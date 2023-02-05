Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Related
foxbangor.com
Search leaves Mount Chase man facing charges
MOUNT CHASE- A police search has left to a Mount Chase man facing charges. Trevor Desrosiers,38, was arrested Tuesday . According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an assault in Mount Chase on December 21. They say there has been an investigation for several...
foxbangor.com
Pennsylvania Walmart customer upset over long lines, customer service pours bleach, oil, syrup onto floors
A disgruntled Walmart customer in Pennsylvania created a slippery, sticky mess after being "dissatisfied with Walmart's customer service." Tilden Township Police shared that 46-year-old Leonard Repp Jr. poured out bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple syrup and jam jelly onto various aisle floors at the store on Jan. 14. FLORIDA...
foxbangor.com
Medical use cannabis paraphernalia defined in Augusta
AUGUSTA-- The legislatures Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs has passed a bill designed to protect cannabis caregivers and patients by clarifying the meaning of the term "cannabis paraphernalia" in Maine statute. LD 83 is sponsored by Democratic State Senator Craig Hickman of Winthrop. It's known as an Act to...
foxbangor.com
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House for first time in over a decade after months-long stalemate
Democrats in Pennsylvania have won control of the state House of Representatives after besting Republicans in three special elections on Tuesday, reaching a majority in the chamber for the first time in 12 years. The Associated Press called the three races, all in the Pittsburgh area, ending a months-long stalemate...
foxbangor.com
Orono Land Trust uses trail cameras to highlight Maine wildlife
ORONO -- The Orono Land Trust is finding new ways to attract visitors to their neck of the woods. Since last fall, the group has been using trail cameras to monitor a wide variety of local wildlife-- and now they are using the pictures to both encourage people to get out in nature and demonstrate a need to protect Maine's animals.
foxbangor.com
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to unveil sweeping educational reforms, tackling CRT, school choice, teacher wages
FIRST ON FOX: GOP Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is proposing major overhauls to the state’s education system, tackling issues from teacher wage increases to school choice to eliminating critical race theory (CRT) in curriculum, Fox News Digital learned exclusively. On Wednesday, Sanders’ office is expected to propose legislation...
foxbangor.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Maine
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Maine using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Comments / 0