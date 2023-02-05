High school boys basketball: Balanced Whitmer defeats Defiance

Deric Jaynes had 23 points, Antione West scored 17, and Pharrell House had 12 points as Whitmer handed Defiance its second loss of the season, topping the Bulldogs 69-58 at home.

The Panthers (13-7) outscored Defiance 20-11 in both the first and third quarters.

Cayden Zachrich had 25 points, and Bradyn Shaw scored 20 for Defiance (16-2).

THURGOOD MARSHALL 51, ROGERS 38

Visiting Dayton Thurgood Marshall outscored Rogers 21-7 in the fourth quarter to take a nonconference victory.

Reginald Person III and Cedric Dillard each had 10 points for Marshall.

Traden Booker had 14 points, and Shawn Cannon scored 11 for Rogers (4-13).

WOODMORE 53, LAKOTA 30

ELMORE — Brady Thatcher had 20 points, and Luke Morris scored 15 as Woodmore (7-12) used a 15-1 second-quarter edge to pull away at home.

Jayson Bennington paced Lakota (2-16) with seven points.

ARCHBOLD 46, TINORA 34

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Sonny Phillips, Cade Brenner, and Micah Nofziger each had 13 points to lead Archbold (10-9) past Tinora at home.

Gavin Eckert paced Tinora (8-10) with 15 points.

PATRICK HENRY 55, HOLGATE 38

HAMLER, Ohio — The host Patriots outscored the Tigers 16-2 in the second quarter en route to a nonleague victory.

Nash Meyer scored 13 points and Landon Johnson 10 points for Patrick Henry (16-3).

Ezekiel Belmares had 14 points for Holgate (3-15).

LIBERTY CENTER 50, LIBERTY-BENTON 38

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio — The host Tigers outscored the Eagles 29-14 in the second half in picking up a nonleague victory.

Gavin Geahlen had 19 points for Liberty Center (10-8).

Cason Doolitte had 15 points and Carson Conaway 13 points for Liberty-Benton (17-2).

CARDINAL STRITCH 72, LEIPSIC 66

The host Cardinals used a 48-31 scoring advantage in the second half to defeat the Vikings in a nonconference game on Senior Night.

Christian Burton had 21 points and 10 assists for Cardinal Stritch (16-3), while Cam Hughes had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Breon Hicks had 12 points for the Cardinals.

Ty Lammers led Leipsic with 25 points.

MAUMEE VALLEY 81, ARCADIA 37

The host Hawks had three players score 20 or more points in their nonleague victory over the Redskins.

CJ Majors had 23 points, Amani Dickerson scored 22, and David Parcher had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Maumee Valley (9-10).

Koen Harris paced Arcadia (2-17) with 14 points.

BELLEVUE 61, OAK HARBOR 48

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Visiting Bellevue outscored Oak Harbor 23-11 in the final quarter to secure a Sandusky Bay Conference cross-division victory.

Logan Hartley had 24 points, and Ashton Martin scored 10 points for Bellevue (13-5).

Ethan Stokes had 19 points, and Hayden Craig scored 14 for Oak Harbor (7-13).

TEMPLE CHRISTIAN 59, McCOMB 50

LIMA, Ohio — Landon Callahan had 24 points, and Dawson Clay scored 17 for host Temple Christian (9-10).

Blake Wittenmyer had 14 points, Camden Glaser scored 13, and Grant Dishong had 11 points for McComb (7-11).