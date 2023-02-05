Read full article on original website
Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead
A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
KSLA
Woman arrested in connection to Bayou Drive shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at around 10:02 p.m. on Feb. 5. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of Bayou Drive. Upon arrival, officers found Jauilan Adams, 23, armed with a handgun. They determined she had removed the gun from the home of the victim, and shot at them when they exited the residence.
KSLA
Man arrested for shooting from a moving vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police (SPD) have arrested a man who was driving recklessly and fired a shot from his vehicle. On Feb. 4, at 1:20 a.m., SPD officers patrolling in the Mansfield Road area spotted a vehicle driving recklessly through a parking lot on the 9000 block of Mansfield Road.
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor. Bossier Parish, Louisiana – An unrestrained Louisiana child has succumbed to injuries suffered in a crash on I-20. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on February 7, 2023, that on Monday, February 6, 2023,...
KSLA
6-year-old girl dies as a result of one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 near Haughton
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 6-year-old girl died after being hurt in a wreck on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 157 in Bossier Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. The one-vehicle crash that claimed India Moore’s life occurred just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. LSP Troop G...
ktalnews.com
UPDATE: Caddo deputies locate elderly Oil City man
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Update: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies located Alfred Blankenship in a wooded area behind Oil City Elementary Magnet School on the night of Feb. 6. He was transported to North Caddo Medical Center by a North Caddo Medical Ambulance, where he is undergoing an evaluation.
KTBS
KSLA
Shreveport Police searching for man for alleged violent assault
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is wanted for an alleged violent assault with a firearm that happened on Jan. 25. On Feb. 8, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) released information regarding a suspect wanted for an alleged violent assault. It happened on Jan. 25, SPD responded to a report of domestic abuse on the 3300 block of Dairen Street. When officers arrived the suspect was no longer on the scene and officers located a victim and conducted an initial investigation.
ktalnews.com
ktalnews.com
ktalnews.com
ktalnews.com
Bossier City Police pursuit crosses Red River into Shreveport
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City patrol officers arrested one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges after a pursuit through Bossier City and Shreveport kept officers on both sides of the Red River busy on Monday morning. It was early on Feb. 6, and police officers were...
KSLA
Man arrested for allegedly strangling juvenile until she lost consciousness
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a report of domestic abuse on Jan. 15 in the 2300 block of Marion Street. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile victim suffering from multiple injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, with the suspect nowhere to be found on the scene.
KSLA
SCSO looking for person of interest in possible homicide
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is working on a possible homicide, according to Sheriff Kevin W. Windham. The incident occurred on Doogieville Loop in Joaquin. The SCSO is searching for Carlos Caporali as a person of interest in the case. He is believed to...
KSLA
Man arrested for reportedly stabbing woman in front of child during domestic incident
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman during a domestic violence incident. The Shreveport Police Department says on Feb. 4, officers were called out about a domestic abuse incident going on in the 1500 block of Line Avenue. When officers got there, they reported finding a “significant” amount of blood on the sidewalk. Officers followed the trail of blood and found a woman suffering from multiple injuries to her face and cuts on her hands.
Bossier Police Arrest One Adult and Two Juveniles on Weapons Charges
The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
Black Man Killed by Louisiana Cop Was Unarmed, Official Says
Authorities revealed Monday that Alonzo Bagley, a Black man, had no weapons near him when he was fatally shot by an officer in Shreveport, Louisiana, late Friday night. The ordeal reportedly began with two officers responding to an apartment for a domestic disturbance call, Col. Lamar Davis of the Louisiana State Police said Monday. Bagley, 42, fled the officers when they arrived, jumping down from his apartment's balcony while they gave chase to him, Davis said. Shortly after, Davis said Bagley rounded a corner nearby and was met by Officer Alexander Tyler, 23, who fired a single shot into Bagley's chest, killing him. Few other details about what happened—including what, exactly, prompted Tyler to fire his handgun—were not released by Davis. The shooting was partially captured by a body camera and a cruiser's dash cam, but Davis said that footage wouldn't be released immediately. Shreveport authorities announced earlier in the day that Tyler has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted. Ronald Haley, an attorney for Bagley's family, said in a statement Monday there will be “consequences in both civil and criminal courts” for Tyler.Read it at KSLA News 12
KSLA
15-year-old shot; police chase ends in Bossier
City council addresses fatal officer-involved shooting. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The deadly shooting happened Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton...
30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40
30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
KSLA
3 sought in Harrison County for storage locker burglaries
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects that were caught on camera during storage locker burglaries. HCSO deputies are requesting the public’s help in finding three suspects spotted on surveillance cameras during burglaries that happened at Crossland Self Storage in the Longview/Hallsville area. The burglaries occurred between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27.
