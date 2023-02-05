ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Kyrie Irving Felt “Disrespected” by Nets

Former Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is no stranger to controversy. Days after getting traded to Dallas after demanding a trade out of town, Irving threw his former employer under the bus in his introductory press conference with the Mavericks on Tuesday. “When I was in Brooklyn where I felt...
BROOKLYN, NY
Nets’ Kyrie Irving Dealt to Dallas, Social Media Reacts

Kyrie Irving wanted out, and the Brooklyn Nets finally obliged. After failing to come to terms on a long term deal, Irving demanded on Friday that he be traded. By Sunday afternoon, the Nets finally did the deed, trading the troubled star point guard to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finley-Smith, an unprotected first round pick in 2029; and second round picks in 2027 and ’29. Markieff Morris also went in the deal from the Nets to the Mavericks.
DALLAS, TX
Fourth Quarter Fury Powers Knicks Over Magic

Once again the New York Knicks pulled another rabbit out of their collective hats with a come-from-behind victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, winning 102-98. The Knicks had trailed Orlando by as many as eight points going into the second half, before storming back, especially in the fourth quarter where New York dropped 36 points.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Knicks Bounce Back with Win over Sixers

KNICKS 108 – SIXERS 97. Let’s just say the Knicks needed this one. A night after falling to the LA Clippers at the Garden, the Knicks rebounded for a 108-97 win over division rival Philadelphia. The victory pulls the Knicks back up to three-games over .500. Julius Randle...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Devils Outlast Canucks in OT Thriller

The New Jersey Devils certainly didn’t make it easy on themselves, but in the end found a way to pull out a 5-4 overtime victory over Vancouver, in the first game back since the All-Star Break. With 42 seconds left in overtime, Jesper Brett took a pass across ice from Jack Hughes, and slammed the puck past Vancouver goalie Collin Delia to give Jersey a thrilling 5-4 victory.
NEWARK, NJ

