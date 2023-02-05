Gibraltar and Sevastopol will renew their rivalry in Packerland girls' basketball action on Tuesday night. The Vikings dug a hole for themselves in the first half, but were able to make a game of it against Peshtigo in their 46-38 loss against Peshtigo. The Vikings found themselves down 21-13 at the end of the first half, an edge the Bulldogs would keep the rest of the game. Andie Schar scored 22 points in the loss for the Vikings, including 14 after the break. Betsy Lecy drilled two three-pointers to add six for the Vikings. Brooklyn Phillips led the Bulldogs with 16 points while Akira Smalls added 12 points in the victory.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO