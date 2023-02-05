ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Can Add Scoring Depth and Speed with Anthony Duclair

The Buffalo Sabres are right on the cusp of a playoff spot for the first time in over a decade. As their roster continues to grow and develop together, management should still look for some outside help before the trade deadline on March 3. They have more options than most teams, given their enormous amount of cap space, their plethora of prospects, and their copious amount of draft picks, and they should be able to weaponize all of them to broker a deal ahead of a playoff push.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers

At the beginning of the 2022-23 season, one of the teams that got off to a surprisingly good start was the Philadelphia Flyers. Under first-year coach John Tortorella, they got off to a hot start, but things slowly started going south and now they find themselves on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture looking in. As the March 3 trade deadline grows closer, it looks more and more like they will be sellers, looking to move some bodies to contenders.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume

Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
NHL

Benn to play his 1,000th regular season NHL game

Jamie Benn will celebrate a huge milestone on Monday by playing his 1,000th regular season NHL game. But it's even bigger than just 1,000 games, as Benn has played his entire career with the Stars, including the past 10 seasons as captain. "It's an awesome accomplishment and even more impressive...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
NHL

Avalanche Stanley Cup film to debut Thursday on ESPN+

Features highlights, behind-the-scenes footage from run to championship last season. "The 2022 Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Film," chronicling the Avalanche's run to their first Stanley Cup championship since 2001, premieres at midnight Thursday on ESPN+. Produced by NHL Original Productions, the film features highlights, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with...
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 7, Lightning 1

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Led by a five-point performance from Matthew Tkachuk, the Florida Panthers charged out of the break with a 7-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Monday. Improving to 25-22-6, Florida currently sits just one point out of a playoff spot. "We're really...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

The Men Behind the Mask | FEATURE

Vitek Vanecek debuted a new mask at practice, one that pays homage to two franchise legends. There is the man behind the mask. And in Vitek Vanecek's case, there are also the men behind the mask. The man: that is Vanecek himself. He's the one wearing it. He has been...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

With the Kraken Up Next, Devils Host Practice | NOTEBOOK

The Devils will host the Seattle Kraken tomorrow night before another long road trip. The Devils will host the Seattle Kraken tomorrow night and there remain a few question marks as Jack Hughes only participated in part of today's practice session. The tempo at practice was high, with five-on-five work...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Ed Sandford played 9 NHL seasons, then off-ice official in Boston

Former Bruins forward tells Fischler he regrets not winning Stanley Cup championship. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler features former Boston Bruins forward Ed Sandford in his...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Stadium Series ice truck arrives ahead of Capitals-Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NHL mobile refrigeration truck rolled onto the concourse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday, the first step toward the build out of the rink for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. The outdoor game will take place Feb. 18, when...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Great Park Ice to Host Part of 2022-23 PWHPA Championship Weekend

Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena to host two semi-final games Friday, March 10. The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) today-in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, Coachella Valley Firebirds and Oak View Group-announced details surrounding its 2022-23 season championship weekend. The event will be the final stop of the Secret® Dream Gap Tour and will take place in Irvine, El Segundo and Palm Desert, California from March 10-12.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for February 7

* After being named MVP at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, Matthew Tkachuk skated to a five-point performance to join Mario Lemieux on a unique list and surpass the 70-point mark on the season in the process. * The Devils captured their eighth overtime win of 2022-23 - one...
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Defensive Dominance Earns Win vs. Predators

The Vegas Golden Knights came out of the All-Star Break with a bang after defeating the Nashville Predators 5-1 on the road, snapping their four-game losing streak and taking back the top spot in the Pacific Division. While the Predators are fifth in the Central Division and are four points...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RANGERS

FLAMES (24-17-9) @ RANGERS (27-14-8) 5:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/East | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (45) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Rangers:. Points - Artemi Panarin (50) Goals - Mika Zibanejad...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

3 Takeaways: Isles Shut Out Kraken 4-0 in Horvat's Home Debut

The Islanders bury four goals in fourth straight victory, while Bo Horvat scores in home debut. UBS Arena was buzzing on Tuesday night with loud ovations for three reasons: Bo Horvat's first goal as an Islander, Ilya Sorokin's stellar 31-save shutout, but most importantly, the Islanders' fourth consecutive win. Nine...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

RECAP: Tkachuk's five points power Panthers past Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Picking up right where he left off after winning MVP honors at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on the same ice on Saturday, Matthew Tkachuk racked up five points to lead the Florida Panthers to a 7-1 beatdown of the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Monday.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy