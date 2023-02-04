ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Mason Mount Chelsea Contract Talks Stall (Yet Again)

Mason Mount’s seemingly constantly stalling contract talks with Chelsea and Liverpool’s supposed interest in the midfielder have begun to take on something of a purgatorial air, with each fresh month bringing with it news that said talks have reached an impasse and speculation as to what that might mean for the Reds.
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Manchester United welcomes Leeds to Old Trafford on Wednesday as a stung foe heads to Manchester days after a managerial change (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Marsch helped Leeds bound out of the bottom three last season but the club has struggled of late...
BBC

Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?

The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
BBC

Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake

Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
BBC

Leeds United: Who next after manager Jesse Marsch's departure?

Leeds United are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Jesse Marsch less than a year into his reign. Marsch departs after only two wins in the Premier League since August, with Sunday's 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest leaving them outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.
NBC Sports

Nottingham Forest beats Leeds to continue surge

Nottingham Forest won yet again as they beat Leeds United 1-0 to move into midtable and keep their great recent form going. Steve Cooper’s side have won three of their last five Premier League games and are unbeaten in that stretch. Brennan Johnson continue his fine form too as the youngster sent home a beautiful volley in the first half and Forest defended well to keep Leeds at bay with new signing Keylor Navas in fine form in goal.
Reuters

Soccer-Inter beat Milan 1-0 in derby clash

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A first-half header by striker Lautaro Martinez gave Inter Milan a 1-0 victory over locals rivals AC Milan at a sold-out San Siro on Sunday, condemning Stefano Pioli's side to their third consecutive loss in Serie A.
BBC

'Everton showed signs of becoming Everton again'

Sometimes hope is all you’ve got. Prior to Saturday’s win over table-topping Arsenal, it felt all hope had been extinguished. With no signings in the January transfer window and another manager relieved of their duties, we were all looking for something to reignite the hope in us all.
BBC

Mark Jackson: MK Dons manager says new signings have sharpened up squad

MK Dons boss Mark Jackson believes the club's activity in the January transfer window "sharpens everybody up" for the remainder of the season. The Dons brought in five players and one of them, Max Dean, scored in Saturday's 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers. That victory followed two home defeats to...
Reuters

Soccer-Late Gradit goal rescues point for Lens against Brest

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Jonathan Gradit scored a late equaliser as RC Lens recovered from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Brest in Ligue 1 on Sunday, as Franck Haise's side came within a whisker of suffering back-to-back league defeats for the first time this season.
BBC

Liverpool 2-0 Reading: Quick-fire double earns Reds vital win in WSL relegation battle

Two quick-fire goals earned Liverpool a vital win against Women's Super League relegation rivals Reading. Missy Bo Kearns scrambled in the opening goal in the 62nd minute, before Ceri Holland slammed in from close range three minutes later. Victory moved Liverpool eight points above the WSL relegation zone. Reading have...
BBC

Swindon Town exchange contracts on County Ground purchase

Swindon Town have exchanged on the purchase of their County Ground stadium, with completion scheduled for the end of March. The League Two club are buying the ground from Swindon Borough Council in a 50-50 split deal with their supporters' trust. The joint venture will then lease the ground back...
BBC

FA Cup: Wrexham will 'give everything' in Sheffield United replay

Manager Phil Parkinson does not believe Wrexham's hopes of causing an FA Cup fourth-round upset against Sheffield United are over. Wrexham came within minutes of knocking out the Championship side in the original tie at the Racecourse. But John Egan's late goal secured a 3-3 draw and a replay for...

