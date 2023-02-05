Read full article on original website
Related
Bonnie Raitt in shock Song of the Year Grammy win
Bonnie Raitt was a surprise winner of the Song of the Year award at the Grammys on Sunday (05.02.23). The 73-year-old singer's 'Just Like That' beat off competition from Taylor Swift ('All Too Well (10 Minute Version)'), Lizzo ('About Damn Time'), Harry Styles ('As It Was'), Steve Lacy ('Bad Habit'), 'GAYLE ('abcdefu'), Beyonce ('Break My Soul'), Adele ('Easy On Me'),DJ Khaled ('God Did'), and Kendrick Lamar ('The Heart Part 5') to take home the prize and appeared genuinely shocked when she stepped out onto the stage.
Madonna celebrates 'troublesome' artists at Grammy Awards
Madonna has paid tribute to the "troublesome" artists who are brave enough to be "provocative". The 64-year-old singer made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (05.02.23) to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance of Unholy and she used her time on stage to celebrate the "rebels" who are happy to "take the heat" as they forge a new path and reassured them that their "fearlessness doesn't go unnoticed".
Harry Styles wins Album of the Year Grammy
Harry Styles beat Beyonce and Adele to take the Album of the Year prize at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (05.02.23). The former One Direction singer's third LP 'Harry's House' was a surprise winner in the category, as 'Renaissance' and '30' were seen as the frontrunners and the star hid his face in his hands when his name was called out for the prestigious accolade.
Sheryl Crow: I would never push my kids into showbiz
Sheryl Crow would never push her kids into showbusiness. The 60-year-old country music star - who has sold more than 50 million albums since beginning her career in the early 1990s - is mother to adopted sons Wyatt, 15, and 12-year-old Levi and admitted that although her eldest has an "ear" for music, she is "happy" for her youngest to follow his dreams of becoming a marine biologist.
Kylie Minogue SPLITS from boyfriend Paul Solomons
Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons have split up after five years of dating. The 54-year-old pop superstar got together with former British GQ executive Paul, 47, in 2018 but the pair have reportedly called time on their relationship because it became "too difficult" when she returned to live in her native Australia after more than two decades of living in London.
inForney.com
Forney, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0