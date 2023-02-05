ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Search leaves Mount Chase man facing charges

MOUNT CHASE- A police search has left to a Mount Chase man facing charges. Trevor Desrosiers,38, was arrested Tuesday . According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an assault in Mount Chase on December 21. They say there has been an investigation for several...
MOUNT CHASE, ME
Medical use cannabis paraphernalia defined in Augusta

AUGUSTA-- The legislatures Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs has passed a bill designed to protect cannabis caregivers and patients by clarifying the meaning of the term "cannabis paraphernalia" in Maine statute. LD 83 is sponsored by Democratic State Senator Craig Hickman of Winthrop. It's known as an Act to...
MAINE STATE
Orono Land Trust uses trail cameras to highlight Maine wildlife

ORONO -- The Orono Land Trust is finding new ways to attract visitors to their neck of the woods. Since last fall, the group has been using trail cameras to monitor a wide variety of local wildlife-- and now they are using the pictures to both encourage people to get out in nature and demonstrate a need to protect Maine's animals.
ORONO, ME
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to unveil sweeping educational reforms, tackling CRT, school choice, teacher wages

FIRST ON FOX: GOP Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is proposing major overhauls to the state’s education system, tackling issues from teacher wage increases to school choice to eliminating critical race theory (CRT) in curriculum, Fox News Digital learned exclusively. On Wednesday, Sanders’ office is expected to propose legislation...
ARKANSAS STATE

