Sacramento, CA

FOX40

Golden 1 Center to host California state championships for high school basketball

(KTXL) — The state champions in California high school basketball will be crowned at the Golden 1 Center.  The downtown Sacramento venue announced Monday that it will host the California Interscholastic Federation State Basketball Championships on March 10-11.  •Video Above: Eagles super fans ready for Super Bowl LVII Six state championship games will be played […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Elk Grove, CA

Known for its outstanding wineries, vineyards, and wine cellars, the city of Elk Grove in Sacramento County, California, has booming tourism. Founded in 1850, the city was named after Elk Grove Hotel, built by James Hall as a stage station for travelers. The hotel was originally called Tavern Stand, where...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

From Del Paso Heights to D.C., why a Sacramento man's story about redemption gets noticed

DEL PASO HEIGHTS – When the president delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday, a familiar face from Sacramento will also be in the crowd.Brother to Brother group is a peer-mentoring program, based in Del Paso Heights, working with boys and men to deter them from the lifestyle of the streets.It also partners with police to help bring peace talks into the community. Recently, founder Mervin Brookins brainstormed with his employees and mentors on how to reintegrate a troubled teenager."How do you reach a youngster who thinks he knows it all?" Brookins asked. "Here's the situation: He's 14, he...
SACRAMENTO, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

12 Best Restaurants in West Sacramento, CA

In search of the best restaurants in West Sacramento, CA?. West Sacramento is a fast-growing food hub in the Mid-Western United States. It is a city in Yolo County, California, the Sacramento River separates Sacramento from West Sacramento. This city is home to commercial establishments, hotels & resorts, gardens, breweries,...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Power restored to thousands of SMUD customers

Power was restored to more than 20,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the utility’s outage map. The majority of the outages were in the Natomas and Rio Linda areas. The cause of the outage is unknown.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Fire damages Sam's Hof Brau in Arden-Arcade

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District battled a fire at Sam’s Hof Brau in Arden-Arcade on Tuesday. Crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to a fire at the restaurant on Watt Avenue and El Camino Avenue. When crews arrived, they found smoke pouring out of Sam’s Hof Brau, according to Capt. Parker Wilbourn, a spokesperson for the fire district.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police find teenager who was reported missing

UPDATE FEB. 6 1 P.M.: Sacramento Police advised that the missing teenager had been ‘safely located.’ (KTXL) — Sacramento Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a teenager who went missing in early February. •Video Above: Sacramento weather forecast On Feb. 3, police announced that they are searching for 13-year-old Kylie Vang, who […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

1 person pulled from a structure fire in Carmichael

(KTXL) — One person was pulled from a structure fire in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. on Claremont Road. The adult man who was rescued from the fire is expected to live and four other people were able...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Roseville shooting leaves no leads, police say

(KTXL) — A shooting in Roseville on Tuesday evening has the Roseville Police Department looking for potential leads, according to a post from the police department. – Video above: Safety concerns at Howe Avenue Safeway A 6:15 p.m., a call came into police of a shooting in the area of 4th Street and C Street […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Prominent chip manufacturer, Solidigm, moving headquarters to Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — A company on the cutting edge of computer chip design is announcing it is moving its global headquarters to the Sacramento region.The City of Rancho Cordova is celebrating the announcement of the new business moving to town."These are well-paying, high-paying jobs coming to the community," said Micha Runner, Rancho Cordova city manager.Solidigm is a technology company that designs flash memory chips used by some of the biggest names in the high-tech sector."Microsoft, Amazon, Dell, HP, all of those companies use our technology to store their data," said Solidigm COO Ellen Dollar.Last fall, the company announced it was...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

Man stabbed and killed in Sacramento on Sunday morning, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday morning on Club Center Drive. Sacramento police said that officers found a man with a life-threatening stab wound when they responded to the report of an assault on Club Center Drive's 1800 block. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA

