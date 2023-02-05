Wiegmann Associates has begun work on the new six-story, 308-unit mixed-use development in the Dinkytown neighborhood of Minneapolis, Minnesota. As the Engineer of Record and mechanical contractor for the design/build project, Wiegmann is responsible for designing, coordinating and managing the installation of the mechanical systems for the entire 487,000-square-foot building. In alignment with the goals of Minneapolis’ 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the development is targeting LEED Silver or MN B3 certification, which requires that the HVAC systems meet strict energy efficiency standards. The project is expected to complete in June 2023.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO