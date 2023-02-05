Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Prince Harry’s ‘Older Woman’ Lover Is Younger Than Meghan Markle But She and Her Family Received Scrutiny After ‘Spare’ Release
The guessing game about the identity of Prince Harry's "older woman" lover who he wrote about in 'Spare' is over. But it wasn’t all games for her and her family.
Priscilla Presley: Stop disrespecting my family's legacy!
Priscilla Presley has urged people to not "disrespect" the legacy of her family. The 77-year-old actress was married to late music legend Elvis Presley - who died of a heart attack in 1977 aged 27 - and following the death of their daughter Lisa Marie last month decided to contest an amendment to the will but insisted amid the battle that she "loved" the 'Hound Dog' rocker "very much" and thwarted anyone who may "think differently".
Khloé Kardashian insists she’s single amid Tristan Thompson rumours
Khloé Kardashian insists she is single. The reality TV star, 38, spoke out about her relationship status when talking with fans on Twitter on Sunday (05.02.23) night amid rumours she had reunited with her ex Tristan Thompson, 31, despite him secretly having a baby with Maralee Nichols while they were together.
Brendan Fraser: I feel like a fraud!
Brendan Fraser "feels like a fraud." The 54-year-old actor is known for his starring role in 1997's 'George of the Jungle' but has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent years with 'No Sudden Move' and 'The Whale' but admitted that he will not get "too comfortable" in his career because he has "imposter syndrome."
Bad Bunny kicks off Grammy Awards with lively Puerto Rico tribute
Bad Bunny kicked off the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (06.02.23) with a lively tribute to Puerto Rico. The 28-year-old singer - who has already made Grammy history after having the first Spanish-language LP to be nominated for Album of the Year for 'Un Verano Sin Ti' - moved through the audience as he began singing 'El Apagon' before seguing into 'Despues De La Playa'.
Jennifer Lopez selling house for 14m profit
Jennifer Lopez is selling her house for $42 million. The 'Shotgun Wedding' actress and her husband Ben Affleck had planned to renovate the abode in Bel-Air after they got married last summer but have cancelled their plans and instead put the lavish home up for sale - for a staggering $14 million more than she paid for it in 2016, TMZ reports.
Bonnie Raitt in shock Song of the Year Grammy win
Bonnie Raitt was a surprise winner of the Song of the Year award at the Grammys on Sunday (05.02.23). The 73-year-old singer's 'Just Like That' beat off competition from Taylor Swift ('All Too Well (10 Minute Version)'), Lizzo ('About Damn Time'), Harry Styles ('As It Was'), Steve Lacy ('Bad Habit'), 'GAYLE ('abcdefu'), Beyonce ('Break My Soul'), Adele ('Easy On Me'),DJ Khaled ('God Did'), and Kendrick Lamar ('The Heart Part 5') to take home the prize and appeared genuinely shocked when she stepped out onto the stage.
Rock royalty attend Jeff Beck's funeral
Ronnie Wood, Sir Rod Stewart, and Sir Tom Jones were among the rock royalty to attend Jeff Beck's funeral. The music icon - who was known as a member of the 1960s rock band the Yardbirds and later fronted the Jeff Beck Group - died at the age of 78 following a battle with bacterial meningitis last month and was laid to rest on Friday (03.02.23) at St Mary's Church in Beddington, Sutton, where he was hailed as a "genius" by former bandmate and 'Maggie May' hitmaker Rod.
Alyssa Milano apologises to Britney Spears
Alyssa Milano has apologised to Britney Spears. The 'Charmed' actress got in touch with the 'Toxic' singer privately on Wednesday (01.02.23) after the 41-year-old pop star publicly criticised Alyssa for a "bullying" tweet. A spokesperson for Alyssa told TMZ that the 50-year-old actress reached out to Britney to apologise, while...
Catherine, Princess of Wales surprises sick baby and her mother in hosptial
Catherine, Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to a sick baby and her mother in hospital. The 41-year-old royal arrived at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital - where Amaya-Rae spent more than 100 days fighting for her life after arriving prematurely - to visit the poorly child and now her mother Mischa, 27, has revealed her "panic" upon hearing that the Princess was on her way as she scrambled to find the little one something suitable to wear.
Josh Duhamel's loved ones mock age gap
Josh Duhamel's loved ones mock the 22-year age gap between himself and his wife. The 51-year-old actor had to go to hospital before he married Audra Mari last September after injuring his back on a party bus during their rehearsal dinner and he admitted he was embarrassed to do so because he thought his lack of mobility would only highlight how much older he is than the bride.
Harry Styles wins Album of the Year Grammy
Harry Styles beat Beyonce and Adele to take the Album of the Year prize at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (05.02.23). The former One Direction singer's third LP 'Harry's House' was a surprise winner in the category, as 'Renaissance' and '30' were seen as the frontrunners and the star hid his face in his hands when his name was called out for the prestigious accolade.
Lizzo wins Record of the Year Grammy
Lizzo won Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (05.02.23). The 34-year-old singer dedicated her win for 'About Damn Time' to the late Prince - who died in 2016 from an accidental overdose - and also paid tribute to fellow nominee Beyonce. She exclaimed: "This is so...
inForney.com
Forney, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0