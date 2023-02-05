Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Prince Harry’s ‘Older Woman’ Lover Is Younger Than Meghan Markle But She and Her Family Received Scrutiny After ‘Spare’ Release
The guessing game about the identity of Prince Harry's "older woman" lover who he wrote about in 'Spare' is over. But it wasn’t all games for her and her family.
Joey Lawrence is 'happy' for his brother Matthew amid his new relationship with TLC star Chilli
Joey Lawrence is "happy'" for his brother Matthew amid his new relationship. The 46-year-old actor is the elder brother of 'Boy Meets World' star Matthew,42, - who split from 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Cheryl Burke last year after two years of marriage - and thinks it is "awesome" that he is now dating TLC member Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas.
Catherine, Princess of Wales surprises sick baby and her mother in hosptial
Catherine, Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to a sick baby and her mother in hospital. The 41-year-old royal arrived at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital - where Amaya-Rae spent more than 100 days fighting for her life after arriving prematurely - to visit the poorly child and now her mother Mischa, 27, has revealed her "panic" upon hearing that the Princess was on her way as she scrambled to find the little one something suitable to wear.
Khloé Kardashian insists she’s single amid Tristan Thompson rumours
Khloé Kardashian insists she is single. The reality TV star, 38, spoke out about her relationship status when talking with fans on Twitter on Sunday (05.02.23) night amid rumours she had reunited with her ex Tristan Thompson, 31, despite him secretly having a baby with Maralee Nichols while they were together.
Jennifer Lopez selling house for 14m profit
Jennifer Lopez is selling her house for $42 million. The 'Shotgun Wedding' actress and her husband Ben Affleck had planned to renovate the abode in Bel-Air after they got married last summer but have cancelled their plans and instead put the lavish home up for sale - for a staggering $14 million more than she paid for it in 2016, TMZ reports.
Maria Shriver attended convent for advice after Arnold Schwarzenegger split
Maria Shriver attended a convent for advice after she split from Arnold Schwarzenegger. The journalist, 67, filed for divorce in July 2011 from the ‘Predator’ actor, 75, after it emerged he had cheated with their housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena, but the split was not finalised until December 2021, and Maria said speaking to a reverend mother about the betrayal left her sobbing.
Harry Styles wins Album of the Year Grammy
Harry Styles beat Beyonce and Adele to take the Album of the Year prize at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (05.02.23). The former One Direction singer's third LP 'Harry's House' was a surprise winner in the category, as 'Renaissance' and '30' were seen as the frontrunners and the star hid his face in his hands when his name was called out for the prestigious accolade.
Brendan Fraser: I feel like a fraud!
Brendan Fraser "feels like a fraud." The 54-year-old actor is known for his starring role in 1997's 'George of the Jungle' but has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent years with 'No Sudden Move' and 'The Whale' but admitted that he will not get "too comfortable" in his career because he has "imposter syndrome."
Grammys 2023: Hip-Hop 50 Tribute Performance Featured LL Cool J, Method Man, Lil Baby & More
The 2023 Grammy Awards honor the 50th anniversary of hip hop this year with a tribute performance co-curated by Questlove and label Mass Appeal. Before the event, Questlove teased audiences would see “some of the biggest names from the genre coming together to celebrate hip-hop history — its past, its present, its future,” and the performance surely didn’t disappoint.
Lizzo wins Record of the Year Grammy
Lizzo won Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (05.02.23). The 34-year-old singer dedicated her win for 'About Damn Time' to the late Prince - who died in 2016 from an accidental overdose - and also paid tribute to fellow nominee Beyonce. She exclaimed: "This is so...
