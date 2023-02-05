ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Fresno

Stars pay tribute to LeBron James for securing NBA's all-time points record

LeBron James has done it. With a contested fadeaway jumper in the third quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers forward became the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for that singular honor. James managed the feat in 150 fewer games than Abdul-Jabbar, and considering the season he has been having at age 38 -- averaging 30 points per game -- it doesn't seem like he'll be letting up anytime soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's lifetime as a social justice champion is a record no athlete will break

Editor's note: Richard Lapchick is a human rights activist, pioneer for racial equality, expert on sports issues, scholar and author. So much attention is rightly being paid to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James for being on the verge of breaking one of the most iconic records in sports: Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring mark of 38,387 points. It is a monumental achievement we likely will see this week by James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

The highest-scoring games in LeBron James' NBA career

As LeBron James chases down Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record for the most points scored in the regular season, he has already accomplished a scoring milestone that Abdul-Jabbar never did -- scoring 50 points in a game with the Los Angeles Lakers. Abdul-Jabbar, who finished his career with 38,387 points in the...
ABC30 Fresno

LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record

LOS ANGELES -- Long after he buried a historic 14-foot fadeaway jumper that put him alone atop the NBA's all-time scoring list and celebrated by raising his arms high toward the ceiling of Crypto.com Arena, LeBron James got to relive his immortal moment through his son's eyes. As the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Sources: 49ers' Brock Purdy set to have elbow surgery Feb. 22

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Since tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Jan. 29, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has spent the past week and a half exploring every option to get back to full strength. On Wednesday, Purdy not only decided on a surgical option...
SANTA CLARA, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Kraken add 'depth to our defensive group,' deal for Sharks' Megna

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Kraken acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks on Sunday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Megna is in the midst of his best season with 12 points in 48 games for the Sharks while averaging more than 19 minutes per game.
SEATTLE, WA
ABC30 Fresno

MLB spring training 2023: Schedule, highlights, updates and more

It's that time of year -- baseball is back! Spring training is upon us, and MLB teams will start reporting to their camps in Arizona and Florida as early as Monday. The fun officially begins on Feb. 24 with a pair of Cactus League matchups:Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres. The following day, all 30 clubs will face off in Cactus and Grapefruit League games.
ARIZONA STATE

