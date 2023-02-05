Read full article on original website
Golden 1 Center to host California state championships for high school basketball
(KTXL) — The state champions in California high school basketball will be crowned at the Golden 1 Center. The downtown Sacramento venue announced Monday that it will host the California Interscholastic Federation State Basketball Championships on March 10-11. •Video Above: Eagles super fans ready for Super Bowl LVII Six state championship games will be played […]
SBLive's Sac-Joaquin Section Fab 15 boys basketball rankings: No. 3 Inderkum rolls on; Atwater perfect
Inderkum-Sacramento has been a fast riser in the Sac-Joaquin Section power elite the last two seasons. The campus is nestled in the Natomas Unified School District and located across the road from Arco Arena, home of the NBA's Kings and CIF championships in previous decades. The Tigers of ...
Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works
The North Valley Rail would make four round-trips a day. Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works. The North Valley Rail would make four round-trips a day.
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
16 Best Restaurants in Elk Grove, CA
Known for its outstanding wineries, vineyards, and wine cellars, the city of Elk Grove in Sacramento County, California, has booming tourism. Founded in 1850, the city was named after Elk Grove Hotel, built by James Hall as a stage station for travelers. The hotel was originally called Tavern Stand, where...
From Del Paso Heights to D.C., why a Sacramento man's story about redemption gets noticed
DEL PASO HEIGHTS – When the president delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday, a familiar face from Sacramento will also be in the crowd.Brother to Brother group is a peer-mentoring program, based in Del Paso Heights, working with boys and men to deter them from the lifestyle of the streets.It also partners with police to help bring peace talks into the community. Recently, founder Mervin Brookins brainstormed with his employees and mentors on how to reintegrate a troubled teenager."How do you reach a youngster who thinks he knows it all?" Brookins asked. "Here's the situation: He's 14, he...
Mother of Rocklin fentanyl overdose victim attending State of the Union
(KTXL) — President Joe Biden will be giving his State of the Union address on Tuesday and a leading voice in Placer County’s fight against fentanyl will be the guest of Congressman Kevin Kiley. Laura Didier lost her 17-year-old son Zach Didier to a fentanyl overdose in 2020 and has become a strong partner of […]
12 Best Restaurants in West Sacramento, CA
In search of the best restaurants in West Sacramento, CA?. West Sacramento is a fast-growing food hub in the Mid-Western United States. It is a city in Yolo County, California, the Sacramento River separates Sacramento from West Sacramento. This city is home to commercial establishments, hotels & resorts, gardens, breweries,...
Power restored to thousands of SMUD customers
Power was restored to more than 20,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the utility’s outage map. The majority of the outages were in the Natomas and Rio Linda areas. The cause of the outage is unknown.
Midtown park building gets a new tenant after sitting empty for decades
(KTXL) — A building in the middle of a Midtown Sacramento park that was empty for decades has a new tenant. The Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit, will take over the Albert Winn Park building at 1616 28th St. after the Sacramento City Council granted approval for the move. •Video Above: […]
Fire damages Sam's Hof Brau in Arden-Arcade
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District battled a fire at Sam’s Hof Brau in Arden-Arcade on Tuesday. Crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to a fire at the restaurant on Watt Avenue and El Camino Avenue. When crews arrived, they found smoke pouring out of Sam’s Hof Brau, according to Capt. Parker Wilbourn, a spokesperson for the fire district.
Sacramento couple believes missing puppy was stolen while cleaning storm-damaged home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento couple is searching for their puppy after they believe he was taken from right outside their home while they were cleaning up damages from last month's storms. Nicole Goffard and Juan Lao told KCRA 3 that their 11-week-old English bulldog named George has been...
Sacramento Police find teenager who was reported missing
UPDATE FEB. 6 1 P.M.: Sacramento Police advised that the missing teenager had been ‘safely located.’ (KTXL) — Sacramento Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a teenager who went missing in early February. •Video Above: Sacramento weather forecast On Feb. 3, police announced that they are searching for 13-year-old Kylie Vang, who […]
1 person pulled from a structure fire in Carmichael
(KTXL) — One person was pulled from a structure fire in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. on Claremont Road. The adult man who was rescued from the fire is expected to live and four other people were able...
Roseville shooting leaves no leads, police say
(KTXL) — A shooting in Roseville on Tuesday evening has the Roseville Police Department looking for potential leads, according to a post from the police department. – Video above: Safety concerns at Howe Avenue Safeway A 6:15 p.m., a call came into police of a shooting in the area of 4th Street and C Street […]
Prominent chip manufacturer, Solidigm, moving headquarters to Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA — A company on the cutting edge of computer chip design is announcing it is moving its global headquarters to the Sacramento region.The City of Rancho Cordova is celebrating the announcement of the new business moving to town."These are well-paying, high-paying jobs coming to the community," said Micha Runner, Rancho Cordova city manager.Solidigm is a technology company that designs flash memory chips used by some of the biggest names in the high-tech sector."Microsoft, Amazon, Dell, HP, all of those companies use our technology to store their data," said Solidigm COO Ellen Dollar.Last fall, the company announced it was...
Man stabbed and killed in Sacramento on Sunday morning, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday morning on Club Center Drive. Sacramento police said that officers found a man with a life-threatening stab wound when they responded to the report of an assault on Club Center Drive's 1800 block. The...
The oldest public art gallery in the Western United States is in Sacramento
(KTXL) — The Crocker Art Museum has been a Sacramento staple since the late 1800s, showcasing permanent and rotating collections of art. According to the National Archives, the Crocker Art Museum was donated to the city of Sacramento in 1885 and is the “oldest state or municipally owned art gallery west of the Rocky Mountains, […]
Death investigation underway for 3-year-old at Sacramento motel
SACRAMENTO - Police say they are investigating the death of a young child at a Sacramento motel. At around 7:35 a.m., police were called out to Motel 6 at 1415 30th Street.No further details have been released. This is a developing story.
