Dabbs, Devils Rally Past Catholic

Knoxville Catholic took the lead, but Adjatay Dabbs over.

Dabbs scored 10 of Greeneville’s 15 fourth-quarter points, helping the Greene Devils fend off Knoxville Catholic 58-56 at Hal Henard Gymnasium on Saturday.

Greeneville (17-10) has now won six straight games, and 10 of its last 11.

Dabbs led the Devils with 20 points, burying his third and fourth 3-pointers and going 4-of-5 at the free throw line in the final frame.

Jayquan Price made a 3-pointer, his lone field goal, during the fourth quarter as well.

Trey Thompson, Hayden Goad and Kameron Lester combined for six 3-pointers in the first half. Goad hit his third at the second-quarter horn for a 34-26 halftime lead. Thompson finished with 13 points, while Goad and Lester each had 11.

The Irish (18-5) rallied in the third quarter to take a 45-43 lead to the fourth. Caleb Asbaty and Deondrea Lindsey led Catholic with 13 and 12 points respectively.

LADY DEVILS FALL

Sixth-ranked Greeneville came up short to visiting Knoxville Catholic 54-40 in Saturday’s opening game.

The Lady Devils (19-7) stayed within 12-10 after one quarter and 24-19 at the half. But Catholic (14-11) took a 42-28 lead to the fourth quarter and never looked back.

UP NEXT

Greeneville entertains district foe Cocke County on Tuesday.