Every three years, the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Glory Road undergoes a transformation to honor the evolving history of the sport. The signature exhibit opens its fifth generation, titled “Glory Road: 75 Years,” spotlighting different themes that have woven their way through the first 75 years of the sport. The cars draw attention to the people, technology, tracks and other innovations that have made NASCAR one of the most popular spectator sports. This is the first year the exhibit will have 19 vehicles – one more than the usual 18 cars and trucks in place year-round. The 19th car, Austin Cindric’s 2022 Daytona 500-winning Team Penske Next Gen Ford Mustang, will be added in mid-March 2023 after it is returned to Team Penske following the traditional year on display at Daytona International Speedway.

