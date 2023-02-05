Read full article on original website
Krewe of Centaur parade coming this weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Centaur is getting ready to roll this weekend. Community Projects Director Jan Elkins spoke with royalty about the history of this krewe and their plans for this year's parade.
Herman Farr
SHREVEPORT, La. - Today we are honoring Reverend Herman Farr, a former boxer who became a preacher and a leader in the fight for Civil Rights. In 1978, Farr, Hilary Huckabee, and Greg Tarver became the first three Blacks to serve on the Shreveport City Council. Reverend Farr also helped...
Go Red for Women luncheon is set for Feb. 28
SHREVEPORT, La. - United by the passion to end heart disease and stroke in women, tens of thousands of women gather for Go Red for Women luncheons across the country each year. Each luncheon is a unique event led by local leaders to meet the needs of that community. Featuring...
Krewe of Centaur Parade Preparations
SHREVEPORT, La. - We're now less than one week away from the largest Mardi Gras parade in the ArkLaTex. The Krewe of Centaur spent the weekend making last minute changes and preparations before its parade rolls through Shreveport on Saturday. Make sure to stay with KTBS as we cover the...
Barbara Norton announces run for La. District 39 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Former Louisiana state Rep. Barbara Norton is announcing her bid to run for the state District 39 seat. She ran for that same seat in 2019, but a Caddo Parish District Court ruled her ineligible to run for the position due to inconsistencies with where she lived. Norton didn’t appeal that decision.
Former Shreveporter Wins 2nd Grammy
SHREVEPORT NAMES AT GRAMMY AWARDS- The music world paid tribute to the best of their best at the 2023 Grammy Awards It was the 65th show that took place at the Crypto-dot-com Arena in Los Angeles. And some former Shreveport-natives received recognition. Shreveport-born John Beasley won the Grammy for Best...
The Place to Be with Patrick D: Many’s Depot Museum Grand Opening
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis brings us a sneak peak of the grand opening of Many's Depot Musuem. The museum will be having a reception to kick off the grand opening this Saturday, February 11, from 1pm-4pm.
Willie Burton
SHREVEPORT, La. - Black History Month is also a time to honor local historian, Willie Burton. Burton spent 44 years teaching history at Southern University in Shreveport. He was also a member of the Caddo School Board from 1991 to 2011. Burton wrote several books and articles about Black history...
Krewe of Centaur gearing up to roll this weekend; KTBS 3 Parade Tracker available
SHREVEPORT, La. - Come one, come all to this weekend's XXXI Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade. Centaur rolls through Shreveport Saturday, Feb. 11, beginning at 3 p.m. This year’s theme is Centaur Dreams and it promises to be an epic experience. Be sure and keep an eye out for this year's specialty throws!
Paws to Care:Pet Savers of Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's Wednesday and time to Paws to Care for our four-legged friends. This week, Pet Savers joins us on KTBS 3 News Midday to show us how we can make a big difference in the life of furry friend. If you're interested in adopting, here are just...
Look At Bickham Dickson Park in Shreveport
I have great memories of strolling through C. Bickham Dickson Park when I moved to Shreveport way back in 1984. It was a great place to sit and have lunch while enjoying nature. In the 90's it was a spot I would bring my sons when they were little. There was a playground in the middle of the park which they loved to spend time playing on.
Alice Cooper Returns To Shreveport In 2023
Shreveport's concert calendar for 2023 is filling up pretty well for only being February. At this point, there are already multiple Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members who are scheduled to appear in the first half of this year. One of those performer's is a name well known to...
Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
Tasty Tuesday: Tubbs Hardware Extreme King Cakes
BOSSIER CITY, La. - It's Tuesday which means it's time for Tasty Tuesday. It's also Mardi Gras season in the ArkLaTex so Rick Rowe has been checking out area king cakes. This morning, we're sampling Extreme King Cakes at Tubbs Hardware & Rental. Tubbs is your one stop shop for...
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Shreveport, LA Area Set to Expire
A lottery ticket worth $50,000, sold right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area, is set to expire soon. Are you completely unaware that you're sitting on a winning $50,000 lottery ticket?. You might be if you bought a Powerball ticket over the last few months in beautiful Greenwood, LA....
Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier
A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport's Hollywood neighborhood.
Iconic Shreveport Sports Store Is Closing Down For Good
It Is a Sad Day for Bargain Shoppers in Shreveport-Bossier. If you want to pick up a new sport and you don't want to break the bank there is one place to go. Play It Again Sports is a chain store that buys and sells used and new sporting goods. Many of us have cherished this store for several years.
Black History Month parade set Feb. 18 in downtown Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas - The first Black History Month parade is happening in downtown Marshall this month. The parade is at noon on Feb. 18 and the theme is Black Resistance. This parade is to recognize the way Black people have resisted discrimination, prejudice, and oppression throughout history. The parade will...
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates International Day of Women and Girls in Science
SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreve Memorial Library is joining UNESCO and UN-Women in recognizing and celebrating the International Day of Women and Girls in Science with STEM and STEAM programs for girls and children now through February 13. The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is celebrated annually...
Louisiana woman survives earthquake, asks for prayers
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Thousands are dead after an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. Searchers are trying to find more survivors. A Louisiana woman who lives in Turkey was tossed around her apartment when the 7.8 magnitude quake shook her building. Lacy Cavalier Carmichael is among the survivors. She's from Minden,...
