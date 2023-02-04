Read full article on original website
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Mitoma, Dawson, Tarkowski, Tete, Onana
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Mason Mount Chelsea Contract Talks Stall (Yet Again)
Mason Mount’s seemingly constantly stalling contract talks with Chelsea and Liverpool’s supposed interest in the midfielder have begun to take on something of a purgatorial air, with each fresh month bringing with it news that said talks have reached an impasse and speculation as to what that might mean for the Reds.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Manchester United welcomes Leeds to Old Trafford on Wednesday as a stung foe heads to Manchester days after a managerial change (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Marsch helped Leeds bound out of the bottom three last season but the club has struggled of late...
BBC
Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?
The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Onana and McNeil reactions, Arteta’s curse and DCL fitness worries
Check out the three takeaways from the great victory over Arsenal. [RBM]. There are reports that Everton are sweating on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness for the Merseyside Derby after he left the Arsenal match after 60 minutes. [Echo]. An interesting view from Alan Myers on what is required to get...
BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
BBC
Leeds United: Who next after manager Jesse Marsch's departure?
Leeds United are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Jesse Marsch less than a year into his reign. Marsch departs after only two wins in the Premier League since August, with Sunday's 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest leaving them outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest beats Leeds to continue surge
Nottingham Forest won yet again as they beat Leeds United 1-0 to move into midtable and keep their great recent form going. Steve Cooper’s side have won three of their last five Premier League games and are unbeaten in that stretch. Brennan Johnson continue his fine form too as the youngster sent home a beautiful volley in the first half and Forest defended well to keep Leeds at bay with new signing Keylor Navas in fine form in goal.
Soccer-Inter beat Milan 1-0 in derby clash
MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A first-half header by striker Lautaro Martinez gave Inter Milan a 1-0 victory over locals rivals AC Milan at a sold-out San Siro on Sunday, condemning Stefano Pioli's side to their third consecutive loss in Serie A.
BBC
Marco Silva: Fulham boss says he has to improve behaviour after getting touchline ban
Fulham manager Marco Silva says he has to "improve" his touchline behaviour after being given a one-game suspension. Silva has picked up four bookings this season and will have to serve the touchline ban for his side's FA Cup fourth-round replay at Sunderland on Wednesday. His latest yellow card came...
BBC
'Everton showed signs of becoming Everton again'
Sometimes hope is all you’ve got. Prior to Saturday’s win over table-topping Arsenal, it felt all hope had been extinguished. With no signings in the January transfer window and another manager relieved of their duties, we were all looking for something to reignite the hope in us all.
BBC
Mark Jackson: MK Dons manager says new signings have sharpened up squad
MK Dons boss Mark Jackson believes the club's activity in the January transfer window "sharpens everybody up" for the remainder of the season. The Dons brought in five players and one of them, Max Dean, scored in Saturday's 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers. That victory followed two home defeats to...
Soccer-Navas steals limelight on mixed weekend for January signings
LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest have signed a mind-boggling 29 players since the summer in their bid to ensure their return to the Premier League is not a short one but perhaps the most important will be Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
Soccer-Late Gradit goal rescues point for Lens against Brest
Feb 5 (Reuters) - Jonathan Gradit scored a late equaliser as RC Lens recovered from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Brest in Ligue 1 on Sunday, as Franck Haise's side came within a whisker of suffering back-to-back league defeats for the first time this season.
Report: Chelsea New Signing Christopher Nkunku Back In RB Leipzig Training
Christopher Nkunku has finally returned to training for RB Leipzig after time out with an injury since November.
BBC
Liverpool 2-0 Reading: Quick-fire double earns Reds vital win in WSL relegation battle
Two quick-fire goals earned Liverpool a vital win against Women's Super League relegation rivals Reading. Missy Bo Kearns scrambled in the opening goal in the 62nd minute, before Ceri Holland slammed in from close range three minutes later. Victory moved Liverpool eight points above the WSL relegation zone. Reading have...
Nottingham Forest Want To Sign Manchester United Goalkeeper Permanently
Nottingham Forest are eyeing the permanent signing of Dean Henderson from Manchester United this summer.
BBC
Swindon Town exchange contracts on County Ground purchase
Swindon Town have exchanged on the purchase of their County Ground stadium, with completion scheduled for the end of March. The League Two club are buying the ground from Swindon Borough Council in a 50-50 split deal with their supporters' trust. The joint venture will then lease the ground back...
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham will 'give everything' in Sheffield United replay
Manager Phil Parkinson does not believe Wrexham's hopes of causing an FA Cup fourth-round upset against Sheffield United are over. Wrexham came within minutes of knocking out the Championship side in the original tie at the Racecourse. But John Egan's late goal secured a 3-3 draw and a replay for...
