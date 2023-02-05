Read full article on original website
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
Lita Returns, Helps Becky Lynch Beat Bayley In Steel Cage Match On 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
Beth Phoenix Scolds Edge For Getting Handsy During WWE RAW
Edge made his triumphant return from retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble premium live event. He had an excellent feud with Randy Orton that culminated at WrestleMania Backlash the same year. Edge formed The Judgment Day in 2022, but was kicked out of the group in June. The storyline also prompted the televised return of Beth Phoenix.
‘The Challenge’: Olivia Kaiser Connected With Another Competitor Before Nelson Thomas
'The Challenge' rookie Olivia Kaiser had a fling with someone else before linking up with veteran Nelson Thomas.
WWE Raw Preview (2/6): Becky Lynch Vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
Becky Lynch is finally set to face Bayley inside a steel cage on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. The former friends will collide in the gimmick match after their original caged clash was called off during "Raw XXX" after Damage CTRL attacked "The Man" before the bout could even get underway. Last week, following a war of words that saw Bayley claim Lynch wasn't even good enough for her real-life husband Seth "Freakin" Rollins, the Irish star issued the steel cage challenge to give fans the match they were robbed of last month. Lynch eventually coaxed "The Role Model" into accepting after threatening to strike a vulnerable Dakota Kai with a steel chair on the stage.
Brock Lesnar Challenges Brock Lesnar To A Match At WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar has thrown down the gauntlet, and Bobby Lashley will think it over. “The Beast Incarnate” returned to WWE on the January 23 episode of WWE RAW and attacked Lashley. He competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble, but he was eliminated in short order by Lashley. Enraged, Lesnar brutally attacked Baron Corbin at ringside and stormed to the back.
NWA Powerrr Results (2/7): Matt Cardona And Tyrus Clash In Six-Man Tag Match
The National Wrestling Alliance presented the newest episode of NWA Powerrr on February 7. Kratos def. Thrillbilly Silas (with Pollo Del Mar) The Renegade Twins (Charlette & Robyn Renegade) def. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Roxy) Kenzie Paige was handcuffed to the ring post to prevent her from interfering; with...
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
Chad Gable On 'Tragic' End To Jason Jordan's WWE Career & Pivot To Producing
Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, collectively known as American Alpha, were a team for only two years, but during their short stint together, they experienced success, winning the "NXT" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships before WWE decided to split them up in 2017. Jordan's in-ring career ultimately ended less than a year later due to a neck injury after which he pivoted to a career as a WWE producer.
Chelsea Green Was ‘Emotionally Injured’ Wrestling Asuka On WWE Raw
Chelsea Green just can’t stop getting injured in a WWE ring. Chelsea Green made her singles debut on WWE Raw on Monday, February 6, in a losing effort to Asuka. Green recently returned during the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble, setting a record for the shortest time ever spent in a Women’s Royal Rumble.
AEW Dynamite (2/8) Preview: Championship Fight Night, Danielson vs. RUSH, MJF vs. Takeshita, More
It's Wednesday, February 8, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight's episode is dubbed "Championship Fight Night" and will feature Bryan Danielson against RUSH, The Acclaimed defending their gold, The Elite defending their Trios Championshipd, and more. Here's everything...
Naomi Gives Latest Hint At WWE Exit
Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi has given the clearest indication yet that she is no longer part of WWE after walking out of the company in 2022. Back on May 15th, 2022 Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw due to being frustrated over their creative direction as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They handed over their title belts to then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before their exit and were later stripped of the championship and publicly suspended by the company.
2/7 WWE NXT Records Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating For Second Straight Week
Viewership numbers for the February 7, 2023 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT on February 7, 2023 drew 562,000 viewers. This number is down from the 587,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demo,...
Mercedes Mone Set To Appear At Planet Comicon 2023 In Kansas City
Mone is headed to Kansas City. Fightful has exclusively learned that NJPW star Mercedes Mone is set to appear at Planet Comicon 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The convention will held at the Kansas City Convention Center on March 17-19, 2023. Fans can see the full press release that was...
Ilja Dragunov Returns To WWE NXT On 2/7/23, Sets Sights On JD McDonagh
Ilja Dragunov has returned to WWE NXT. For the first time since October 25, 2022, Ilja Dragunov made his presence felt on WWE NXT, distracting JD McDonagh during a match between McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes on Tuesday, February 7, which Hayes won by roll-up. After the match, Ilja Dragunov rushed...
Wheeler Yuta Talks BCC Group Chats, Bron Breakker Up For Carmelo Hayes' Challenge | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, February 5, 2023:. - Wheeler Yuta was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Bron Breakker welcomes the challenge of Carmelo Hayes. In an exclusive interview after retaining his NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance Day, the second-generation champion says that this fight has been coming for a long time and invites Carmelo to step up.
Al Snow Was Proud Of WWE Star Who Left On Their Own Terms
Unfulfilled or underserved in WWE, a few superstars have taken matters into their own hands to etch their own creative direction in hopes of one day returning to something better. Prime examples include Drew McIntyre, who was released from the company in 2014, after which he built an impressive resume appearing in ICW, Evolve, and Impact Wrestling, before making his grand return to WWE in 2017 under the "NXT" banner.
Adam Cole: Bryan Danielson Was 'Very Helpful' With My Return From Injury
Adam Cole discusses how Bryan Danielson helped him during his recovery from injury. On January 11, Adam Cole made his return to All Elite Wrestling after being away for the company for the latter half of 2022. While he was away, Cole was recovering from two head injuries that he suffered over the first part of 2022.
Terrence And Terrell Hughes Hope To Be Part Of WWE WrestleMania Tryouts
Terrence and Terrell Hughes are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, and they hope to make a big impact in 2023. Known as TNT, Terrence & Terrell have already been part of AEW Dark tapings and done extra work in WWE. For 2023, they hope to sign with a company on a full-time basis.
Dax Harwood Praises Bayley, Calls Asuka A One-Of-A-Kind Talent
Dax Harwood compliments Asuka and Bayley. Asuka rose to prominence in the Japanese wrestling scene before she signed with WWE in 2015. She quickly established herself as one of the top stars in NXT. She defeated Bayley, one of the brand's key members, to win the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver Dallas in 2016. She ultimately relinquished the title when she moved to the main roster in 2017. Bayley and Asuka have both enjoyed succcessful careers on WWE's main roster; both women have become Grand Slam Champions.
