a traffic accident on I-75 in Campbell County on Friday morning, but when troopers arrived to investigate, he fled into the woods. A search was conducted on the ground and from the air but Portillo was not immediately located.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people died and two were injured after a crash on Alcoa Highway Sunday afternoon, according to the Alcoa Police Department. APD officers and Alcoa Fire Department personnel responded to a multi-car crash at Alcoa Highway and Wheeler Road around 12:45 p.m. According to APD and...
ALCOA, TN
wcyb.com

Man kills mother in Sullivan County, police say

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man killed his mother Saturday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Jill Sly, of Bristol, Tennessee. Her son, Benjamin Sly, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Benjamin Sly was arraigned in court Monday...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Forest officials to set prescribed burn in Cocke County

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Forest Service officials are planning a prescribed burn in Cocke County, set for Tuesday. The burn is planned to be started on the Lemon Gap Quad off Forest Service Roads 96 and 96B. According to an announcement from the Forest Service, the burn will be...
COCKE COUNTY, TN

