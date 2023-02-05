ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Critical race theory video discussed at Upper Arlington school board meeting

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – An audience of nearly 200 attended Tuesday’s Upper Arlington City School Board’s meeting, the board’s first public meeting since a video recorded in secret captured a district administrator talk about critical race theory. “You are all here because you care deeply about our schools, our students, and our community,” said […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s only Black-owned bank gets approval to open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce was cleaning pepper spray off his skin in the summer of 2020 when a metaphorical lightbulb sparked above his head. The Black elected official – who had just been maced by Columbus police while peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd – wanted to do more […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Chief: Parent suicide in Pickerington school "Very hard to prevent"

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney, whose detective witnessed a parent die by suicide in a school office last week, said the death would have been very hard to prevent if not impossible. The chief answered questions about what’s next in the school district, school safety,...
PICKERINGTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

Drake Demolition, Trail Detour Planned as Part of Cannon Drive Project

Work has started on the second phase of the Cannon Drive relocation project on Ohio State’s campus, and is scheduled to continue for nearly two years. The street will be raised and realigned between Herrick Drive and Woody Hayes Drive in several stages, impacting drivers, pedestrians and users of the Olentangy Trail.
COLUMBUS, OH
cdrecycler.com

Another day, another shopping mall demo

The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
FireRescue1

3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three Reynoldsburg schools stop classes due to water outage

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Three schools in Reynoldsburg are stopping classes Tuesday morning due to a water outage in the area. Reynoldsburg City Schools sent an update that the water outage is affected these three schools: Summit Road Elementary School Reynoldsburg High School-Summit Campus Taylor Road Elementary School Parents have been asked to pick up […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Most Romantic Restaurants In Columbus

I’m a big believer in love. And romance. And butterflies. Really all of it. I just love love, what can I say? And there’s no better way to say “I love you” than by treating your partner to an incredible night out. We have some very romantic restaurants here in Columbus, each with its own unique vibe.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Pastor focused on easing tension after Columbus police shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus community leaders say tensions are high after an officer shot a man on the city's southeast side over the weekend. Pastor Frederick LaMarr of Family Missionary Baptist Church says members of his congregation were in the neighborhood marching to end violence with about 70 community members. Some were just yards away from the gunshots on Wilson Avenue on Sunday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville prepares for Intel with land purchase

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Westerville is investing in a new development project, in anticipation of business demands related to Intel’s semiconductor facilities in Licking County. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88 acres of land by the Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation. The property, located along the east […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware County

Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3K2xnA7. Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware …. Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Sadie Smiley

19 Date Ideas in Columbus, Ohio

Are you looking for some fresh and exciting date ideas in Columbus, Ohio? Whether you’re new to the city or just want to spice up your regular date night routine, there are plenty of fun activities for couples to do around this vibrant city!
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

National Korean BBQ and hot pot chain opens first Columbus eatery

While the tail-end of winter is still hanging on here in central Ohio, a new Korean barbecue spot on the city’s northwest side can help you keep the colder weather at bay. KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot officially opened its sole Columbus location yesterday. The eatery is located at 5240 Bethel Center Mall, in the former home of Buffalo Wild Wings.
COLUMBUS, OH

