NBC Sports
Draymond, Kerr laud JP's best game ever in Warriors' win
For the second time this season, the Warriors are asking everyone else to pick up the slack with Steph Curry out for an extended period of time. Klay Thompson did his part in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center, pouring in a season-high 12 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 42 points.
NBC Sports
Simmons explains why trading Kuminga would 'haunt' Warriors
The clock is ticking on the Warriors’ decisions surrounding the future of their roster. Golden State’s mission to defend its 2022 NBA championship hasn’t quite taken off. The team sits just one game above .500 and is in eighth place in a crowded Western Conference 53 games into the season.
NBC Sports
Kings swing trade with Nets for forward Edwards, cash
The Kings have made their first move of trade deadline week. Sacramento has acquired 22-year-old forward Kessler Edwards and cash in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the draft rights to David Michineau, the team announced Wednesday morning. The Kings also waived Deonte Burton. Shams Charania of...
NBC Sports
Klay makes bold future promise after honest All-Star remarks
There is no NBA player who heats up like Warriors guard Klay Thompson. Thompson unleashed a vintage performance Monday night in the Warriors’ 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, going off for 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting. Is he playing at a level that warrants a trip to...
NBC Sports
Kyrie Irving explains why he deleted apology for sharing antisemitic video
Kyrie Irving had plenty to say during his first day with the Dallas Mavericks. The All-Star guard, who was acquired in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, spoke with reporters after his first practice with the Mavs on Tuesday. He discussed why he felt disrespected by the Nets,...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
NBC Sports
Why Mavs' Kyrie trade concerns Draymond short and long term
Draymond Green both is, and is not, a fan of the Dallas Mavericks' trade for Kyrie Irving. On the latest episode of the Draymond Green Show podcast, the Warriors' forward discussed the blockbuster deal that sent Irving and Markieff Morris from the Brooklyn Nets to the Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks.
NBC Sports
NBA Twitter goes wild after LeBron James breaks scoring record
The King has finally done it. LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the NBA's all-time scoring record during the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Crypto.com Arena was packed with fans, celebrities and basketball legends who were all in attendance to see...
NBC Sports
Winners, Losers in Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving tried to force his way out of Brooklyn over the summer, but the market for him was thin and his plan didn’t work. He opted in to stay in Brooklyn. Irving’s plan did work at the trade deadline — he again demanded a trade and this time, he got his wish and was sent to Dallas to team up with Luka Dončić on the Mavericks. It’s a deal with clear winners and losers, but the cases are muddier for both of the principal teams involved. Let’s break down who won and who lost in this latest Kyrie Irving trade. Let’s start with a reminder of what the trade itself involved.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics among six teams interested in Pistons' Nerlens Noel
Add another name to the list of potential Boston Celtics trade targets ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. The Celtics are one of six teams that have called the Detroit Pistons to inquire about big man Nerlens Noel, The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported Sunday. The Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings are the other known suitors, per Edwards.
NBC Sports
Report: Teams have called Celtics about Grant Williams' availability
The Boston Celtics reportedly are looking to add ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but would they give up a rotation player to get a deal done?. The Celtics have a solid eight-man core that has powered Boston to an NBA-best 37-16 record entering Monday, so you could make the case that Brad Stevens should just look to add on the margins while keeping that core intact.
NBC Sports
NBA trade deadline tracker: latest news, rumors, deals
Things are going to get insane in the run-up to the NBA trade deadline, at 3 p.m. Eastern on Thursday. There’s already been a blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas, which will spawn other deals, and every team is looking for upgrades large or small. Will the Lakers make upgrades? What contenders will deepen their bench, and what teams will pivot toward the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes? We will have all the latest NBA rumors, news, and any deals that get done in one place. It’s going to get wild, sit back and enjoy the ride.
NBC Sports
Steph fired up watching Klay's monster game vs. Thunder
In the Warriors' first game without Steph Curry, who's out for the next few weeks after suffering a lower left leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, the team responded in impressive fashion. Golden State came away with a 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night...
NBC Sports
What should the Wizards target at the trade deadline?
If we can say anything for certain about the 2022-23 Washington Wizards, it is that they are extremely streaky. Their 24-28 record is not far away from .500 and in fact, they would be .500 if they had held onto 20-point leads the last two nights. But getting to this point has been like a cruise ship riding 15-foot waves. They have proven too sturdy to capsize, but you might want to hold onto something.
NBC Sports
Klay won't tempt fate with basketball gods over 3-point record
If there's one player that could break Klay Thompson's single-game 3-point record, it's Klay Thompson. Or Steph Curry. It's never wise to rule that guy out. Thompson drained a whopping 12 3-pointers in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center. He finished just two triples shy of the NBA's single-game record of 14 set by none other than himself on Oct. 29, 2018, against the Chicago Bulls.
NBC Sports
Why Kings' miserable loss to Pelicans 'a great thing' to Brown
Miserable. Inexcusable. Embarrassing. Those are just some of the words to describe the Kings’ 136-104 blowout loss to the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Smoothie King Center. The 32-point defeat was their largest loss of the season. But Mike Brown thinks the loss could turn out to...
NBC Sports
Report: Kings tied to trade talks for Hornets' Plumlee
The trade winds are blowing in California's capital city. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the Kings are keeping an eye on a potential trade for Charlotte Hornets veteran center Mason Plumlee before the NBA's deadline at 12 p.m. PT Thursday. "Plumlee projects as the Hornets’ most...
NBC Sports
Klay credits odd warmup ritual for electric outing vs. OKC
Klay Thompson truly is one of a kind. His feel for the game of basketball is like no other -- literally. Before the Splash Bro put on another historic performance in the Warriors’ 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Thompson said he already knew it was going to be a big night moments before tipoff.
NBC Sports
Doctor clarifies Steph's injury is high-ankle sprain variant
The Warriors released an update Sunday on superstar Steph Curry that, to many, sounded more like a lesson in high school Biology class. “An MRI [Saturday] night confirmed that Curry suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg,” the team said in a statement Sunday.
NBC Sports
Report: Dubs open to trading younger players for right price
After winning their fourth NBA title in eight years, the Warriors’ 2022-23 season hasn’t exactly gone the way they had expected. And as Thursday’s trade deadline quickly approaches, one question has been hovering over Dub Nation: Will the Warriors make a move at the deadline?. If the...
