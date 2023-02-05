ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kslsports.com

Former BYU Basketball Player Celebrates Passing American Citizenship Test

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU basketball standout Jonathan Tavernari needs no introduction to Cougar Nation. His accomplishments, such as Mountain West Conference Sixth Man of the Year, and three-time MWC Champion, are well-documented. But if he crosses paths with Cougar fans in the future, he can proudly say...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah’s Alissa Pili Added To Another Midseason Watch List

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah forward Alissa Pili was added to another midseason watch list after dominating over the weekend for the Utes on their Oregon trip. Pili is now on the radar for the Naismith Trophy Women’s Player of the Year given out to the best athlete in women’s basketball annually. Last week, Pili was named to the Katrina McClain Power Forward Top 10 List as well as the John R. Wooden Late Season watch list.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

ESPN College Football Analyst Weighs In On BYU’s First Big 12 Schedule

PROVO, Utah – ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy praised BYU when weighing in on their first Big 12 schedule. The former National Champion at Alabama and NFL quarterback believes BYU is ready for the challenge of Power Five football. “BYU, I think, is very well-equipped to be able...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU/Coastal Carolina Series Reportedly Has Return Date For Provo

PROVO, Utah – Are you ready for part two of BYU/Coastal Carolina? Don’t get too excited. It’s still reportedly a long way away. Kevin Kelley from FBschedules.com obtained a contract from Coastal Carolina that indicates the two-game football series between BYU and Coastal Carolina will conclude in Provo on September 17, 2033.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Kalani Sitake Shares Why Former Utah Coaches Fill His BYU Staff

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a different look in 2023. The most significant change is being a member of the Big 12 Conference. Another important difference from last season is the coaching staff. After finishing 94th in total defense last season, Sitake overhauled the defensive staff. The...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Tiger Woods, TGR Design To Open 18-Hole Golf Course In Utah

PARK CITY, Utah – Tiger Woods and his golf course design firm, TGR Design, have announced a new Championship 18-hole golf course in Park City, the first of its kind in the Mountain West. The Marcella Club course will be Woods’ tenth course with TGR Design. However, it is...
PARK CITY, UT
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Elk Grove, CA

Known for its outstanding wineries, vineyards, and wine cellars, the city of Elk Grove in Sacramento County, California, has booming tourism. Founded in 1850, the city was named after Elk Grove Hotel, built by James Hall as a stage station for travelers. The hotel was originally called Tavern Stand, where...
ELK GROVE, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

12 Best Restaurants in West Sacramento, CA

In search of the best restaurants in West Sacramento, CA?. West Sacramento is a fast-growing food hub in the Mid-Western United States. It is a city in Yolo County, California, the Sacramento River separates Sacramento from West Sacramento. This city is home to commercial establishments, hotels & resorts, gardens, breweries,...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Car Accident on State Route 88 in Jackson

On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fatal head-on collision occurred on SR-88 in Jackson. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on State Route 88 in the vicinity of Ousby Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision on SR-88 in Jackson. A preliminary report...
JACKSON, CA
Fox40

1 person pulled from a structure fire in Carmichael

(KTXL) — One person was pulled from a structure fire in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. on Claremont Road. The adult man who was rescued from the fire is expected to live and four other people were able...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Power restored to thousands of SMUD customers

Power was restored to more than 20,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the utility’s outage map. The majority of the outages were in the Natomas and Rio Linda areas. The cause of the outage is unknown.
SACRAMENTO, CA
kernvalleysun.com

USACE prepares fill plan for Isabella Lake as construction wraps up

SACRAMENTO – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District is preparing to request a deviation from the operating restriction at the Isabella Dam in Lake Isabella, California, to implement a plan to fill the lake up to its pre-construction volume of 568,000 acre-feet, or gross pool, when sufficient precipitation and snowpack occur.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA

