Portland, OR

WWEEK

Portland Nursery’s Owners Are Sitting on Empty Houses

Addresses: 9007 and 9029 SE Clinton St. Owners: Jeibmann Greenhouses Inc. and Hanging Rock LLC. How long they’ve been empty: God knows. Why they’re empty: An oasis went feral. Portland Nursery is a Stumptown institution. It was founded in 1907 and has been the go-to spot for everything...
PORTLAND, OR
brewpublic.com

Brewery List Announced for the 2023 Hillsbrew Fest

After launching last year, the 2023 Hillsbrew Fest returns to the beautiful Wingspan Event Center at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro, Oregon. The second-year event will place beginning at Noon from Friday, February 24 through Sunday, February 26. The Hillsbrew Fest is presented by Art Larrance and Teddy Peetz,...
HILLSBORO, OR
hereisoregon.com

9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious

Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
PORTLAND, OR
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In Oregon Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

Sometimes you know a restaurant is great before you even eat there because it’s always busy. The extreme version of that is a restaurant that not only is always busy, but that often seems to have a lot of people waiting – and for long periods – evidenced by a line that reaches outside the door. There are a few places like that in Portland, thanks to the Rose City’s epic food scene, but one that comes immediately to mind when thinking about this qualification is Screen Door. If you’re looking for an Oregon restaurant with a line out the door that is worth the wait and that deserves the hype, this is the one.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland

This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Broadway in Portland Has Announced Its 2023-24 Season

We’re only about halfway through Broadway in Portland’s 2022-23 season, but the 2023-24 lineup of plays at the Keller Auditorium is already set, with a show kicking off just two months after the latest series wraps up. While 2022 began with a touching production of To Kill a...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

BJ's Restaurant at Jantzen Beach closing down

PORTLAND, Ore. — BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Jantzen Beach is set to close permanently on Feb. 21 after 26 years in operation, the parent company confirmed last week. The company did not give a reason for the closure in a statement to KGW, saying only that the decision was "by no means an easy one" and encouraged customers to visit other BJ's locations in the area.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Folks Are Housing Multnomah Now, While You Foot The Bill

The average Northwest family works hard for 75-thousand bucks a year. After taxes, that’s about 50-grand. And the whole family lives on that…housing, food, medical. Now, can you imagine spending that same 50-grand to get housing for a single homeless person . That’s right…the same Multnomah county that...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
hbsdealer.com

Do it Best expands in Oregon

Home improvement cooperative grows capacity at Woodburn distribution center. Do it Best reports it has broken ground on a major expansion of its Woodburn, Oregon distribution center to support member growth along the West Coast. The multi-year project will grow the space by about 50% and will dramatically increase the...
WOODBURN, OR
kptv.com

Wilsonville woman scammed while trying to buy puppy on Facebook

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A Wilsonville woman is sharing her story and a warning after she says she was scammed online by someone posing as a dog breeder. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking into Amber Allen’s case after she says she lost a few hundred dollars to someone this weekend she says was posing as a dog breeder selling Siberian huskies on Facebook.
WILSONVILLE, OR

