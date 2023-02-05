Read full article on original website
Rockdale County's Rod Cole again named SEC Basketball Legend
Rockdale County native Rod Cole, who helped lead the Georgia to the 1990 SEC Championship, has been selected as the Bulldogs' 2023 SEC Legend, it was announced Wednesday. The 14 Allstate SEC Basketball Legends from each league school will be honored at the SEC Tournament on March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Former Georgia Bulldogs tennis player Lilly Kimbell dies at 31
Former University of Georgia women’s tennis player Lilly Kimbell, a 2014 graduate, passed away Sunday at the age of 31. According to her family's social media, Kimbell had issues with her kidneys that resulted in a heart attack. Family and emergency officials performed CPR on Kimbell, and she was taken to the hospital, but she was without oxygen for an extended period. The family then had to make the difficult decision to take her off life support.
HEALTH SCORES: Jan. 30 - Feb. 3
♦ Tello’s Mexican Grill, 4139 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Jan. 30; Food Required Additional Routine; 87/B.
Newton County commissioners select site for Westside Youth Facility
COVINGTON — After months of debate, a location for the Westside Youth Facility was selected Tuesday night in a 3-2 vote by the Newton County Board of Commissioners. The decision did not find favor with District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson, who cast the two dissenting votes.
Town hall meeting set March 3 for veterans
CONYERS — There are approximately 6,500 veterans currently residing in Rockdale County who served our country in various branches of the military. Many of these veterans are not aware of the services available to them, the agencies that provide the services, or how to access them. Some have become frustrated and simply given up on the process.
Newton County Westside Youth Facility grant funding still unclear
COVINGTON — Whether or not Newton County’s Westside Youth Facility will receive a $4 million federal grant remains a question mark, as the county maintains that it did not apply for the grant, and Congressman Hank Johnson’s office maintains that the grant has been awarded. Newton County...
LETTER: Alcovy Overlay a bad deal for Covington
The Covington City Council meeting held Tuesday, Jan.17 was — to say the least — a big disappointment. Council member Anthony Henderson proposed “initiating a text amendment regarding proposed Alcovy Road Overlay District and allowing the property to remain as M-2 zoning and to permit the mixture of land uses (Industrial, Commercial, Multi-family, and Townhouses).”
