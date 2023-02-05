Read full article on original website
KIMT
ABC and Toy Zone set to close Rochester store
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A longtime Rochester toy store is getting ready to shut its doors for good. In a statement, the owners of ABC and Toy Zone, Steve and Rene Nordhus, say they are retiring from retail to spend more time with their grandsons. "Thank you for 29 years of...
Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO)
Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO) Full disclaimer: I am NOT a fan of cold, dark, and old places. Mostly because there are probably bugs lurking and ready to jump on me, like a cricket spider. (Yes, they are real. I have photos below and just so you know, they ARE in Minnesota!). And when I think of a cave, my stomach gets all weird and I am scared half to death that someone is going to jump out at me if I walked in. Or bats. I'm not a huge fan of bats either.
Bob's Trailer Court in Rochester finalizes eviction process
Tuesday was officially move-out day for those left at Bob's Trailer Court in Rochester. Concerns for the well-being of those remaining there have been growing over the past couple of months, leading to authorities going there to help residents move out. Back in November, access to water was cut off...
Vigil held to honor Tyre Nichols
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The NAACP Rochester Branch held a vigil to honor Tyre Nichols at the Rochester Civic Theatre tonight. Walé Elegbede, the president of the branch, read a eulogy for Tyre Nichols. After that, Barbara Jordan, the secretary of the branch, said the names of people who lost their lives due to police violence. After each name, Elegbede led the audience in saying "we are done dying" before ringing a chime as audience members shined the lights on their phones. Audience members would later have the chance to share why they came to the vigil. Jordan said events like this make an important statement to the rest of the community.
Task force being established on the future of downtown Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A task force is being formed to identify the long term issues confronting downtown Rochester after the COVID-19 pandemic. “The pandemic was a disrupter to many aspects of our national, state, and local economies. How and where people work, shop, and participate in activities has changed,” says Mayor Kim Norton. “While downtown Rochester has and will change, there are several opportunities in how we can strengthen and become a more resilient downtown. And we must do this work together.”
Not guilty plea to knifepoint robbery in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man arrested for a Rochester mugging is pleading not guilty. Brandon Vandell Carmichael, 41, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and simple robbery, both felonies. The Rochester Police Department says a man reported being robbed on the afternoon of January 4 in at the...
We Now Know When Rochester’s Bed Bath and Beyond Store is Closing
Last week, we heard the news that Bed Bath & Beyond were going to close another 80+ stores throughout the United States. Stores in Illinois, Iowa, were on the list but we thought that the Rochester, Minnesota store was safe. Unfortunately, it is not. Rochester, Minnesota Bed Bath & Beyond...
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
Stewartville man sentenced for savage 2021 beating in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A savage beating results in probation for a Stewartville man. Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 22, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation, 30 hours of community work service, and must pay $3,438.50 in restitution. Mohamed pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm for...
Man to stand trial for fatal collision in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over a deadly collision in Rochester. Deng Tong Kwel, 21 of Rochester, is now scheduled to stand trial starting July 31 on one count of criminal vehicular homicide. Kwel is accused of driving at a high rate of speed on...
More drug overdoses reported this weekend in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - More drug overdoses have been reported in Olmsted County, and Narcan was used in both instances to revive the person. One was reported Friday night in the 1200 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a 38-year-old man was found unconscious in a vehicle. Two doses of Narcan...
Rochester getting $281,000 state grant to fight homelessness
WASHINGTON DC - Rochester will share in $1.6 million in federal funding to help Greater Minnesota communities deal with homelessness. U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith say this first-of-its-kind package is targeted at addressing unsheltered homelessness and homelessness in rural communities. “All Minnesotans deserve to have a stable roof...
$3 million groundwater protection/soil health program launching in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new groundwater protection and soil health program is starting in Olmsted County. The Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), with support from the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners, created the groundwater protection and soil health initiative with $3 million allotted through American Rescue Plan Act funds. Organizers say farmers can use cost-share through this program to integrate small grains or alternative crops into their traditional cropping systems, expand haying and grazing acres, and plant cover crops.
City council approves research into new regional sports complex
ROCHESTER, Minn. - City council voted in unanimous approval of a "gap analysis" plan to gather data and community input to determine the needs of a proposed regional sports and recreation complex in Rochester. The new complex would be funded by city sales taxes, but Minnesota legislators and Rochester voters...
Woman Injured After Semi, Pickup Collide Near Albert Lea
(Albert Lea, MN) — A woman is injured after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck near Albert Lea. The tractor and the Chevy Silverado collided on Interstate 35 Saturday morning. The 58-year-old woman driving the semi was taken to the hospital. The driver of the pickup was not hurt in the crash.
Drug overdoses are shooting up at an alarming rate in Minnesota youth
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Drug overdoses are continuing to be on the rise amid the ongoing opioid epidemic, and some of these overdoses are starting to appear in younger crowds. Fentanyl is still public enemy number one when it comes to illicit drugs on the street - a synthetic opioid that is one hundred times stronger than morphine.
Apache Mall | Shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota
Apache Mall is the largest enclosed shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota. It was built in 1969 at the intersection of U.S. Route 52 and U.S. Route 14. The Mall's food court has had free Wi-Fi access provided by Charter Communications since January 2007. Apache Mall is owned and managed by Brookfield Properties, who acquired General Growth Properties in 2018. The mall's anchor stores are Scheels All Sports, Barnes & Noble, Macy's, and JCPenney. Boston Shoe & Boot Repair, Orangetheory Fitness, and Men's Wearhouse are junior anchors.
Three men arrested and released in Rochester after rash of catalytic converter thefts
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three men from St. Paul were taken into custody and released after a series of catalytic converter thefts. They happened on Saturday and began when a woman, 27, was at work at Good Dog Camp when she discovered a converter was stolen from her 2008 Toyota Prius.
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
