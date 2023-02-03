Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
The US military says China now has more ICBM launchers than it does, but the US still has the nuclear edge
US Strategic Command said Washington still has an edge over Beijing in the number of ICBMs and nuclear warheads it has in its arsenal.
U.S. warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort
ISTANBUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The United States warned Turkey in recent days about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow's war effort in Ukraine, and it could move to punish Turkish companies or banks contravening sanctions.
China says it 'reserves the right' to deal with 'similar situations' after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon
China has expressed its "strong dissatisfaction and protest" against the United States' decision to shoot down its high-altitude balloon, accusing it of "overreacting" and "seriously violating international practice."
After bloody failures in Ukraine, Russians are reconsidering the role of their military's 'elite' paratroopers
The debate about the value of airborne forces isn't unique to Russia, but it's grown more intense there after VDV troops took heavy losses in Ukraine.
Russia is smashing open its $45 billion piggy bank of Chinese yuan as energy revenue crashes
Russia will sell 160.2 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) worth of foreign currency from February 7 to March 6, roughly triple from the prior month.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
CNBC
China defense ministry: U.S. 'attack' of Chinese airship an 'overreaction'
China's defence ministry on Sunday protested against the U.S. "attack" of an unmanned Chinese airship in the United States, saying that it was an "obvious overreaction". China reserves the right to use the necessary means to deal with similar situations, said Tan Kefei, a ministry spokesman, in a statement, without elaborating.
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Former CIA Director says it'd be 'impulsive' to try to shoot down China's spy balloon
John Brennan suggested China may have sent the balloon drifting over the US purely to gauge America's response.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Russia’s Wagner Group boss says Ukrainian troops are ‘fighting to the last’
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group of mercenaries, said Sunday that Ukrainian troops were "fighting to the last" while denying online accounts that Ukrainian troops were withdrawing from Bakhmut.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
China declined U.S. request for call between defense chiefs after balloon shootdown
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China declined a request for a phone call between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe after Washington brought down a Chinese spy balloon, a Pentagon spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Taiwan: Chinese balloon incident should not be ‘tolerated’ by international community
Taiwan said that the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was flying over the U.S. “should not be tolerated by the civilized international community,” adding that Beijing should stop conduct that causes regional instability. “Such actions by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government contravene international law, breach the airspace of other countries, and violate their sovereignty,”…
Putin Rumored Girlfriend Calls Russian Media 'Weapon of War' in Rare Speech
Putin's reported mistress has been known across Russia since she was a decorated rhythmic gymnast in her teens.
Putin promised he would not to kill Zelenskyy, according to former Israeli prime minster who secretly met with the Russian leader
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett posted a five-hour-long YouTube video where he shared his experience mediating the invasion of Ukraine.
Russia to Swarm Ukraine's Air Defenses With Fresh Batch of Iranian Drones
The Shahed-131 and -136 drones are also "psychological weapons," the Pentagon has previously said.
