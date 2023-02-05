Read full article on original website
John Legend's daughter's name honours family members
John Legend's daughter was "unintentionally" named after one of his relatives. The 'All of Me' singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, Esti Maxine, into the world earlier this month and although there is "a lot of [his] family" connected to the tot's moniker, the 44-year-old star insisted that wasn't the reason behind their choices.
Joey Lawrence is 'happy' for his brother Matthew amid his new relationship with TLC star Chilli
Joey Lawrence is "happy'" for his brother Matthew amid his new relationship. The 46-year-old actor is the elder brother of 'Boy Meets World' star Matthew,42, - who split from 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Cheryl Burke last year after two years of marriage - and thinks it is "awesome" that he is now dating TLC member Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas.
Sheryl Crow: I would never push my kids into showbiz
Sheryl Crow would never push her kids into showbusiness. The 60-year-old country music star - who has sold more than 50 million albums since beginning her career in the early 1990s - is mother to adopted sons Wyatt, 15, and 12-year-old Levi and admitted that although her eldest has an "ear" for music, she is "happy" for her youngest to follow his dreams of becoming a marine biologist.
Maria Shriver attended convent for advice after Arnold Schwarzenegger split
Maria Shriver attended a convent for advice after she split from Arnold Schwarzenegger. The journalist, 67, filed for divorce in July 2011 from the ‘Predator’ actor, 75, after it emerged he had cheated with their housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena, but the split was not finalised until December 2021, and Maria said speaking to a reverend mother about the betrayal left her sobbing.
Josh Duhamel's loved ones mock age gap
Josh Duhamel's loved ones mock the 22-year age gap between himself and his wife. The 51-year-old actor had to go to hospital before he married Audra Mari last September after injuring his back on a party bus during their rehearsal dinner and he admitted he was embarrassed to do so because he thought his lack of mobility would only highlight how much older he is than the bride.
