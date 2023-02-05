Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two former football players accused of 2020 rape and kidnapping begin trial, footage and testimony spearhead discussionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Knowles using spring practice to enhance defense ‘to win every game’ in Year 2 at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Mosiello not going to wait in first year as head coachThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Get super full: A student’s restaurant guide to Super Bowl LVIIThe LanternColumbus, OH
Critical race theory video discussed at Upper Arlington school board meeting
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – An audience of nearly 200 attended Tuesday’s Upper Arlington City School Board’s meeting, the board’s first public meeting since a video recorded in secret captured a district administrator talk about critical race theory. “You are all here because you care deeply about our schools, our students, and our community,” said […]
Mother calls for more conversations with Pickerington Schools about safety before Ridgeview students return
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — There’s no other way to say it: Last Thursday, as a parent to a student at Ridgeview Junior High, it was a gut punch. “Yeah,” Cassidy Nicholson said. “Absolutely. As a parent, it’s hard.”. Nicholson’s triplet daughters attend Ridgeview. She says after...
Ohio’s only Black-owned bank gets approval to open in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce was cleaning pepper spray off his skin in the summer of 2020 when a metaphorical lightbulb sparked above his head. The Black elected official – who had just been maced by Columbus police while peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd – wanted to do more […]
cwcolumbus.com
Homelessness among Franklin County students rises 19 percent in 3 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homeless with kids is nearly at crisis levels in Central Ohio as the number of homeless students in Franklin County jumped by nearly 20 percent from the 2020-2021 to the 2021-2022 school year. While the state saw an increase of 2 percent during the same...
WSYX ABC6
Chief: Parent suicide in Pickerington school "Very hard to prevent"
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney, whose detective witnessed a parent die by suicide in a school office last week, said the death would have been very hard to prevent if not impossible. The chief answered questions about what’s next in the school district, school safety,...
Pickerington students return to school for first time since Thursday
This article discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7. To reach the 24/7 Crisis Text Helpline, text 4HOPE to 741741. PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Students in Pickerington went back to school Wednesday for the first […]
columbusunderground.com
Drake Demolition, Trail Detour Planned as Part of Cannon Drive Project
Work has started on the second phase of the Cannon Drive relocation project on Ohio State’s campus, and is scheduled to continue for nearly two years. The street will be raised and realigned between Herrick Drive and Woody Hayes Drive in several stages, impacting drivers, pedestrians and users of the Olentangy Trail.
cdrecycler.com
Another day, another shopping mall demo
The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of Ohio lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
FireRescue1
3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
Three Reynoldsburg schools stop classes due to water outage
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Three schools in Reynoldsburg are stopping classes Tuesday morning due to a water outage in the area. Reynoldsburg City Schools sent an update that the water outage is affected these three schools: Summit Road Elementary School Reynoldsburg High School-Summit Campus Taylor Road Elementary School Parents have been asked to pick up […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Most Romantic Restaurants In Columbus
I’m a big believer in love. And romance. And butterflies. Really all of it. I just love love, what can I say? And there’s no better way to say “I love you” than by treating your partner to an incredible night out. We have some very romantic restaurants here in Columbus, each with its own unique vibe.
cwcolumbus.com
Housing Crisis: Those in 'middle class' say they're getting priced out of Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A struggling middle-class says it's getting priced out of their homes in the Columbus area due to increasing rent, utilities, and other inflated expenses. "I'm living paycheck to paycheck and barely making it," said renter Robert Garry after calling ABC 6 On Your Side Problem...
Pastor focused on easing tension after Columbus police shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus community leaders say tensions are high after an officer shot a man on the city's southeast side over the weekend. Pastor Frederick LaMarr of Family Missionary Baptist Church says members of his congregation were in the neighborhood marching to end violence with about 70 community members. Some were just yards away from the gunshots on Wilson Avenue on Sunday.
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for October 2022
Columbus Monthly gathers home sales data from county auditor offices in Franklin County and its six contiguous counties. These are the highest reported sales for Oct. 1-31, 2022. 1. $4,500,000; 5000 Deer Run Dr., Dublin; Kathleen M. Bainbridge, trustee, from Petrichor Lane LLC. 2. $2,400,000; 1711 Strathshire Hall Place, Powell;...
Westerville prepares for Intel with land purchase
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Westerville is investing in a new development project, in anticipation of business demands related to Intel’s semiconductor facilities in Licking County. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88 acres of land by the Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation. The property, located along the east […]
Seven sign at Columbus High School
Seven Columbus senior student-athletes sign Monday morning to continue their careers in college.
NBC4 Columbus
Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware County
Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3K2xnA7. Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware …. Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday...
19 Date Ideas in Columbus, Ohio
Are you looking for some fresh and exciting date ideas in Columbus, Ohio? Whether you’re new to the city or just want to spice up your regular date night routine, there are plenty of fun activities for couples to do around this vibrant city!
614now.com
National Korean BBQ and hot pot chain opens first Columbus eatery
While the tail-end of winter is still hanging on here in central Ohio, a new Korean barbecue spot on the city’s northwest side can help you keep the colder weather at bay. KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot officially opened its sole Columbus location yesterday. The eatery is located at 5240 Bethel Center Mall, in the former home of Buffalo Wild Wings.
