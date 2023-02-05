Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Pho King Orem Serves Pho and Other Vietnamese FoodS. F. MoriOrem, UT
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
kslsports.com
Former BYU Basketball Player Celebrates Passing American Citizenship Test
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU basketball standout Jonathan Tavernari needs no introduction to Cougar Nation. His accomplishments, such as Mountain West Conference Sixth Man of the Year, and three-time MWC Champion, are well-documented. But if he crosses paths with Cougar fans in the future, he can proudly say...
kslsports.com
Utah’s Alissa Pili Added To Another Midseason Watch List
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah forward Alissa Pili was added to another midseason watch list after dominating over the weekend for the Utes on their Oregon trip. Pili is now on the radar for the Naismith Trophy Women’s Player of the Year given out to the best athlete in women’s basketball annually. Last week, Pili was named to the Katrina McClain Power Forward Top 10 List as well as the John R. Wooden Late Season watch list.
kslsports.com
ESPN College Football Analyst Weighs In On BYU’s First Big 12 Schedule
PROVO, Utah – ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy praised BYU when weighing in on their first Big 12 schedule. The former National Champion at Alabama and NFL quarterback believes BYU is ready for the challenge of Power Five football. “BYU, I think, is very well-equipped to be able...
kslsports.com
BYU/Coastal Carolina Series Reportedly Has Return Date For Provo
PROVO, Utah – Are you ready for part two of BYU/Coastal Carolina? Don’t get too excited. It’s still reportedly a long way away. Kevin Kelley from FBschedules.com obtained a contract from Coastal Carolina that indicates the two-game football series between BYU and Coastal Carolina will conclude in Provo on September 17, 2033.
kslsports.com
Kalani Sitake Shares Why Former Utah Coaches Fill His BYU Staff
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a different look in 2023. The most significant change is being a member of the Big 12 Conference. Another important difference from last season is the coaching staff. After finishing 94th in total defense last season, Sitake overhauled the defensive staff. The...
kslsports.com
Alissa Pili Powers Utah Women’s Basketball To Win Over Oregon
SALT LAKE CITY – Alissa Pili powered the Utah women’s basketball team to a road victory in conference play against the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks hosted the No. 7 Utes at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, February 5. Utah beat Oregon, 100-92. Pili carried the Utes behind a...
kslsports.com
Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 2/6/23)
SALT LAKE CITY – With football on a bit of a hiatus till spring ball kicks off and several of the smaller sports in full-swing and having success, we thought a one-stop-shop for little tidbits of Utah Athletics information might be helpful for you, the fan, with the Utes Bulletin.
kslsports.com
Tiger Woods, TGR Design To Open 18-Hole Golf Course In Utah
PARK CITY, Utah – Tiger Woods and his golf course design firm, TGR Design, have announced a new Championship 18-hole golf course in Park City, the first of its kind in the Mountain West. The Marcella Club course will be Woods’ tenth course with TGR Design. However, it is...
Stockton, February 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Stockton. The Franklin Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Weston Ranch High School on February 06, 2023, 17:00:00. The Lodi High School soccer team will have a game with St. Mary's High School - Stockton on February 06, 2023, 17:00:00.
Photo Story: FIS World Cup Dual Moguls at Deer Valley Resort
PARK CITY, Utah — The FIS Dual Moguls competition took place at Deer Valley Resort on Saturday. Perrine Laffont of France took home gold for the women, while Mikael Kingsbury […]
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Elk Grove, CA
Known for its outstanding wineries, vineyards, and wine cellars, the city of Elk Grove in Sacramento County, California, has booming tourism. Founded in 1850, the city was named after Elk Grove Hotel, built by James Hall as a stage station for travelers. The hotel was originally called Tavern Stand, where...
The oldest public art gallery in the Western United States is in Sacramento
(KTXL) — The Crocker Art Museum has been a Sacramento staple since the late 1800s, showcasing permanent and rotating collections of art. According to the National Archives, the Crocker Art Museum was donated to the city of Sacramento in 1885 and is the “oldest state or municipally owned art gallery west of the Rocky Mountains, […]
thetouristchecklist.com
12 Best Restaurants in West Sacramento, CA
In search of the best restaurants in West Sacramento, CA?. West Sacramento is a fast-growing food hub in the Mid-Western United States. It is a city in Yolo County, California, the Sacramento River separates Sacramento from West Sacramento. This city is home to commercial establishments, hotels & resorts, gardens, breweries,...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatality Reported in Car Accident on State Route 88 in Jackson
On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fatal head-on collision occurred on SR-88 in Jackson. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on State Route 88 in the vicinity of Ousby Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision on SR-88 in Jackson. A preliminary report...
Midtown park building gets a new tenant after sitting empty for decades
(KTXL) — A building in the middle of a Midtown Sacramento park that was empty for decades has a new tenant. The Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit, will take over the Albert Winn Park building at 1616 28th St. after the Sacramento City Council granted approval for the move. •Video Above: […]
wbgo.org
Stockton professor goes ‘Once Upon Deep Time’ to create music album
Matthew Bonnan, like many during the early days of the pandemic, had a lot of time on his hands. Like others, he spent his extra time during lockdowns learning something new. In his case, it was the piano — something he started tinkering with before the pandemic. “I guess...
Fox40
1 person pulled from a structure fire in Carmichael
(KTXL) — One person was pulled from a structure fire in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. on Claremont Road. The adult man who was rescued from the fire is expected to live and four other people were able...
KCRA.com
Power restored to thousands of SMUD customers
Power was restored to more than 20,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the utility’s outage map. The majority of the outages were in the Natomas and Rio Linda areas. The cause of the outage is unknown.
kernvalleysun.com
USACE prepares fill plan for Isabella Lake as construction wraps up
SACRAMENTO – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District is preparing to request a deviation from the operating restriction at the Isabella Dam in Lake Isabella, California, to implement a plan to fill the lake up to its pre-construction volume of 568,000 acre-feet, or gross pool, when sufficient precipitation and snowpack occur.
KCRA.com
Sacramento couple believes missing puppy was stolen while cleaning storm-damaged home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento couple is searching for their puppy after they believe he was taken from right outside their home while they were cleaning up damages from last month's storms. Nicole Goffard and Juan Lao told KCRA 3 that their 11-week-old English bulldog named George has been...
