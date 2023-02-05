ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

Pitt AP poll rankings update

Fresh off a week that included a 65-64 win in North Carolina’s Dean Smith Center, the Pittsburgh Panthers have parlayed success in one of the most inhospitable ACC environments to move up in this week’s AP Poll. The Panthers received the fifth-most votes of any non-ranked team, earning them the unofficial title of #30 in the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
chatsports.com

#23 Men's Basketball Returns to AP Top 25

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team is ranked for the sixth time this season, coming in at No. 23 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Bluejays were ranked in the first five polls of this season, most recently No. 21 on Dec. 5. The Bluejays...
OMAHA, NE
chatsports.com

The Jazz struggle at home and lose to the shorthanded Mavs

The Utah Jazz (27-28) fell under .500 with a loss to the Dallas Mavericks (29-26) on Monday night. Dallas was without Luka Doncic and has yet to see Kyrie Irving suit up for the team following the blockbuster trade. This was the perfect trap game for Utah. ''. After a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
chatsports.com

Three Collect Preseason All-ACC Recognition

DURHAM – Three Blue Devils garnered Preseason All-ACC recognition for the 2023 campaign, as announced by the conference office Tuesday. Cubby Biscardi earned a spot on the defense team while Olivia Carner and Maddie Jenner were named to the at-large squad. Duke was picked to finish fourth in the...
DURHAM, NC
chatsports.com

Josh Green and Jaden Hardy score career-highs in win over Jazz

After trading away two starters and Luka Doncic still sidelined with a left heel contusion, no one would have blamed the Dallas Mavericks for phoning in a loss against the Utah Jazz Monday night. Josh Green and Jaden Hardy had other plans. Dallas’ young duo erupted in Salt Lake City....
DALLAS, TX
chatsports.com

Blue Devils to Play Six Nationally Televised Games in 2023

DURHAM – Duke baseball is scheduled to play six nationally televised games during the 2023 season, including four games at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. New for the 2023 season, all 15 games of the ACC Championship will be available on the ESPN family of networks. The ACC Network will carry all 12 pool play games along with the semifinals, while ESPN2 will televise the championship game.
DURHAM, NC
chatsports.com

LINKS: Ewing’s Handling of Spears, Murray Seems Insane

When you’re doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, it’s insanity, right? Well, your Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 1-12) lost 32 of their last 33 BIG EAST games when No. 24 UConn (18-6, 7-6) came to town and unsurprisingly outlasted the Hoyas, 68-62. In the loss, Primo Spears, one of the conference’s top scorers at 16.8 ppg, attempted one shot (0-1) in 37 minutes of playing time. He did have 5 assists and only 1 turnover, but Patrick Ewing allowed Spears to pretty much be a non-factor in a close game against a top-25 team, while attempting no second-half shots.
WASHINGTON, DC
chatsports.com

Xavier Announces Season Ticket Pricing For The 2023-24 Men’s Basketball Season

CINCINNATI --- Xavier University Athletics announced that season ticket pricing for the 2023-24 men's basketball season has been set! You can view the 2023-24 pricing map here. The majority of season ticket holders will see no change in their cost from the 2022-23 season. Just over 20 percent of all seats will be subject to a modest price increase. The renewal process will begin in early March for current season ticket holders.
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Utah Jazz, 124-111

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz Monday night, winning 124-111. Dallas was shorthanded, missing Luka Doncic due to injury, and having just traded Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. It didn’t matter. The Mavericks shot the lights out and stole a win in Salt Lake City. The win lifts the Mavericks record to 29-26. The loss drops the Jazz to 27-28.
DALLAS, TX
chatsports.com

Report: Pacers group threatened following game in Memphis

In what has become a common nuisance in Memphis, Ja Morant’s dad became part of the game Pacers game last Sunday, talking enough ish to get a response from Andrew Nembhard. This fired up Ja and his courtside crew to continue puffing out their chest until James Johnson stood up. Eventually, Ja’s buddy Aaron Pack was tossed from the arena, but apparently not the loading dock.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy