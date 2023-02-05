Read full article on original website
Man from California with outstanding warrant last known to be in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird, who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, Calif. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman
Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
23 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Jan. 23 through Jan. 29.
Free child safety seat clinic coming to Kona
Families can attend a free child safety seat clinic this Saturday, Feb. 11, hosted by the Hawai‘i Police Department in partnership with Target, Kona Community Hospital, the Hawaii Department of Transportation and other community organizations. Certified technicians will be on hand in to assist families with the proper installation...
Weekly DUI stats: 19 motorists arrested on Big Island roads
Hawai‘i Police Department reports 19 motorists were arrested during the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic crash. None of the drivers were under the age of 21. So far this year,...
Watch: Hawai‘i police body camera footage shows officers provide first-aid treatment to suspect following Hilo shooting
The Hawai‘i Police Department released body-worn camera footage of moments following a Hilo shooting last week that left a suspect injured. Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, 32 of Hilo, was charged with a litany of offenses on Feb. 4 after being shot by a Hawai‘i police officer the day before during a confrontation involving an active vehicle theft.
Big Island struggling with stray, neglected, vicious animals. Is new agency the solution?
When Bubba, a yellow short-hair mixed-breed dog, wandered onto a ranch in Waimea last summer he was starving. Waimea resident Judy Howard said the animal was initially found on her neighbor’s property, but since they didn’t have a place to secure him, she took him in, joining her pack of 10 dogs.
Kapaʻa man hospitalized after collision in Līhuʻe
Kaua'i Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle collision
Hawaii teen overcomes liquid scald burn injuries
Microwaves are a common item in our kitchens, but doctors said they could also lead to some serious burns as many times people do not realize how piping hot liquids coming out of the microwave could cause an accident in the blink of an eye.
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Hana
Wednesday is “hump day” or the middle of the workweek for most people. So for Feb. 8, our “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is hana, which mean’s work. Hahahana also means work. Some variations:. akahana: work carefully. pa’u hana: tedious, prolonged work. hana lima:...
Man shot by Big Island police appears in court
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) – The man involved in a police shooting on the Big Island is making his first court appearance in court on Monday. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Aina Cachero faces several charges including robbery and theft in connection with a stolen vehicle case on Friday in Hilo.
Hilo Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting
HILO, Hawaiʻi - A 32-year-old Hilo man has been charged with second-degree robbery and other crimes following the Friday shooting. (BIVN) – A 32-year-old man has been charged for numerous crimes, following a Kukuau Street incident on Friday that later led to an officer-involved shooting on Kumukoa Street.
State investigates death of Maui firefighter in floods
Midday Newscast: Crews search through rubble for survivors in Turkey, Syria following quake. The last two days have brought dramatic rescues, including small children emerging from mounds of debris more than 30 hours after Monday’s pre-dawn quake. Partial road collapse in Hauula closes lane on Kamehameha Highway. Updated: 4...
2 men killed in car fire that struck light post in South Kohala
Two men are dead after a crash in South Kohala on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Big Island Police.
Aloha, Solitude: Finding the Least Crowded Beach in Hawaii
If you’re looking for a peaceful and deserted beach to relax on your next vacation, look no further. We’ve found the quietest and least crowded beaches in Hawaii. Hawaii has endless miles of coastline, full of beach opportunities. The most tranquil, relaxing, and generally people-free beaches in Hawaii are:
2 bodies found in Makakilo, murder-suicide investigation underway
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened a murder-suicide case after being called to a Makakilo home. Police said they reported to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. When they arrived they found an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman deceased. Both died of an apparent gunshot wound.
ʻŌlaʻa Rd. in Kurtistown closed due to vehicle accident
The Hawaiʻi Police Department said that ʻŌlaʻa Road is closed due to a traffic accident.
Another rockslide crashes onto Kamehameha Highway
A temporary retaining rock wall placed Sunday, Feb. 5, along Kamehameha Highway was smashed by another rockslide on Monday, Feb. 6.
Step forward for proposed new animal control agency on Big Island
Despite concerns about staffing and other issues, a proposed new government agency to handle animal control services in Hawai‘i County received a favorable recommendation by the Hawai‘i County Council. Bill 22 was presented by Council chairperson Heather Kimball and councilmember Cindy Evans on Tuesday afternoon during the Government...
