Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Related
testudotimes.com
Analyzing Maryland women’s basketball’s attendance
Maryland fans are fortunate to have two basketball programs with a winning pedigree. Winning comes with expectations, though, and consequentially, criticism. The women’s basketball team has been in and around the top 10 in average attendance for the past decade, but after the Terps’ big 72-64 win against a top 15 opponent in Michigan, the lack of fans present for such a massive matchup became a topic of conversation.
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Michigan State
Maryland men’s basketball nearly overcame a 15-point first-half deficit, but couldn’t finish the job as it fell to Michigan State, 63-58, on the road Tuesday. The Terps, who fell to 16-8 overall and 7-6 in the Big Ten, found plenty more success after a sluggish start but couldn’t make up for a horrid shooting performance and clutch baskets by the Spartans.
testudotimes.com
MM 2.7: Maryland gymnastics earns top-25 ranking
Maryland gymnastics (3-2, 1-2 Big Ten) entered the top 25 on Monday, Road to Nationals announced. This comes after it put up a season-high team score against Ohio State this past weekend. The Terps have lost two meets in a row, but those defeats came to No. 12 Michigan State...
testudotimes.com
MM 2.6: Maryland women’s tennis secures fifth win of the season
Maryland women’s tennis won its fifth match of the season Sunday to improve to 5-1. The Terps defeated Dartmouth, 6-1, on the road to add another win to their resume. Maryland won five of its six singles matches with wins coming from Selma Cadar, Marta Perez Mur, Kallista Liu, Francesca Feodorov and Hannah McColgan.
kiwaradio.com
Hawkeye Men’s Game At Minnesota Sunday In Doubt
(Minneapolis, MN) — The Golden Gopher men’s basketball team did not play at Illinois Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the program. U of M athletic officials say the Big Ten game is being postponed until Monday February 20th in Champaign. Minnesota is scheduled to host Iowa on Sunday afternoon. The Gophers are hoping they have enough healthy players to take the floor. Gopher Gopher head coach Ben Johnson says this has been quite a week so far.
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball’s blowout win over No. 10 Ohio State
Maryland women’s basketball was two spots ahead of Ohio State in the AP poll, and they shared the same record in Big Ten play heading into their Sunday meeting. The game carried immense seeding implications for the conference tournament. And Maryland delivered one of its most dominant wins of the year.
stlouiscnr.com
Wiegmann Associates Begins Work on New Six-Story, 308-Unit Mixed-Use Development in Minneapolis
Wiegmann Associates has begun work on the new six-story, 308-unit mixed-use development in the Dinkytown neighborhood of Minneapolis, Minnesota. As the Engineer of Record and mechanical contractor for the design/build project, Wiegmann is responsible for designing, coordinating and managing the installation of the mechanical systems for the entire 487,000-square-foot building. In alignment with the goals of Minneapolis’ 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the development is targeting LEED Silver or MN B3 certification, which requires that the HVAC systems meet strict energy efficiency standards. The project is expected to complete in June 2023.
In Minneapolis, transit employees got pay increases with bus drivers making $200k
(The Center Square) – At a time when fare revenue and passenger trips have plummeted, the Minneapolis transit system has given its employees pay increases. Top administrators at Metro Transit saw significant pay increases by as much as $55,000 in case from 2020 to 2022. Also, one bus driver made $201,853 and another bus driver made $195,717 last year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median hourly wage for bus drivers in the United States is $23.37 which equates to $48,600 for a...
Comments / 0