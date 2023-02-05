Read full article on original website
Girls basketball preview: Gibraltar hosts Sevastopol on U 102.1
Gibraltar and Sevastopol will renew their rivalry in Packerland girls' basketball action on Tuesday night. The Vikings dug a hole for themselves in the first half, but were able to make a game of it against Peshtigo in their 46-38 loss against Peshtigo. The Vikings found themselves down 21-13 at the end of the first half, an edge the Bulldogs would keep the rest of the game. Andie Schar scored 22 points in the loss for the Vikings, including 14 after the break. Betsy Lecy drilled two three-pointers to add six for the Vikings. Brooklyn Phillips led the Bulldogs with 16 points while Akira Smalls added 12 points in the victory.
Zeigler's threes pounce on Panthers in Phoenix men stunner
Last-second three-pointers at the end of regulation and overtime by Davin Zeigler ended a lot of misery for the Green Bay Phoenix men's basketball team as they beat the Milwaukee Panthers 80-79. Four Phoenix players hit double-figures on an evening where the Phoenix made a program-record 16 three-pointers. Randy Tucker...
Boys basketball preview: Eagles host Spartans on 104.1 WRLU
The Southern Door Eagles renew an old rivalry when they host the Luxemburg-Casco Spartans in a non-conference boys’ basketball game Monday night. The Spartans (6-8 in the NEC, 7-12 overall) are coming off a thrilling 55-54 overtime win over Denmark last Thursday, while Southern Door (10-1 in the Packerland, 15-3 overall) beat previously undefeated Crivitz 68-62 Saturday, behind 33 points from Drew Daoust who connected on six three-pointers. The game will be the third one in four days for the Eagles.
Can Wisconsin Bring Home a Captivating 2024 Four-Star RB?
The Wisconsin Badgers have worked frivolously to secure the state as their own. Starting and maintaining pipelines requires an expert amount of skill and a balance of attention between all areas. Wisconsin has been a battle in particular for top recruits, but the Badgers may have shifted their sights to one specific 2024 in-state recruit.
Marquette falls to UConn
The #10 ranked Marquette Golden Eagles dropped a Big East game Tuesday night to the #21 Connecticut Huskies 87-72 on the road. The Golden Eagles started out slow and could not come back from a 46-29 deficit in the first half. Tyler Kolek led the Golden Eagles with 17 points...
Amid late-game shot selection, Badgers’ Chucky Hepburn and Greg Gard have differing thoughts
The Wisconsin Badgers suffered a 54-52 loss at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats, dropping their ninth game of the season and suffering another setback after a win against Ohio State on Thursday. The hot topic of the loss? Chucky Hepburn’s questionable late-game shot selection. Hepburn took Wisconsin’s last...
Gamblers salvage weekend with Sunday win
After losses on Friday and Saturday, the Green Bay Gamblers found a win in Cedar Rapids on Sunday. The Gamblers were shutout by the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday and Saturday by identical 3-0 scores with the venue the lone change in the equation. On Sunday, Michael DeAngelo broke the...
Striver Gymnasts Shined Bright this past weekend!
The Door County YMCA Striver Gymnastic Team shined bright this past weekend at the 34th Annual Sheboygan Snowflake Gymnastic Invitational. The Team returned to Door County with two Team trophies and 29 individual medals. The Excel Silver Team continues to shine this season. The Team placed 2nd out of eight...
'The Attributes to be a Winner': John Blackwell Could be an Instant Impact Freshman For Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Prior to receiving his scholarship offer from Wisconsin in September of 2021, John Blackwell (Bloomfield Hills, Mich./Brother Rice) made his way to Madison for an official visit. Part of Blackwell's trip included an open gym run with the Badgers, featuring the likes of former lottery pick Johnny Davis and five-year starter Brad Davison, who helped lead UW to a pair of Big Ten Conference titles.
UW-Whitewater hires Jace Rindahl as head football coach
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced Jace Rindahl as the next head coach of the Warhawk Football program. Rindahl graduated from UW-Whitewater and has been an assistant coach with the Warhawk football program for the past eight seasons. Rindahl had served as Interim Head Coach since Kevin Bullis announced his retirement following the 2022 season.
Gerald F. Murphy
Gerald Francis Murphy, "Jerry" to all who knew and loved him, 93, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing Center at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay with his family at his side. He was born October 27,...
Snow and rain likely Thursday; highest totals NW
MILWAUKEE - A strong low-pressure system will move just along the Wisconsin-Illinois border on Thursday, February 9th brining rain and snow to the area. The highest impacted locations with the heaviest snow will be in southwestern and central Wisconsin. Southeast Wisconsin will see a mix of snow and a transition into rain closer to the lakefront. Due to the potential for hazardous slick travel and higher snowfall accumulations in some areas, a winter storm watch and winter weather advisory are in effect Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
James R. Gordon
James R. “Flash” Gordon, 62, of Baileys Harbor died peacefully at his home on the farm Friday, February 3, 2023 with wife Ann at his side. He was born to Phillip and Clara “Curly Root” Gordon in Sturgeon Bay and was a lifelong resident of Door County with Gordon Lodge being his home until 1985. Jim attended Liberty Grove and Baileys Harbor grade schools, graduating from Florida Air Academy in 1977. He pursued continuing education classes including hospitality, food service industry certifications, bakery, Auto CAD, festival and event planning, and had membership in the Wisconsin Bakers Association.
Huge fire brings down commercial facility in Newton
Domestic violence is a much talked about topic in the wake of the double homicide in Green Bay. After a few hours of deliberation, the jury reached a quick verdict. A nonpartisan group finds chronic absenteeism rising in Wisconsin. Green Bay schools saw one of the greatest increases.
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
