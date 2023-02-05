Read full article on original website
This key cancer screening just got more affordable in N.J.
Health insurance providers in New Jersey will soon be required to cover colonoscopies five years earlier, beginning at age 45, following an increase in colorectal cancer among younger adults. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law last week mandating the change, which coincides with updated guidance from the U.S. Preventive...
NJ just ‘buying time’ until a spotted lanternfly predator is found
⚫ Spraying insecticides won't kill off the lanternfly population. ⚫ Researchers want to learn more about the lanternfly's genetic makeup. State officials have been telling us for years: crush any spotted lanternfly you see, and destroy egg masses on trees and outdoor furniture. But that can only do so much....
The 25 Most Popular Last Names in New Jersey
Have you ever done research on the history of your surname or last name?. A little digging will uncover some pretty interesting facts. According to American Surnames, Ryan, my last name, is pretty common in New Jersey. It's the 41st most popular surname in New Jersey. Plus, there are 516...
Locksmiths and businesses that sell alarms in New Jersey are catching a break thanks to this new law
🔵 New Jersey legislation becomes law helping out businesses who sell alarms. 🔵 Jersey Shore State Senator Robert Singer says his bill will cut red tape for businesses who sell fire and burglary alarms. 🔵 Business who sell fire alarms, burglary alarms and locksmiths will now have easier...
Why We’re Not Allowed To Pump Our Own Gas In New Jersey
This is a funny and true story. I’m born and raised here in New Jersey but I moved to Florida at one point in my career. Once I bought a car I drove to get it filled up with gas and I waited…and waited and waited until I started honking my horn and cursing how slow the South was. Someone finally tapped on my window and asked if I knew how to pump my own gas and of course, the answer was an emphatic no.
Buckle Up! Popular Website Says This is NJ’s Most Dangerous Road
Editors of a popular website say one notorious highway in the Garden State is the most dangerous road in New Jersey. Consider this: according to federal statistics, the average person in New Jersey will drive 12,263 miles in a year (I thought it would have been higher than that). Obviously, that's about a thousand miles per month.
This Enormous Steak Has New Jersey Dumbfounded and Drooling
Are you a grill master or do you like to have your steak served to you?. They say "bigger is better." Is that the case for this gargantuan steak from New Jersey?. Right before Christmas, my girlfriend and I went to New York City for dinner and to see the tree.
N.J. reports 851 COVID cases, 7 deaths. Positive tests drop 46% from a month ago.
New Jersey health officials on Tuesday reported another 851 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. New Jersey’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,192 — down 14% from a week ago and down 46% from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.90. A...
This Bargain Grocery Store Just Opened a Third New Jersey Location
There's a new spot to grab your groceries in Monmouth County. It's always exciting when a new store opens up in New Jersey, especially when it's not too far from home. It's even better when it's a store we don't have many of in The Garden State. What do you...
Ha! These out-of-state driver comments on NJ jughandles are pure gold
Ahh, life in the Great Garden State. There's nothing quite like it anywhere else in the country. New Jersey is known for many things that those from out of state simply will never understand. One of those things is our great debate questioning if Central New Jersey does exist. Or...
Hmmm New Jersey’s Most Under the Radar Restaurant is Amazing
I guess depending on your point of view being "under the radar" can be good or bad. When it comes to restaurants around America if you are the owner you probably don't want to be "under the radar". I think it implies being unseen and maybe not as visible in the community you are in, which is not the best business model. However, if you are the consumer and you have an "under the radar" eatery you love, less traffic means more seating and quicker service, so I guess you want your "hidden gem" to remain that way. Yes, this is a bit selfish, but a "hidden gem" is just that :)
njbmagazine.com
3 Legal Challenges of Recreational Cannabis
From July 2022 to September 2022, New Jersey recreational cannabis sales totaled $116.5 million. This marks a 46% increase from the $79.7 million in revenue generated from April 21 – when the adult-use marketplace opened – through June, according to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC). The...
New Jersey’s Eeriest, Creepiest Abandoned Building Has Been Revealed
Every state has some pretty eerie, haunted places in it. We hear the stories all the time. Now, a major publication has pinpointed New Jersey's single most creepy abandoned place,. When I start thinking about creepy, eerie places in New Jersey, I can't help but think of the amazing town...
Best Dish in New Jersey Under $10 Looks Amazing
Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry! and save some money too! I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
N.J. reports 804 COVID cases, 10 deaths. Positive tests continue to decline.
New Jersey health officials on Monday reported another 804 COVID-19 cases and 10 new confirmed deaths as daily cases continue to decline. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.90. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything below 1 means the outbreak is declining.
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
roi-nj.com
First Black woman-owned cannabis dispensary opens in South Jersey
Suzan Nickelson, a dedicated leader in the New Jersey cannabis scene who has been working to open her medical dispensary, Holistic Solutions, for the past five years, on Monday announced the dispensary passed all inspections and has received state approval to open. Located at 451 White Horse Pike, Atco, the...
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
Hosting a Super Bowl party? How to save on rising costs
With the cost of everything seemingly on the rise, a few staples of the routine Super Bowl party menu are actually on the decline compared to last year. You don't have to break the bank to host a gathering for the big game — but it wouldn't hurt to implement a cover charge for your guests!
