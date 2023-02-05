ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Businesses begin recovery efforts following North Texas winter storm

By Olivia Leach
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5eCi_0kcwMuGN00

North Texas businesses begin recovery efforts following winter storm 02:05

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that the region has made it out of the ice storm, North Texans are making their way back out to survey the damage and to also enjoy the warmer weather.

"I had very little damage but there were some boats that were destroyed," said boat owner Donald Jones.

Jones docks his two boats at the Lynn Creek Marina at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. His boats were under a roof that collapsed in the storm.

According to Suntex Marinas, which manages the marina, the roof collapsed under the weight of ice overnight on Wednesday.

"It's very frustrating because we don't get access to our boats," Jones said.

Suntex Marinas said no one was injured in the collapse and that they notified all of the boat owners. They are also relocating boats on the impacted dock to another location.

Still, boat owners are frustrated.

"They moved our boats to an alternate location that doesn't have power, doesn't have water," Jones said. "I have a big boat—40-foot boat—batteries need to charge, refrigerator, and without power, they're just going to die."

It's a different story for restaurants that had to shut down during the storm—the warm weather brought a welcome return to business.

"Two days shut down, but really it was for the safety of our employees more than anything," said Jason Alan Smith, the owner of FireHouse Gastro Park.

The Grand Prairie restaurant shut its doors on Tuesday and Wednesday, but was packed Saturday with people just happy to get out of the house.

"It's definitely not as bad as two years ago when the whole grid came down and everything, but we were a little stir crazy...three days I stayed in," said Tiffany Yancy.

Though, Smith said being closed for two days did hurt their bottom line.

"I feel bad for our team that had to go home and not get their wage or their gratuity," he said.

But they've learned from past storms, and stocked up on salt, wrapped pipes and kept the heat on to prevent damage so they could get back to business sooner this time.

"February's off to a little bit of a rocky start but we hope to recover," Smith said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Rain causes high water on North Texas roads, officials say

DALLAS — If you're hitting the roads Wednesday, take caution. High water areas were being reported on several roads in North Texas, as morning rain showers moved through the region. Water could be seen over the roadway at Interstate 30 and Interstate 45 in Dallas, a common area of...
DALLAS, TX
newschannel6now.com

With possibility of power outages, here are two types of generators to consider

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With freezing rain in the forecast, there is the possibility of power outages. Something that can help during an outage is a generator. For those who weathered the winter storm of February 2021, which crippled the Texas power grid, some lost power for several days. After that storm, many people considered buying a generator. There are several types out there, but the two most common are your portable generators that use gasoline or diesel.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Heavy rain, some storms continue through the afternoon in North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — We've seen a rainy, stormy start to our Wednesday in parts of North Texas.  Some of the rain has been heavy, producing some ponding here and there.  We'll likely have scattered rain and some thunderstorms in the region for the rest of the morning into at least the early to mid-afternoon. By mid to late afternoon, though, we'll see the rain moving east and our sky conditions slowly, slowly improving from west to east. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tonight, lows will drop into the mid 30s.  We'll...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Hazardous Weather Outlook

For areas along and east of I-35, you can expect up to 2.5″ of total rainfall accumulations. The highest rainfall totals should be in the northeast, where isolated higher totals of 3-4″ are possible. For areas mainly west of I-35, you can expect 1″ or less through Wednesday.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?

Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

North Texans collecting supplies to send to Turkey after deadly earthquakes

DALLAS - Rescuers are working in freezing temperatures looking for survivors in the rubble of the deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and neighboring Syria. The death has climbed to more than 7,200 people and is expected to rise with thousands still unaccounted for. The region also suffered widespread damage and more than 100 aftershocks.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyInYourState

This Year, Texas Is Getting A New State Park For The First Time Since 1998

If you love exploring state parks in Texas, get excited! There is another one in the pipeline, and it’s slated to open in mid to late 2023. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located about an hour west of the DFW metroplex, featuring a 90-acre lake, numerous trails, campsites, and astonishing views.
TEXAS STATE
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight

Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

The Best Tubing Rivers In Texas To Float When It’s Hot Outside

When temperatures start to rise in Texas—which, let’s be honest, is most of the year—people beat the heat with a beloved warm-weather activity, and it’s not locking the door shut to keep all the good air-conditioning inside. Tubing down rivers has long been a favorite pastime of Texans (and Southerners in general) in the spring and summertime when everyone is just looking for a way to cool down. The affordable outdoor excursion offers old-fashioned fun for families and friends.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Fort Worth apartment fire caused by lightning strike injures 1

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — More than 20 people were left without homes on Wednesday morning after a lightning strike caused a fire at an apartment complex.Fire officials said that at about 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2023, several calls came in about structure fires caused by lightning strikes as storms moved through Fort Worth. Many were reported in the southwest part of the city, including a 4:54 a.m. call about a fire at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Bay Line Dr.When crews arrived just a short while later, they saw flames coming out of the roof of the two-story complex and began fighting the blaze. A second alarm was called to bring in more resources and it took over two hours and about 70 firefighters to put the fire out.Eight units were damaged in the inferno, leaving about 20 residents without a place to stay, and the American Red Cross of Greater North Texas responded to provide them with help. One person was injured and taken to the hospital; their condition is not currently known.
FORT WORTH, TX
Groesbeck Journal

On the Move White bass spawning run not hitting on all cylinders yet, but it won’t be long

, Each year — usually sometime in late winter or early spring — the pin drops on Texas rivers that feed major reservoirs and the white bass spawning run sparks to life. It’s a great time to be around the water. An even grander time to be a fun fisherman with a ringside seat to what is widely regarded as one of freshwater fishing’s greatest shows. The winding, twisting riverine settings known for banner white bass fishing are plentiful in Texas. Among the most storied are the Sabine River above Toledo Bend, Trinity River above Lake Livingston, Neches River above Lake Palestine,...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

What is CBD? And what’s the deal with Delta 8? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – There’s marijuana. Then there’s hemp. One is legal, one is not. But understanding why and what’s in each substance is a little hazier than that. That’s when a new federal farm bill legalized commercial hemp production in the U.S. and simultaneously removed hemp from the list of controlled substances.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
178K+
Followers
25K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy