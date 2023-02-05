ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Pitt AP poll rankings update

Fresh off a week that included a 65-64 win in North Carolina’s Dean Smith Center, the Pittsburgh Panthers have parlayed success in one of the most inhospitable ACC environments to move up in this week’s AP Poll. The Panthers received the fifth-most votes of any non-ranked team, earning them the unofficial title of #30 in the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
#23 Men's Basketball Returns to AP Top 25

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team is ranked for the sixth time this season, coming in at No. 23 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Bluejays were ranked in the first five polls of this season, most recently No. 21 on Dec. 5. The Bluejays...
OMAHA, NE
Utah State Basketball Update

The Utah State basketball team has been very productive this season, moving to 19-5 overall and going 8-3 in conference play, which is good for 2nd place in the Mountain West and the Aggies are on a three game win streak, going 7-3 in the last 10 games. Since losing a critical road game to Boise State, Utah State is 3-2 with wins over Wyoming (83-63), UNLV (75-71), San Jose State (75-74), Fresno State (70-53), New Mexico (84-73), and Colorado State (88-79) and losses to Nevada (85-70) and San Diego State (85-75) with both games on the road.
LOGAN, UT
Josh Green and Jaden Hardy score career-highs in win over Jazz

After trading away two starters and Luka Doncic still sidelined with a left heel contusion, no one would have blamed the Dallas Mavericks for phoning in a loss against the Utah Jazz Monday night. Josh Green and Jaden Hardy had other plans. Dallas’ young duo erupted in Salt Lake City....
DALLAS, TX
Three Collect Preseason All-ACC Recognition

DURHAM – Three Blue Devils garnered Preseason All-ACC recognition for the 2023 campaign, as announced by the conference office Tuesday. Cubby Biscardi earned a spot on the defense team while Olivia Carner and Maddie Jenner were named to the at-large squad. Duke was picked to finish fourth in the...
DURHAM, NC
Season Opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn - First year head coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro and company will open their season in San Diego this week as they participate in the SDSU Season Kickoff on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Tigers, who finished last season 16-38, 2-16 AAC, return key play makers Kendall Lee, Taylor...
SAN DIEGO, CA

