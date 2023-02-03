Read full article on original website
msn.com
Google Street View Has an Extremely Weird Side: How to Find It
Once upon a time, a man in Ontario was rummaging through the backseat of a white car. I don't know what he was looking for, but one day, he would become known as Tripod Man. Tripod Man earned his nickname not because of his photography skills but because someone at Google stitched together images of him in such a way that he, himself, looked like a tripod. Then they published the photos on the internet.
studyfinds.org
Once robots make mistakes, humans kick them out of the ‘circle of trust’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Everybody makes mistakes, even machines! When our robotic friends make an error, however, researchers from the University of Michigan find people tend to be much less forgiving than if a fellow human messed up. Moreover, once a robot loses a human’s trust, it’s very difficult to rebuild the robotic relationship.
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
Developers Created AI to Generate Police Sketches. Experts Are Horrified
Two developers have used OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 image generation model to create a forensic sketch program that can create “hyper-realistic” police sketches of a suspect based on user inputs. The program, called Forensic Sketch AI-rtist, was created by developers Artur Fortunato and Filipe Reynaud as part of...
Watch a drone drop a microgravity capsule in 1st-of-its-kind experiment (video)
A British startup has performed a first-of-its-kind microgravity experiment using a drone.
Industrial Distribution
Concept Superyacht Could ‘Fly’ at Unprecedented Speeds
When you’re living through a global pandemic, it’s only natural to reflect on the fragility of life — and perhaps make an impulse purchase or two that might have been on the back burner pre-2020. For those with the means, that has meant a boom in orders...
Someone asked ChatGPT to draw its humanoid form with Dall-E AI and this is the result
ChatGPT has been dominating headlines for weeks, but months before the chatbot launched, the internet was obsessed with another OpenAI project. Dall-E and Dall-E 2 are deep learning models developed by OpenAI that generate digital images based on prompts from users. You’ve probably seen hundreds of AI-generated images in recent months as a result of Dall-E’s popularity, but one user recently decided to combine the two OpenAI models for a unique experiment.
Science Focus
Why AI-generated hands are the stuff of nightmares, explained by a scientist
Pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Whether it's hands with seven fingers or extra long palms, AI just can’t seem to get it right. This year, artificial intelligence has won art competitions, dominated the internet, passed law exams and proved that it is the technology of the future… but it still can’t accurately make a hand.
No one can stay in the quietest room in the world for more than an hour
Silence is golden — unless you find yourself in the quietest room in the world. In 2015, Microsoft built what is now in the Guinness Book of World Records as the quietest place on the planet. Known as the anechoic chamber at the company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, “ultra-sensitive tests” performed in 2015 gave an average background noise reading of -20.35 dBA (decibels A-weighted — a measurement of the sound pressure level). Only very few people have been able to withstand being in the room for a long period of time — at most an hour. After a few minutes, you’ll already...
torquenews.com
Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks
We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
Fstoppers
Model: Aukje Dutch Brandy
The difference between working in a studio or on location is how you can use the space. In a studio, as a photographer, you often stand in front of the background, so that the photo becomes flat in the beginning, you can influence that by using studio lamps in which you can get more dynamics in a photo with light and shadow.
Carscoops
The Lexus LC Shooting Brake Will Leave You Feeling Faint
This article contains renderings by Sugar Design that are neither related to nor endorsed by Lexus. Most would agree that the Lexus LC is one of the most beautiful cars currently on sale. While there’s no denying that Lexus has some rather odd-looking vehicles in its current line-up, the design...
Carscoops
Rare Midnight Purple 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Up For Auction In The US
Godzilla is going over the auction block. The R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R is one of the most hallowed used sports cars on the market. It’s even more desirable here in the United States and now one in Midnight Purple II paint is about to change hands for more than $155,000.
8 phenomenal gadgets to turn your car into the ultimate Batmobile
The automobile industry has seen a radical change in recent years in terms of engineering design. There has been a slew of features introduced across various cars; the whole tech affair would make any hardcore car aficionado want to buy one that boasts the latest features. However, at times, we...
YouTube's New Content Policies Around Mature Content Causes Problems
There was a recent update to YouTube about mature content that was introduced to many without warning and has affected the ability to monetize for many YouTubers:. Members of YouTube’s gaming community are calling out the video hosting site for adding new regulations regarding profanity usage and violent content, disproportionately affecting gaming creators who produce unscripted videos such as let’s plays of M-rated games. Worse, the policy is retroactively deeming their videos in violation of new rules and affecting their ability to make money on the platform. The rule changes in question was originally made in November of 2022, and the blog post announcing it says that YouTube now treats all profanity equally (meaning “ass” is just as bad as “fuck”), and any usage of such in titles, thumbails, or in the first seven seconds of a video may result in complete demonetization. While you can swear after the first eight seconds, if you use profanity “consistently throughout the video” it may also be demonetized according to this new policy. The same restrictions apply to violent content, as well.
Android Authority
Blurred houses on Google Maps? Here's what you need to know
Google Maps is an incredibly popular app that makes navigation, planning road trips, and finding places an absolute breeze. The app goes beyond just a 2D map view, with features like Street View showing you exactly where you need to go. You can also use it to check out the sights of popular local or international attractions with a click of a button. However, you might notice that Google has blurred some houses on Street View. No, you aren’t having network connectivity issues. Instead, it’s likely that whoever lives there asked Google to do so because of privacy concerns. If you want to do the same, here’s how to blur your house on Google Maps.
packworld.com
Automation Lets Loud Labs’ Cannabis Oil Go National
In 2015, Jake Berry and Coley Walsh founded Pyramid Pens, which now operates under the Loud Labs umbrella, a brand selling various formulations of cannabis oil packaged in cartridges that could be used in a host of vaping devices. Using the well-regarded CO2 extraction process, the partners began formulating unique strains and flavors of THC and CBD oils for vaping. In fact, the brand’s innovative attitude toward packaging caught our eye back in 2019, read about what they were doing then, and see how far they’ve come in what follows.
Cult of Mac
Apple could launch an ‘Ultra’ high-end iPhone as soon as 2024
Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone “Ultra” that could debut in 2024. The company is internally discussing adding an even-more-premium iPhone that sits above the Pro series. Apple apparently does not want to replace the iPhone Pro Max with an Ultra model. Instead, the iPhone Ultra would...
Freethink
World’s fastest “shoes” increase walking speed by 250%
Pittsburgh-based startup Shift Robotics has invented “shoes” that let you walk 250% faster without expending any extra energy — and you can own a pair of the speed-boosting kicks for $1,400. Slow walk: Traveling via a bike, skateboard, or scooter is typically better for the environment than...
