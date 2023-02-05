ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
inForney.com

Comments / 0

Related
inForney.com

Meghan Trainor shares video of herself doing a pregnancy test

Meghan Trainor found out she was pregnant "so fast." The 28-year-old pop star is married to 'Spy Kids' actor Daryl Sabara, 30, and already has two-year-old son Riley with him is currently expecting her second with him and shared a video on Instagram on Friday (03.02.23), where she was seen to be shocked at how quickly her test came back positive.
inForney.com

Sheryl Crow: I would never push my kids into showbiz

Sheryl Crow would never push her kids into showbusiness. The 60-year-old country music star - who has sold more than 50 million albums since beginning her career in the early 1990s - is mother to adopted sons Wyatt, 15, and 12-year-old Levi and admitted that although her eldest has an "ear" for music, she is "happy" for her youngest to follow his dreams of becoming a marine biologist.
inForney.com

Alyssa Milano apologises to Britney Spears

Alyssa Milano has apologised to Britney Spears. The 'Charmed' actress got in touch with the 'Toxic' singer privately on Wednesday (01.02.23) after the 41-year-old pop star publicly criticised Alyssa for a "bullying" tweet. A spokesperson for Alyssa told TMZ that the 50-year-old actress reached out to Britney to apologise, while...
CALIFORNIA STATE
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy