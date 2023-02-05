The Utah State basketball team has been very productive this season, moving to 19-5 overall and going 8-3 in conference play, which is good for 2nd place in the Mountain West and the Aggies are on a three game win streak, going 7-3 in the last 10 games. Since losing a critical road game to Boise State, Utah State is 3-2 with wins over Wyoming (83-63), UNLV (75-71), San Jose State (75-74), Fresno State (70-53), New Mexico (84-73), and Colorado State (88-79) and losses to Nevada (85-70) and San Diego State (85-75) with both games on the road.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO