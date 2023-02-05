High school girls basketball: Perrysburg tops Sandusky Perkins

Kallie Thames scored 16 points as host Perrysburg picked up a nonleague girls basketball victory Saturday, 42-36 over Sandusky Perkins.

Hayley Griggs had 10 points for Perrysburg (14-6).

Kendall Zeiher put in 16 points and Cameron Kaufman 10 points for Sandusky Perkins.

NAPOLEON 37, ARCHBOLD 31

NAPOLEON — Sophie Chipps scored 16 points as the host Wildcats (9-12) picked up a nonleague victory.

Leah McQuade had 10 points and six rebounds for Archbold (9-11).

MAUMEE 44, ROSSFORD 32

The host Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 16-7 in the final quarter to secure a nonleague victory.

Lucy Porter had 18 points and Taylor Smith 10 points for Maumee.

Scarlett Williams recorded 18 points and Lola Luderman 11 points for Rossford.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 66, TROTWOOD-MADISON 26

TROTWOOD, Ohio — Brooklyn Vaughn had 10 points, 19 rebounds, and eight assists to lead the visiting Fighting Irish to a nonconference victory over the Rams.

Corniya Clay had 20 points for Central Catholic (19-2), while Jai’Lynne Hitt-Swartz scored 15.

Raeven Raye-Redmond led Trotwood-Madison with 17 points.

TINORA 45, ELMWOOD 40

BLOOMDALE, Ohio — Liv Mueller scored 17 points as visiting Tinora edged Elmwood in a nonleague game.

Karli Okuley put in 14 points for Tinora.

Aubrey Johnson had 16 points for Elmwood.

GENOA 46, OTTAWA HILLS 41

The visiting Comets outscored the Green Bears 13-7 in the final quarter to pick up a nonleague victory.

Addi Moritz hit 14 of 17 free throws en route to 26 points for Genoa, with Molly Coleman putting in 15 points.

Liz Lathrop scored 13 points and Eliana O’Rourke 10 points for Ottawa Hills.

SWANTON 29, OTSEGO 17

Olivia Gowing and Katie Floyd each scored seven points as the host Bulldogs topped the Knights in a nonleague game.

Lauren Hillesheim had eight points for Otsego.

BRYAN 59, WAUSEON 28

BRYAN — Kailee Thiel scored 16 points as the host Golden Bears topped the Indians in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League game.

Reese Grothaus put in 14 points and Ella Voigt 13 points for Bryan.

Hayley Meyer had 14 points for Wauseon.

PATRICK HENRY 53, HOLGATE 25

HOLGATE, Ohio — A 20-2 first quarter set the tone for the Patriots’ nonleague victory over the host Tigers.

Carys Crossland scored 17 points for Patrick Henry.

Lexa Schuller had 15 points for Holgate.

DELTA 59, FAYETTE 14

FAYETTE, Ohio — Khloe Weber scored 20 points as the visiting Panthers defeated the Eagles in a nonleague game.

Grace Munger had 13 points for Delta.

Nevaeh Powers paced Fayette with six points.

ROCKY RIVER MAGNIFICAT 48, TOLEDO CHRISTIAN 36

The No. 12 team in Division I traveled to Toledo Christian, the No. 4 team in Division IV, and came away with a 12-point victory.

Julia Hall scored 14 points and Sofia Wilson 13 points for Rocky River Magnificat.

Kendall Braden had 18 points for Toledo Christian.

MAUMEE VALLEY 41, MONTPELIER 35

Kelaysia Harris scored 14 points as the host Hawks topped the Locomotives in a nonleague game.

Khari Bland put in 10 points for Maumee Valley.

Jada Uribes paced Montpelier (9-12) with 13 points.

ANTWERP 64, EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN 17

ANTWERP, Ohio — Aewyn McMichael scored 30 points as the host Archers defeated the Warriors in a nonleague game.

Caroline Rohrs had 13 points for Antwerp.

Sydney Miller led Emmanuel Christian with nine points.

FORT LORAMIE 51, LIBERTY-BENTON 46

FORT LORAMIE, Ohio — Host Fort Loramie outscored Liberty-Benton 14-8 in the final quarter to pick up a nonleague victory.

Fort Loramie is ranked second in Division II. Liberty-Benton is ranked 10th in Division II.

Avery Brandewie paced Fort Loramie with 15 points, with Skyler Albers putting in 13 points and Victoria Mescher 10 points.

Riley Irwin had 16 points, Lauren Gerken 15 points, and Addi Crow 13 points for Liberty-Benton. Gerken also had nine rebounds and nine blocks.

HILLTOP 71, EDGERTON 55

WEST UNITY, Ohio — Libbie Baker scored 33 points as the host Cadets defeated Edgerton in nonleague play.

Jayma Bailey put in 21 points for Hilltop.

Ava Swank had 22 points and Taylor Smith 18 points for Edgerton.