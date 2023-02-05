ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

High school girls basketball: Perrysburg tops Sandusky Perkins

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNtQO_0kcw4VQH00

Kallie Thames scored 16 points as host Perrysburg picked up a nonleague girls basketball victory Saturday, 42-36 over Sandusky Perkins.

Hayley Griggs had 10 points for Perrysburg (14-6).

Kendall Zeiher put in 16 points and Cameron Kaufman 10 points for Sandusky Perkins.

NAPOLEON 37, ARCHBOLD 31

NAPOLEON — Sophie Chipps scored 16 points as the host Wildcats (9-12) picked up a nonleague victory.

Leah McQuade had 10 points and six rebounds for Archbold (9-11).

MAUMEE 44, ROSSFORD 32

The host Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 16-7 in the final quarter to secure a nonleague victory.

Lucy Porter had 18 points and Taylor Smith 10 points for Maumee.

Scarlett Williams recorded 18 points and Lola Luderman 11 points for Rossford.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 66, TROTWOOD-MADISON 26

TROTWOOD, Ohio — Brooklyn Vaughn had 10 points, 19 rebounds, and eight assists to lead the visiting Fighting Irish to a nonconference victory over the Rams.

Corniya Clay had 20 points for Central Catholic (19-2), while Jai’Lynne Hitt-Swartz scored 15.

Raeven Raye-Redmond led Trotwood-Madison with 17 points.

TINORA 45, ELMWOOD 40

BLOOMDALE, Ohio — Liv Mueller scored 17 points as visiting Tinora edged Elmwood in a nonleague game.

Karli Okuley put in 14 points for Tinora.

Aubrey Johnson had 16 points for Elmwood.

GENOA 46, OTTAWA HILLS 41

The visiting Comets outscored the Green Bears 13-7 in the final quarter to pick up a nonleague victory.

Addi Moritz hit 14 of 17 free throws en route to 26 points for Genoa, with Molly Coleman putting in 15 points.

Liz Lathrop scored 13 points and Eliana O’Rourke 10 points for Ottawa Hills.

SWANTON 29, OTSEGO 17

Olivia Gowing and Katie Floyd each scored seven points as the host Bulldogs topped the Knights in a nonleague game.

Lauren Hillesheim had eight points for Otsego.

BRYAN 59, WAUSEON 28

BRYAN — Kailee Thiel scored 16 points as the host Golden Bears topped the Indians in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League game.

Reese Grothaus put in 14 points and Ella Voigt 13 points for Bryan.

Hayley Meyer had 14 points for Wauseon.

PATRICK HENRY 53, HOLGATE 25

HOLGATE, Ohio — A 20-2 first quarter set the tone for the Patriots’ nonleague victory over the host Tigers.

Carys Crossland scored 17 points for Patrick Henry.

Lexa Schuller had 15 points for Holgate.

DELTA 59, FAYETTE 14

FAYETTE, Ohio — Khloe Weber scored 20 points as the visiting Panthers defeated the Eagles in a nonleague game.

Grace Munger had 13 points for Delta.

Nevaeh Powers paced Fayette with six points.

ROCKY RIVER MAGNIFICAT 48, TOLEDO CHRISTIAN 36

The No. 12 team in Division I traveled to Toledo Christian, the No. 4 team in Division IV, and came away with a 12-point victory.

Julia Hall scored 14 points and Sofia Wilson 13 points for Rocky River Magnificat.

Kendall Braden had 18 points for Toledo Christian.

MAUMEE VALLEY 41, MONTPELIER 35

Kelaysia Harris scored 14 points as the host Hawks topped the Locomotives in a nonleague game.

Khari Bland put in 10 points for Maumee Valley.

Jada Uribes paced Montpelier (9-12) with 13 points.

ANTWERP 64, EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN 17

ANTWERP, Ohio — Aewyn McMichael scored 30 points as the host Archers defeated the Warriors in a nonleague game.

Caroline Rohrs had 13 points for Antwerp.

Sydney Miller led Emmanuel Christian with nine points.

FORT LORAMIE 51, LIBERTY-BENTON 46

FORT LORAMIE, Ohio — Host Fort Loramie outscored Liberty-Benton 14-8 in the final quarter to pick up a nonleague victory.

Fort Loramie is ranked second in Division II. Liberty-Benton is ranked 10th in Division II.

Avery Brandewie paced Fort Loramie with 15 points, with Skyler Albers putting in 13 points and Victoria Mescher 10 points.

Riley Irwin had 16 points, Lauren Gerken 15 points, and Addi Crow 13 points for Liberty-Benton. Gerken also had nine rebounds and nine blocks.

HILLTOP 71, EDGERTON 55

WEST UNITY, Ohio — Libbie Baker scored 33 points as the host Cadets defeated Edgerton in nonleague play.

Jayma Bailey put in 21 points for Hilltop.

Ava Swank had 22 points and Taylor Smith 18 points for Edgerton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

180th Fighter Wing training scheduled for Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Ohio and Michigan from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. People in and around the Sandusky and Toledo, as well as the Coldwater, Mich. area, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a potential threat in the exercise.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo jazz scene makes a comeback with new lounge downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Glass City’s Jazz scene has been quiet since 2011. However, an emergence is underway with the opening of a new jazz lounge in downtown Toledo. Toledo’s jazz scene went dark after Murphy’s Place closed its doors for good. However, jazz enthusiasts now have a new lounge to call home, thanks to Lucille’s Jazz Lounge.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green

LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Recycling facility may be coming to Toledo

Hogan was a student as TPS who attended the LEAP program, which is a standalone school for kids with behavior issues. Hogan’s mentor, Brandon McNeil, says Hogan had a kind heart.
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
OHIO STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH

The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
DEFIANCE, OH
WTOL 11

Girl shot at east Toledo apartment complex, in critical condition

TOLEDO, Ohio — A girl is in critical condition and a shooting investigation is underway at an apartment complex in east Toledo. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert Monday night in the 600 block of Leach Avenue, according to a Toledo Police Department report. While en route to the scene, the call changed to a person shot.
TOLEDO, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foods very day of the week.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Toledo-area producer wins first Grammy for work with Beyoncé

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Recording Academy is recognizing a Toledo-area music producer for his work on Beyonce’s album Renaissance. Jameil Aossey is now a Grammy winner after Renaissance won Best Electronic/Dance Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He’s a two-time Grammy nominated producer, as the album was also up for the coveted Album of the Year award. Aossey produced two songs on the album -- the opening track I’M THAT GIRL and track 13, ALL UP IN YOUR MIND.
TOLEDO, OH
laprensanewspaper.com

City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development and Toledo Public Schools Announce Success of Families Stabilization Program

The City of Toledo and Toledo Public Schools are proud to announce the success of the TPS Families Stabilization Program, a pilot program that helped to stabilize a total of 482 children. Funded by an Emergency Solutions Grant, the program provided support and assistance to families in need, including financial assistance, counseling, and educational support.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD responds to two-vehicle crash Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night. Police say the crash occurred on North Detroit Avenue and Berdan Avenue. Occupants of the car told 13abc that the driver of the other car hit them and took off. The occupants added that they...
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this fine dining restaurant offers some of the best seafood in the area. Patrons say you can't go wrong with starting with a bowl of their delectable lobster bisque, which is wonderfully rich and creamy. As for entrees, customers highly enjoy the Kingfish trio (a seafood feast that includes a lobster tail, scallops, shrimp, mashed potatoes with lobster, and asparagus), Gulf of Maine salmon (which is served with butternut squash, sweet corn succotash, fingerlings, and lemon butter), and Maryland crab cakes. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie or buttermilk crème brulee.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy