Kyrie Irving wanted out, and the Brooklyn Nets finally obliged. After failing to come to terms on a long term deal, Irving demanded on Friday that he be traded. By Sunday afternoon, the Nets finally did the deed, trading the troubled star point guard to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finley-Smith, an unprotected first round pick in 2029; and second round picks in 2027 and ’29. Markieff Morris also went in the deal from the Nets to the Mavericks.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO