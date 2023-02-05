Read full article on original website
WVNews
Intrasquad games helping determine early WVU baseball lineups
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head baseball coach Randy Mazey noted recently that his team might have 10 different lineups in its first 10 games of the 2023 season as it looks to find the best combination of offense and defense to field for what promises to be a tough schedule, both in-conference and out.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Baseball Randy Mazey 2/8/23
West Virginia head baseball coach Randy Mazey believes he has one of the deepest squads he's had at WVU, but there's still plenty of competition for a few spots, especially on the pitching staff, as the season approaches. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 2/7/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins describes Iowa State's success with forcing teams to shoot he ball over their defense, and his tactic of getting new voices to help reinforce some of the lessons he is trying to teach his players. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for...
WVNews
Offense grabs the headlines, but defense usually grabs the wins for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A comparison of the statistics would lead an observer to believe the biggest difference for the 14-9 Mountaineer basketball team this season versus the 16-17 edition of 2021-22 is offense. So far in 2022-23, West Virginia is scoring at a much better clip (77.6 points per...
WVNews
Shorthanded Lewis County Wrestlers battle hard to State Duels
A very depleted Lewis County Wrestling Team traveled to Lewisburg for the Team State Duals Championship, and continued to battle hard despite being down several key wrestlers. Lewis County qualified for the Duals for the first time in the event’s four years of existence, but the event itself could not have come at a worse time for Lewis County as they were down four wrestlers and could not compete in five total weight classes, a death knell in Duals competition. The team battled hard but was relegated to an eighth-place finish.
WVNews
Lewis County Junior Wrestling wins Coalfield Conference Title
Lewis County Junior Wrestling continued to impress this weekend as they stormed their way to their second consecutive Coalfield Conference Title as a team, with 12 wrestlers making the final round Walk of Champions, and picking up eight individual titles. Brex Taylor, 8U 45, picked up the title in his...
WVNews
World Association of Marching Show Bands World Championship officials pay site visit to Buckhannon, West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon officials are continuing preparation for the highly anticipated World Association of Marching Show Bands World Championship 2023. The city hosted a facility tour with WAMSB USA International Coordinator Brian Ingleson and Canadian band representatives Mike Jewitt and Heidi Haubrich on Saturday at the Thomas Law Center for the Performing Arts at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School freshman selected to attend national medical conference
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmalynn Heater, 14, is only in her freshman year at Bridgeport High School, but already has a potential career path. After watching at least three seasons of “NCIS” on television with mother Cynthia, Heater wants to grow up to be a forensic psychologist. And she has a launching point to getting there.
WVNews
Carolyn Sturm Memorial Scholarship Applications Available
To know Carolyn Sturm, was to love her. There were no limits on what she would do for the people and community she loved and cared about so deeply. If you have ever attended a sporting event in Lewis County, your paths probably crossed. She was Lewis County’s #1 fan-from youth league sports to high school. She loved watching her children play basketball, run track, and coach in their later years, and her grandchildren and great-grandsons play basketball, soccer, football, wrestle, and watch them perform in flag corps, band, and choir. Her love and support didn’t end with her family — it extended to all athletes playing any sport, and she cheered them on as if they were her own.
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan to host state Junior Science and Humanities Symposium
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Weslyan College will host the West Virginia Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS) on campus Feb. 17-18. “The deadline for student applications is this Sunday, February 12,” said Dr. Tracy DeLaney, JSHS regional director and associate professor of physics.
WVNews
Four schools in Bridgeport, West Virginia area dismissing early today
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Johnson Elementary and Simpson Elementary all dismissed at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday due to a water main break in the area, according to the Harrison County Board of Education. In a social media post, The City of Bridgeport assured...
WVNews
Upshur Polar Plunge organizer puts her heart into effort in memory of her daughter
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials with the Upshur County Special Olympics will host their inaugural Polar Plunge this Saturday in support of their athletes training throughout the county. West Virginia Special Olympics polar plunges have taken place so far in Wheeling and Hurricane. After Buckhannon’s plunge, the WVSO...
WVNews
Lesson learned: Creating Buckhannon
Buckhannon has transformed itself from a rural community of mountaineer farmers and miners, consistent with our West Virginia State flag that portrays those two. We now have a thriving arts community, thanks to the West Virginia Strawberry Festival, Buckhannon Community Theatre, Artistry on Main, Colonial Arts Center, Festival Fridays in downtown Jawbone Park, a collection of authors and many other endeavors embracing the arts.
WVNews
Lewis County students named to WVWC President's List
BUCKHANNON — West Virginia Wesleyan College has named Isabella Posey ’23, of Weston; Delaney Gump ‘23, of Weston; Brandon Queen ‘25; and Aiden Post ‘23 to the College’s President’s List for Fall 2022. Students named to the President’s list have achieved a grade...
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia man faces fleeing with injury charge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Clarksburg man crashed the stolen 2022 Toyota Camry he was driving into a tree during a police pursuit two months ago, injuring his passenger, State Police allege. Marshall Stephen Bunnell Jr. was arrested this week by state troopers on charges of fleeing in...
WVNews
Haun, Hamilton score perfectly in Microsoft certifications
Two Lewis County High School students have earned perfect scores on separate Microsoft certifications. Junior Zyler Haun earned a perfect score in Microsoft Word, and Senior Caillin Hamilton earned a perfect score in Microsoft Powerpoint. Both students are taking courses in the Business and Marketing CTE studies. Haun now has...
WVNews
Danske Dandridge topic at Horner CEOS meeting
“Danske Dandridge: The Poet who wrote of West Virginia” was the lesson for the January meeting of the Horner Community Educational Service Club with Kaye Loyd lesson leader. Mrs. Loyd shared several of her poems with the group and stated that Danske was born in Denmark. She moved to West Virginia with her family at the age of three living in Shepherdstown.
WVNews
Fire Depts. on scene as fire rages at Clarion Inn in Fairmont, West Virginia
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Multiple fire departments reported to the Clarion Inn in Fairmont on Wednesday afternoon in response to a fire raging through the building. The Marion County 911 Center and scanner traffic confirmed that departments from Fairmont, Winfield, Valley, Boothsville, Bunners Ridge, Barrackville, Rivesville, Monongah, Mannington, Grant Town, Fairmont, Shinnston, Nutter Fort and Bridgeport were on the scene.
WVNews
City of Fairmont, West Virginia, continues work to complete rail-trail system
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Last year, Fairmont City Council authorized the city to spend up to $2.5 million to complete a roughly 1 1/2- to 2-mile stretch of the city’s section of the Pittsburgh-to-Parkersburg rail-trail system, and while progress has been slow since then, things are still moving along.
WVNews
Fine Arts students excel at competitions, conferences
Several middle and high school students competed in and performed in statewide events recently. The areas of focus were choir, theatre, and band. The Lewis County High School Theatre Troupe competed in the WV Thespians Area IV Theatre Festival in Clarksburg where All-Festival Cast acting awards were earned by Gideon Yeager and McKenna West. Also for the first time ever Lewis County entered the short film division and Charlie Ressler won first Place for her short film “Art Class”, which now moves on to the state competition at the end of March.
