Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Joey Lawrence is 'happy' for his brother Matthew amid his new relationship with TLC star Chilli
Joey Lawrence is "happy'" for his brother Matthew amid his new relationship. The 46-year-old actor is the elder brother of 'Boy Meets World' star Matthew,42, - who split from 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Cheryl Burke last year after two years of marriage - and thinks it is "awesome" that he is now dating TLC member Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas.
'I could take it a step further': Pamela Anderson addresses past MeToo remarks
Pamela Anderson believes her "sense of value and self-worth" stopped her becoming a victim of predatory men in Hollywood. The 'Baywatch' actress came under fire in 2017 when she suggested Harvey Weinstein's accusers "knew what they were getting into", and she's now admitted she could take her remarks "a step further" because she was raised with the attitude that it "takes two to tango".
Josh Duhamel's loved ones mock age gap
Josh Duhamel's loved ones mock the 22-year age gap between himself and his wife. The 51-year-old actor had to go to hospital before he married Audra Mari last September after injuring his back on a party bus during their rehearsal dinner and he admitted he was embarrassed to do so because he thought his lack of mobility would only highlight how much older he is than the bride.
Khloé Kardashian insists she’s single amid Tristan Thompson rumours
Khloé Kardashian insists she is single. The reality TV star, 38, spoke out about her relationship status when talking with fans on Twitter on Sunday (05.02.23) night amid rumours she had reunited with her ex Tristan Thompson, 31, despite him secretly having a baby with Maralee Nichols while they were together.
Catherine, Princess of Wales surprises sick baby and her mother in hosptial
Catherine, Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to a sick baby and her mother in hospital. The 41-year-old royal arrived at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital - where Amaya-Rae spent more than 100 days fighting for her life after arriving prematurely - to visit the poorly child and now her mother Mischa, 27, has revealed her "panic" upon hearing that the Princess was on her way as she scrambled to find the little one something suitable to wear.
Madonna celebrates 'troublesome' artists at Grammy Awards
Madonna has paid tribute to the "troublesome" artists who are brave enough to be "provocative". The 64-year-old singer made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (05.02.23) to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance of Unholy and she used her time on stage to celebrate the "rebels" who are happy to "take the heat" as they forge a new path and reassured them that their "fearlessness doesn't go unnoticed".
Harry Styles wins Album of the Year Grammy
Harry Styles beat Beyonce and Adele to take the Album of the Year prize at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (05.02.23). The former One Direction singer's third LP 'Harry's House' was a surprise winner in the category, as 'Renaissance' and '30' were seen as the frontrunners and the star hid his face in his hands when his name was called out for the prestigious accolade.
Meghan Trainor shares video of herself doing a pregnancy test
Meghan Trainor found out she was pregnant "so fast." The 28-year-old pop star is married to 'Spy Kids' actor Daryl Sabara, 30, and already has two-year-old son Riley with him is currently expecting her second with him and shared a video on Instagram on Friday (03.02.23), where she was seen to be shocked at how quickly her test came back positive.
Alyssa Milano apologises to Britney Spears
Alyssa Milano has apologised to Britney Spears. The 'Charmed' actress got in touch with the 'Toxic' singer privately on Wednesday (01.02.23) after the 41-year-old pop star publicly criticised Alyssa for a "bullying" tweet. A spokesperson for Alyssa told TMZ that the 50-year-old actress reached out to Britney to apologise, while...
Kylie Minogue SPLITS from boyfriend Paul Solomons
Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons have split up after five years of dating. The 54-year-old pop superstar got together with former British GQ executive Paul, 47, in 2018 but the pair have reportedly called time on their relationship because it became "too difficult" when she returned to live in her native Australia after more than two decades of living in London.
