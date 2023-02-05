Bonnie Raitt was a surprise winner of the Song of the Year award at the Grammys on Sunday (05.02.23). The 73-year-old singer's 'Just Like That' beat off competition from Taylor Swift ('All Too Well (10 Minute Version)'), Lizzo ('About Damn Time'), Harry Styles ('As It Was'), Steve Lacy ('Bad Habit'), 'GAYLE ('abcdefu'), Beyonce ('Break My Soul'), Adele ('Easy On Me'),DJ Khaled ('God Did'), and Kendrick Lamar ('The Heart Part 5') to take home the prize and appeared genuinely shocked when she stepped out onto the stage.

