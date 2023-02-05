Ryan Gosling Used to Perform Rock Music Under the Alias ‘Baby Goose’

Ryan Gosling is, to most people, a famous actor. He’s well-known for his roles in movies like The Notebook, Lars and the Real Girl, and Blue Valentine. Versatile and low-key, Gosling has given equal attention to blockbusters and independent films. Interestingly enough, Gosling has had a lesser-known career in music. While he’s remained self-deprecating about his own musical talents, some know of the artist known as “Baby Goose.”

Ryan Gosling has dabbled in the music industry

Ryan Gosling of Dead Man’s Bones performs at FYF fest 2010 at Los Angeles State Historic Park on September 4, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. | Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Born in Canada, Gosling got his start as a child actor, dancing and singing on The Mickey Mouse Club. After his stint on the children’s show, he began taking on adult roles with the 2001 movie The Believer. He acted in several independent films during the early 2000s. But his big breakthrough role was the 2004 romantic drama The Notebook.

Even as Gosling was making waves for his acting, he was experimenting with music as well. As reported by BuzzFeed, he formed a rock duo in 2005 with his friend Zach Shields. Perhaps to distance himself from his Hollywood persona, Gosling played on his last name with his stage name: “Baby Goose.”

The duo, dubbed Dead Man’s Bones, recorded a self-titled debut album, which was released in 2009. It received mixed reviews from critics. But many listeners were intrigued by the group’s decision to make the entire album a collaboration with the Silverlake Conservatory Children’s Choir.

Dead Man’s Bones supported the album with a small tour around the United States. They even announced their intention to record a second album — but so far, the album has not materialized. According to a Clevver News YouTube video, however, the group’s Wikipedia page lists them as still active. So there’s always a chance that “Baby Goose” might decide to make a comeback with Dead Man’s Bones.

What has Ryan Gosling said about his singing skills?

Even though critics and fans responded well enough to Gosling’s stint as a rock star, he remains very humble about his own skills. He sang for movies like La La Land. But as Gosling later admitted, he doesn’t think he’s a great singer. As reported by CBC, Gosling said “I can’t really sing. I have to sing goofy in order to sing, like I have to sing stupid.”

His Blue Valentine co-star, Michelle Williams, disagreed. “You’re actually good!” she proclaimed. It’s safe to say that most of Gosling’s fans would agree with Williams.

Ryan Gosling is best known for his acting career, not his music

Over the past few years, Gosling has been much more selective about his acting roles. He usually opts for parts that require him to portray unconventional characters. His movies The Big Short, Blade Runner 2049, and First Man were all critical successes, proving that Gosling is truly one of the most talented actors of his generation. His romance with Eva Mendes helped him to achieve even greater prominence in the United States.

While Gosling prefers to stay out of the limelight these days, working on raising his two daughters with Mendes and focusing on his personal interests, he does have at least one exciting project on the horizon. Up next, Gosling can be seen in Barbie, the highly-anticipated movie directed by Greta Gerwig. He’s also working on a new action film called The Fall Guy, according to IMDb.