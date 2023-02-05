Read full article on original website
Former Michigan Basketball National Champion Guard Dies At 53
Michigan men's basketball has confirmed the death of former Wolverines guard Demetrius Calip. Calip, who played for Michigan from 1987-91 and was a member of the program's 1989 national championship team, was 53. "Rest Easy Demetrius, rest easy," Michigan men's hoops said in a tweet. ...
WATCH: Indiana Commit Jakai Newton Rejects Nation's No. 1 Recruit at the Rim
Wheeler High School's Isaiah Collier, the nation's No. 1 recruit, went up for a dunk on Monday night, but Indiana commit Jakai Newton met him at the rim to block the shot. Watch it here.
Pitt AP poll rankings update
Fresh off a week that included a 65-64 win in North Carolina’s Dean Smith Center, the Pittsburgh Panthers have parlayed success in one of the most inhospitable ACC environments to move up in this week’s AP Poll. The Panthers received the fifth-most votes of any non-ranked team, earning them the unofficial title of #30 in the country.
Here's What National Media Said About Indiana Defeating No. 1 Purdue
Indiana claimed what many said to be the biggest win of the week in college basketball, defeating No. 1 Purdue 79-74 on Saturday at Assembly Hall. Here's what national media members said about the win.
Kansas high school basketball game canceled after alleged exchange of threats
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Highland Park boys varsity basketball team was scheduled to play Wyandotte County High School last Friday, but never got the chance. The Scots were on the road set to play Wyandotte High School but after the Freshman game, students from both varsity teams allegedly exchanged words, which led to Wyandotte faculty making […]
NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings
Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. On Monday morning, the NCAA's Andy Katz released his latest top 25 rankings. Katz has updated his top 25 rankings following the first week of play in February. Here's the updated top 25: ...
#23 Men's Basketball Returns to AP Top 25
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team is ranked for the sixth time this season, coming in at No. 23 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Bluejays were ranked in the first five polls of this season, most recently No. 21 on Dec. 5. The Bluejays...
Oklahoma Wins an Overtime Thriller at Baylor
The Sooners trailed in the fourth quarter by as much as a dozen, but big shots by Liz Scott, Nevaeh Tot and Taylor Robertson sent the game to OT, where Ana Llanusa settled it.
Utah State Basketball Update
The Utah State basketball team has been very productive this season, moving to 19-5 overall and going 8-3 in conference play, which is good for 2nd place in the Mountain West and the Aggies are on a three game win streak, going 7-3 in the last 10 games. Since losing a critical road game to Boise State, Utah State is 3-2 with wins over Wyoming (83-63), UNLV (75-71), San Jose State (75-74), Fresno State (70-53), New Mexico (84-73), and Colorado State (88-79) and losses to Nevada (85-70) and San Diego State (85-75) with both games on the road.
Josh Green and Jaden Hardy score career-highs in win over Jazz
After trading away two starters and Luka Doncic still sidelined with a left heel contusion, no one would have blamed the Dallas Mavericks for phoning in a loss against the Utah Jazz Monday night. Josh Green and Jaden Hardy had other plans. Dallas’ young duo erupted in Salt Lake City....
Three Collect Preseason All-ACC Recognition
DURHAM – Three Blue Devils garnered Preseason All-ACC recognition for the 2023 campaign, as announced by the conference office Tuesday. Cubby Biscardi earned a spot on the defense team while Olivia Carner and Maddie Jenner were named to the at-large squad. Duke was picked to finish fourth in the...
Season Opener
MEMPHIS, Tenn - First year head coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro and company will open their season in San Diego this week as they participate in the SDSU Season Kickoff on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Tigers, who finished last season 16-38, 2-16 AAC, return key play makers Kendall Lee, Taylor...
No. 12 Kansas State runs away from No. 17 TCU
Markquis Nowell scored 18 points to lead No. 12 Kansas State to an 82-61 victory over No. 17 TCU on
Still the '1': Top-ranked Broken Arrow boys stay perfect after defeating Tulsa Booker T. Washington
By Mike Moguin Connor Dow, left, and Dason Cook led Broken Arrow in scoring with 15 points each, helping the Tigers to victory against Tulsa Booker T. Washington on Tuesday night TULSA - When you’re on top, you have a target on your back. That is the reality for Broken Arrow this season ...
How To Watch: South Carolina at Missouri
Lamont Paris and South Carolina's men's basketball team looks to rebound from their close loss to Arkansas when they play the Missouri Tigers Tuesday night.
KBCA boy's basketball rankings: Week eight
On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their week eight rankings for all seven classes of boys' basketball across the state of Kansas.
SBLive Missouri high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (Feb. 6): Top-ranked Vashon defeats top Illinois team Simeon
The Vashon Wolverines have had some strong performances the past two Saturdays, first knocking off then-Missouri No. 1 Staley in overtime and this past weekend taking down the top team in Illinois, Chicago Simeon. Coach Tony Irons' squad looks poised to make another run at a state title. • ...
