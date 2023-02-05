SALT LAKE CITY – Utah forward Alissa Pili was added to another midseason watch list after dominating over the weekend for the Utes on their Oregon trip. Pili is now on the radar for the Naismith Trophy Women’s Player of the Year given out to the best athlete in women’s basketball annually. Last week, Pili was named to the Katrina McClain Power Forward Top 10 List as well as the John R. Wooden Late Season watch list.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 23 HOURS AGO