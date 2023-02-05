Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
The Curse of 112 Ocean Avenue: The True Story of the Amityville HorrorSiddhartha SapkotaAmityville, NY
Florida Man Sentenced To 20 Years To Life In Prison For Murdering NYC Woman In 2000Abdul GhaniNaples, FL
Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
zip06.com
East Haven Brothers Bring Unique Bond to Hockey Rink
When East Haven sophomore and boys’ ice hockey color commentator Nick Vocatura was calling a game, and Yellowjackets senior forward Joey Vocatura got physical with an opposing player, Nick said he knew just what to say. “I said, ‘I know a lot about that anger,’ “ Nick said, followed...
darientimes.com
A Greenwich student wins at robotics, nonprofits got $200K in grant funds and other celebrations
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Harvey School's RoboCavs team 6277B — Cos Cob's Blake Friedman, a junior, and sophomore Ben Zilberstein — came out on top among the 42 participating high schools in a Southern New York robotics competition on Jan. 28 at Kennedy High School in Bellmore, N.Y., on Long Island. The Harvey pair also received the tournament’s highest prize, the Excellence Award, given to the team deemed to be the best overall in the combined categories of design, the engineering interview, skills and performance.
What If we had a ‘Swap Shop’ near the Norwalk transfer station?
Ah, the dump, or rather, Norwalk’s transfer station, is a place many of us frequent either to recycle metal, waste oil, or large plastic items, or drop off food scraps. What seems unfortunate is visiting the transfer station and also seeing furniture that is gently-used, brand-new, or vintage, along with other interesting items that are unwanted by the original owner being thrown out in the solid waste dumpsters on a daily basis. Why can’t these items also be set aside for someone to give them TLC?
Bed Bath & Beyond announces closure of Norwalk location, two more stores in CT
Employees with embattled retail chain say they are closing the Norwalk, Guilford, and Manchester stores.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac men’s basketball issues statement after offensive tweet
The Quinnipiac men’s basketball program issued an apology to social media Saturday night about an offensive image posted prior to its Feb. 3, matchup against Fairfield. The now-deleted post featured junior guard Luis Kortright holding a chain prop around his neck, per a screenshot obtained by the Chronicle. The image was used in a graphic previewing Friday’s matchup between the Bobcats and Stags.
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation Season
Guess it's not hibernation season after all. Even though it's wintertime and we are dealing with very cold weather, black bears are being spotted and apparently do stay active during parts of winter and forage for food.
Norwalk photos: NFD at Lakota Oaks
NORWALK, Conn. — Paul Cantor said he recently took these photos while walking through Lakota Oaks, showing “Norwalk firefighters in training saving a rather emaciated strange looking dog.”
I’m the Reason Why Torrington to Brookfield Was Skunky This Morning
Did you smell skunk on your way along Rt.202 this morning between Torrington and Brookfield? I'm sorry, that was me. I ran over a skunk two minutes into my commute today. The poor little guy was trying to cross S. Main St. in Torrington. What an awful feeling, I was only doing maybe 30mph? I saw a black and white flash in my headlights, and I instinctively nailed the brakes and swerved as best I could, but it ran right into my path. I felt that sickening thud, and I immediately pulled over. For a brief moment, I thought I had hit a cat, and then the smell hit me.
New Haven Independent
Ansonia To Consider Donation Of 32 Industrial Acres
ANSONIA — The city could become the new owner of 32 acres in the Fountain Lake Industrial Park. Mayor David Cassetti’s administration is in talks to receive the land as a gift, in exchange for forgiving back taxes owed by the property owner. The land in question is...
wiltonbulletin.com
1700s Stamford home that mixes old with the new on the market for $2.1M
STAMFORD — The home right on the edge of Farms Road in Stamford has been around since 1721. The plot of land was bought by John Ingersoll, a prominent farmer in the Stamford and Greenwich community, during the early 18th century. Ingersoll took advantage of the prime location at...
$100K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Bethel Gas Station
One lucky person is $100,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket in Fairfield County. The $100,000 CASH5 ticket was sold on Friday, Feb. 3 in Bethel at the Haris @ Razi Petroleum gas station, CT Lottery announced on Monday, Feb. 6. The gas station is located at 33-35 Grassy...
Yale Daily News
Of Mice and Men: Branford College students report rodent infestation
On the first day back from winter break, Nathalie Lemon ’25’s suitemate saw a mouse in their dorm. When Branford College facilities showed up the next morning to investigate, they were unable to find the mouse and set traps throughout the suite. But the mouse sightings did not end that morning. After the facilities workers had left, Lemon started unpacking from break, and the mouse ran across her bedroom floor. She screamed, grabbed her bag and headed out for class for the day.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
Eyewitness News
The Blizzard of ‘78 struck 45 years ago
(WFSB) – It’s been a mild winter, but 45 years ago we were in a fierce winter storm known as the Blizzard of ‘78. It’s sunny and beautiful out, but 45 years ago today and Tuesday there was almost 17 inches of snow in Hartford. Snow...
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
OnlyInYourState
The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut
There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
Eviction OK’d After Restaurant Shutters
A 32-year-old tenant has until the end of the month to move himself, his pregnant wife, and their two children out of their rented single-family home — in his latest setback after closing his Long Wharf restaurant, falling behind on rent at his house, and preparing to file for bankruptcy.
