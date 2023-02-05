ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
inForney.com

Comments / 0

Related
inForney.com

John Legend's daughter's name honours family members

John Legend's daughter was "unintentionally" named after one of his relatives. The 'All of Me' singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, Esti Maxine, into the world earlier this month and although there is "a lot of [his] family" connected to the tot's moniker, the 44-year-old star insisted that wasn't the reason behind their choices.
inForney.com

Sheryl Crow: I would never push my kids into showbiz

Sheryl Crow would never push her kids into showbusiness. The 60-year-old country music star - who has sold more than 50 million albums since beginning her career in the early 1990s - is mother to adopted sons Wyatt, 15, and 12-year-old Levi and admitted that although her eldest has an "ear" for music, she is "happy" for her youngest to follow his dreams of becoming a marine biologist.
inForney.com

Maria Shriver attended convent for advice after Arnold Schwarzenegger split

Maria Shriver attended a convent for advice after she split from Arnold Schwarzenegger. The journalist, 67, filed for divorce in July 2011 from the ‘Predator’ actor, 75, after it emerged he had cheated with their housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena, but the split was not finalised until December 2021, and Maria said speaking to a reverend mother about the betrayal left her sobbing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
inForney.com

Josh Duhamel's loved ones mock age gap

Josh Duhamel's loved ones mock the 22-year age gap between himself and his wife. The 51-year-old actor had to go to hospital before he married Audra Mari last September after injuring his back on a party bus during their rehearsal dinner and he admitted he was embarrassed to do so because he thought his lack of mobility would only highlight how much older he is than the bride.
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy