Holyoke, MA

Janna's Thursday Forecast

Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive. Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive. Updated: 2 hours ago. Springfield awarded $15 million to improve pedestrian safety.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Tuesday night news update

In this update, a Springfield teacher is under arrest and charged with multiple felonies, Massachusetts State Police found a body this morning of a man they say fled a traffic stop just after midnight Sunday morning, and Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman has announced his run for mayor of Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
TJO discusses mission to help local pets

Authorities report that remains found near Stanley Park this weekend have been identified as a missing Westfield man. Western Mass News hosts Future Media Leaders visit from Rise Prep High School. Updated: 10 hours ago. Students from Rise Prep High School of Springfield visited our studios Wednesday as part of...
WESTFIELD, MA
Springfield awarded $15 million to improve pedestrian safety

SPRINGFIELD, MA
Chicopee Police looking for missing teenager

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Kristanfina Tanner left a Chicopee residence shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. The photo in this story shows the clothing Tanner was wearing when she went missing. She is 5′2″ tall...
CHICOPEE, MA
Town by Town: Bruins PJ donations and Eversource traffic advisory

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam and Easthampton. The Agawam Public Library is collecting pajamas for kids and teens until February 28th. The library has teamed up with the Boston Bruins to participate in the Annual Bruins PJ Drive to benefit the Department of Children and Families Wonderfund, as well as Cradles to Crayons.
AGAWAM, MA
Help support TJO as they help local animals

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News and the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center are teaming up to help local animals and you can join us!. Watch Western Mass News on Wednesday from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Throughout the newscast, we’ll show you ways you can donate.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Monday afternoon news update

In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Western Mass News hosts Future Media Leaders visit from Rise Prep High School

WESTFIELD, MA
Springfield officials to receive update on metal detectors in schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield school safety subcommitee will hold a meeting Wednesday night with one item on their agenda: an update on metal detectors in the district. The update will come less than a week after an assault at JFK Middle School which involved boy being sent to the hospital and a female student arrested.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Cooper’s hawk rescued on Pleasant Street in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Cooper’s hawk in Northampton is safe and sound after being rescued on Pleasant Street Monday. According to the Northampton Police Department, the hawk was transported by Northampton Animal Control and taken to a rescue center for birds of prey. Good work to everyone involved!
NORTHAMPTON, MA
TJO explains struggles they face and how they are a last resort for many

WESTFIELD, MA
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

