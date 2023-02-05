LeBron James has done it. With a contested fadeaway jumper in the third quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers forward became the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for that singular honor. James managed the feat in 150 fewer games than Abdul-Jabbar, and considering the season he has been having at age 38 -- averaging 30 points per game -- it doesn't seem like he'll be letting up anytime soon.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO