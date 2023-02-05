Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Monster hit on Lucic sparks huge fight in wild Rangers vs. Flames game
Monday night's showdown between the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden might have been the most exciting game of the 2022-23 NHL season so far. This game had everything -- lots of goals, scoring chances and truculence. The physicality was off the charts. There were a...
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Can Add Scoring Depth and Speed with Anthony Duclair
The Buffalo Sabres are right on the cusp of a playoff spot for the first time in over a decade. As their roster continues to grow and develop together, management should still look for some outside help before the trade deadline on March 3. They have more options than most teams, given their enormous amount of cap space, their plethora of prospects, and their copious amount of draft picks, and they should be able to weaponize all of them to broker a deal ahead of a playoff push.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers
At the beginning of the 2022-23 season, one of the teams that got off to a surprisingly good start was the Philadelphia Flyers. Under first-year coach John Tortorella, they got off to a hot start, but things slowly started going south and now they find themselves on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture looking in. As the March 3 trade deadline grows closer, it looks more and more like they will be sellers, looking to move some bodies to contenders.
NHL
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
NHL
Benn to play his 1,000th regular season NHL game
Jamie Benn will celebrate a huge milestone on Monday by playing his 1,000th regular season NHL game. But it's even bigger than just 1,000 games, as Benn has played his entire career with the Stars, including the past 10 seasons as captain. "It's an awesome accomplishment and even more impressive...
WATCH: NHL Fan Fights Opposing Mascot During Blowout Game
The most entertaining part of Tuesday's Florida-Tampa Bay game did not occur on the ice, with a fan fighting a mascot in the arena. The post WATCH: NHL Fan Fights Opposing Mascot During Blowout Game appeared first on Outsider.
NHL
LA KINGS LEGEND DUSTIN BROWN LIFTS STANLEY CUP ON 3D BILLBOARD IN DTLA
FANS ON-SITE CAN ALSO ENJOY SPECIAL "AR" EXPERIENCE WITH BROWN WHO WILL HAVE HIS JERSEY RETIRED ON SATURDAY NIGHT. Dustin Brown is once again lifting the Stanley Cup in Downtown Los Angeles. Beginning today, a sprawling 3D billboard featuring Brown on an LED video façade - which is the length...
NHL
Avalanche Stanley Cup film to debut Thursday on ESPN+
Features highlights, behind-the-scenes footage from run to championship last season. "The 2022 Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Film," chronicling the Avalanche's run to their first Stanley Cup championship since 2001, premieres at midnight Thursday on ESPN+. Produced by NHL Original Productions, the film features highlights, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 7, Lightning 1
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Led by a five-point performance from Matthew Tkachuk, the Florida Panthers charged out of the break with a 7-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Monday. Improving to 25-22-6, Florida currently sits just one point out of a playoff spot. "We're really...
NHL
The Men Behind the Mask | FEATURE
Vitek Vanecek debuted a new mask at practice, one that pays homage to two franchise legends. There is the man behind the mask. And in Vitek Vanecek's case, there are also the men behind the mask. The man: that is Vanecek himself. He's the one wearing it. He has been...
NHL
With the Kraken Up Next, Devils Host Practice | NOTEBOOK
The Devils will host the Seattle Kraken tomorrow night before another long road trip. The Devils will host the Seattle Kraken tomorrow night and there remain a few question marks as Jack Hughes only participated in part of today's practice session. The tempo at practice was high, with five-on-five work...
NHL
Ed Sandford played 9 NHL seasons, then off-ice official in Boston
Former Bruins forward tells Fischler he regrets not winning Stanley Cup championship. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler features former Boston Bruins forward Ed Sandford in his...
NHL
Stadium Series ice truck arrives ahead of Capitals-Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NHL mobile refrigeration truck rolled onto the concourse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday, the first step toward the build out of the rink for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. The outdoor game will take place Feb. 18, when...
NHL
Great Park Ice to Host Part of 2022-23 PWHPA Championship Weekend
Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena to host two semi-final games Friday, March 10. The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) today-in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, Coachella Valley Firebirds and Oak View Group-announced details surrounding its 2022-23 season championship weekend. The event will be the final stop of the Secret® Dream Gap Tour and will take place in Irvine, El Segundo and Palm Desert, California from March 10-12.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for February 7
* After being named MVP at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, Matthew Tkachuk skated to a five-point performance to join Mario Lemieux on a unique list and surpass the 70-point mark on the season in the process. * The Devils captured their eighth overtime win of 2022-23 - one...
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Defensive Dominance Earns Win vs. Predators
The Vegas Golden Knights came out of the All-Star Break with a bang after defeating the Nashville Predators 5-1 on the road, snapping their four-game losing streak and taking back the top spot in the Pacific Division. While the Predators are fifth in the Central Division and are four points...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RANGERS
FLAMES (24-17-9) @ RANGERS (27-14-8) 5:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/East | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (45) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Rangers:. Points - Artemi Panarin (50) Goals - Mika Zibanejad...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Isles Shut Out Kraken 4-0 in Horvat's Home Debut
The Islanders bury four goals in fourth straight victory, while Bo Horvat scores in home debut. UBS Arena was buzzing on Tuesday night with loud ovations for three reasons: Bo Horvat's first goal as an Islander, Ilya Sorokin's stellar 31-save shutout, but most importantly, the Islanders' fourth consecutive win. Nine...
NHL
RECAP: Tkachuk's five points power Panthers past Lightning
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Picking up right where he left off after winning MVP honors at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on the same ice on Saturday, Matthew Tkachuk racked up five points to lead the Florida Panthers to a 7-1 beatdown of the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Monday.
