Southern Door Fire Department Fire Chief Rich Olson says your time may be up when it comes to ice fishing this winter after the most recent rescue Monday afternoon. Emergency personnel from the Southern Door Fire Department, Door County Sheriff's Department, Door County Emergency Services, United States Coast Guard, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were called into action at approximately 12:30 p.m. to the report of a crack in the ice and that a chunk of it had started to float away from the shore. Anglers made the call out on the ice that realized that they were not going to be able to get back to shore safely. Crews deployed rescue vehicles from Oak Road to bring 11 ice anglers back to shore at the Potawatomi State Park boat launch.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO