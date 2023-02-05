ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Medical Center Emergency Department closed after pipe bursts

Flooding problems hit Boston hospitals after extreme cold 00:26

BOSTON - A frozen pipe that burst at Boston Medical Center Saturday night will keep the hospital's Emergency Department closed for days.

Frozen pipes have been a problem throughout the region after Boston recorded a new record low of -10° F. BMC said all patients in the affected areas of the Emergency Department were safely brought to other parts of the hospital.

"The Emergency Department will remain closed until Tuesday, and during that time ambulances will continue to be diverted to other hospitals," BMC said in a statement. "People in need of urgent care are urged to seek medical attention at other hospitals in the area."

BMC said the flooding has not impacted inpatient floors.

Brigham & Women's hospital also reported flooding caused by sprinkler issues in its Emergency Department on Saturday, but a spokesperson told WBZ-TV they were still accepting patients while they evaluate the impact of the flooding.

