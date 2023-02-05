Read full article on original website
Gerald F. Murphy
Gerald Francis Murphy, "Jerry" to all who knew and loved him, 93, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing Center at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay with his family at his side. He was born October 27,...
Striver Gymnasts Shined Bright this past weekend!
The Door County YMCA Striver Gymnastic Team shined bright this past weekend at the 34th Annual Sheboygan Snowflake Gymnastic Invitational. The Team returned to Door County with two Team trophies and 29 individual medals. The Excel Silver Team continues to shine this season. The Team placed 2nd out of eight...
L-C dance takes 5th at state
The Luxemburg-Casco and Sturgeon Bay dance teams had successful outings at last weekend's state dance competition in LaCrosse. The squad took 5th place in D4 pom while also competing in the D2 jazz competition. Sturgeon Bay competed in the state competition for the first time as dual event performers. It...
Girls basketball preview: Gibraltar hosts Sevastopol on U 102.1
Gibraltar and Sevastopol will renew their rivalry in Packerland girls' basketball action on Tuesday night. The Vikings dug a hole for themselves in the first half, but were able to make a game of it against Peshtigo in their 46-38 loss against Peshtigo. The Vikings found themselves down 21-13 at the end of the first half, an edge the Bulldogs would keep the rest of the game. Andie Schar scored 22 points in the loss for the Vikings, including 14 after the break. Betsy Lecy drilled two three-pointers to add six for the Vikings. Brooklyn Phillips led the Bulldogs with 16 points while Akira Smalls added 12 points in the victory.
Girls basketball recap: Sevastopol girls topple Gibraltar for program-record 19th win on U 102.1
The Sevastopol Pioneers girls' basketball team made history on Tuesday night when they beat Gibraltar 54-20 in Fish Creek. Both teams struggled to score early in the game, with the Vikings unable to get into their offensive sets comfortably and the Pioneers unable to convert on the opportunities given to them. The Pioneers were able to pull away for good midway through the first half, thanks to a balanced scoring attack by Kayla Ranly, Bailey Rikkola, Naomi Rikkola, and Reese Schauske. Mikala Gorham and Colleen Carlisle registered the lone field goals of the half for the Vikings as they went into the locker room down 32-6.
Sturgeon Bay takes action on Fleet Farm, Industrial Park projects
On Tuesday night, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council moved on two big future development plans on the City’sCity’s west side. A Memorandum of Understanding agreement between the City and Howard Immel, Inc. to possibly construct a new building in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park got the green light. If it goes through, the project will accommodate five tenants with 50,000 square feet of space each for manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse.
Boys basketball preview: Eagles host Spartans on 104.1 WRLU
The Southern Door Eagles renew an old rivalry when they host the Luxemburg-Casco Spartans in a non-conference boys’ basketball game Monday night. The Spartans (6-8 in the NEC, 7-12 overall) are coming off a thrilling 55-54 overtime win over Denmark last Thursday, while Southern Door (10-1 in the Packerland, 15-3 overall) beat previously undefeated Crivitz 68-62 Saturday, behind 33 points from Drew Daoust who connected on six three-pointers. The game will be the third one in four days for the Eagles.
Gamblers salvage weekend with Sunday win
After losses on Friday and Saturday, the Green Bay Gamblers found a win in Cedar Rapids on Sunday. The Gamblers were shutout by the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday and Saturday by identical 3-0 scores with the venue the lone change in the equation. On Sunday, Michael DeAngelo broke the...
Door County YMCA's "Membership For All" serving two purposes
No matter your situation, a program designed to make the Door County YMCA accessible is available. Membership for All (MAF) is a financial assistance initiative that ensures individuals and families can utilize the Door County YMCA, regardless of age, income, or background. Membership Experience Executive Brett Cleveland says the program reduces membership costs and gives program discounts for those needing assistance.
Jane Wienke
Beverly Jane Wienke, 82, of rural Algoma, founder and owner of Wienke’s Market, peacefully gained eternal life on February 5, 2023. She was born October 11, 1940, in Algoma WI, to Elden and Edith (Stuebs) Nelson. Jane graduated from Algoma High School in 1958 and attended UW-Oshkosh, earning a...
Eleven ice anglers rescued off Door County shoreline
Southern Door Fire Department Fire Chief Rich Olson says your time may be up when it comes to ice fishing this winter after the most recent rescue Monday afternoon. Emergency personnel from the Southern Door Fire Department, Door County Sheriff's Department, Door County Emergency Services, United States Coast Guard, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were called into action at approximately 12:30 p.m. to the report of a crack in the ice and that a chunk of it had started to float away from the shore. Anglers made the call out on the ice that realized that they were not going to be able to get back to shore safely. Crews deployed rescue vehicles from Oak Road to bring 11 ice anglers back to shore at the Potawatomi State Park boat launch.
Zeigler's threes pounce on Panthers in Phoenix men stunner
Last-second three-pointers at the end of regulation and overtime by Davin Zeigler ended a lot of misery for the Green Bay Phoenix men's basketball team as they beat the Milwaukee Panthers 80-79. Four Phoenix players hit double-figures on an evening where the Phoenix made a program-record 16 three-pointers. Randy Tucker...
Door and Kewaunee counties remain in low COVID community level
One new COVID-19-related death in the area did not change the COVID-19 community level in Door or Kewaunee counties. The pair are among 63 counties in the low COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Nine are at the medium level, and none are at the high level.
City on alert after string of stolen vehicles
The Sturgeon Bay Police Department can use your help identifying who may be behind several stolen vehicles this week. According to a department release, cars were stolen from four locations through the City of Sturgeon Bay and Door County during the overnight hours of Monday, February 6th, into the morning of February 7th. Those areas are:
James R. Gordon
James R. “Flash” Gordon, 62, of Baileys Harbor died peacefully at his home on the farm Friday, February 3, 2023 with wife Ann at his side. He was born to Phillip and Clara “Curly Root” Gordon in Sturgeon Bay and was a lifelong resident of Door County with Gordon Lodge being his home until 1985. Jim attended Liberty Grove and Baileys Harbor grade schools, graduating from Florida Air Academy in 1977. He pursued continuing education classes including hospitality, food service industry certifications, bakery, Auto CAD, festival and event planning, and had membership in the Wisconsin Bakers Association.
