ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

High school boys basketball: Balanced Whitmer defeats Defiance

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SSiXm_0kcw4UXY00

Deric Jaynes had 23 points, Antione West scored 17, and Pharrell House had 12 points as Whitmer handed Defiance its second loss of the season, topping the Bulldogs 69-58 at home.

The Panthers (13-7) outscored Defiance 20-11 in both the first and third quarters.

Cayden Zachrich had 25 points, and Bradyn Shaw scored 20 for Defiance (16-2).

THURGOOD MARSHALL 51, ROGERS 38

Visiting Dayton Thurgood Marshall outscored Rogers 21-7 in the fourth quarter to take a nonconference victory.

Reginald Person III and Cedric Dillard each had 10 points for Marshall.

Traden Booker had 14 points, and Shawn Cannon scored 11 for Rogers (4-13).

WOODMORE 53, LAKOTA 30

ELMORE — Brady Thatcher had 20 points, and Luke Morris scored 15 as Woodmore (7-12) used a 15-1 second-quarter edge to pull away at home.

Jayson Bennington paced Lakota (2-16) with seven points.

ARCHBOLD 46, TINORA 34

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Sonny Phillips, Cade Brenner, and Micah Nofziger each had 13 points to lead Archbold (10-9) past Tinora at home.

Gavin Eckert paced Tinora (8-10) with 15 points.

PATRICK HENRY 55, HOLGATE 38

HAMLER, Ohio — The host Patriots outscored the Tigers 16-2 in the second quarter en route to a nonleague victory.

Nash Meyer scored 13 points and Landon Johnson 10 points for Patrick Henry (16-3).

Ezekiel Belmares had 14 points for Holgate (3-15).

LIBERTY CENTER 50, LIBERTY-BENTON 38

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio — The host Tigers outscored the Eagles 29-14 in the second half in picking up a nonleague victory.

Gavin Geahlen had 19 points for Liberty Center (10-8).

Cason Doolitte had 15 points and Carson Conaway 13 points for Liberty-Benton (17-2).

CARDINAL STRITCH 72, LEIPSIC 66

The host Cardinals used a 48-31 scoring advantage in the second half to defeat the Vikings in a nonconference game on Senior Night.

Christian Burton had 21 points and 10 assists for Cardinal Stritch (16-3), while Cam Hughes had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Breon Hicks had 12 points for the Cardinals.

Ty Lammers led Leipsic with 25 points.

MAUMEE VALLEY 81, ARCADIA 37

The host Hawks had three players score 20 or more points in their nonleague victory over the Redskins.

CJ Majors had 23 points, Amani Dickerson scored 22, and David Parcher had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Maumee Valley (9-10).

Koen Harris paced Arcadia (2-17) with 14 points.

BELLEVUE 61, OAK HARBOR 48

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Visiting Bellevue outscored Oak Harbor 23-11 in the final quarter to secure a Sandusky Bay Conference cross-division victory.

Logan Hartley had 24 points, and Ashton Martin scored 10 points for Bellevue (13-5).

Ethan Stokes had 19 points, and Hayden Craig scored 14 for Oak Harbor (7-13).

TEMPLE CHRISTIAN 59, McCOMB 50

LIMA, Ohio — Landon Callahan had 24 points, and Dawson Clay scored 17 for host Temple Christian (9-10).

Blake Wittenmyer had 14 points, Camden Glaser scored 13, and Grant Dishong had 11 points for McComb (7-11).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

180th Fighter Wing training scheduled for Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Ohio and Michigan from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. People in and around the Sandusky and Toledo, as well as the Coldwater, Mich. area, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a potential threat in the exercise.
TOLEDO, OH
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news

The Michigan Wolverines had one of the top defenses in all of college football last season, but it wasn’t enough to win a College Football Playoff game against the TCU Horned Frogs as the team gave up 51 points in the semifinal loss on New Year’s Eve. But it looks like the Wolverines are making Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
13abc.com

Toledo jazz scene makes a comeback with new lounge downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Glass City’s Jazz scene has been quiet since 2011. However, an emergence is underway with the opening of a new jazz lounge in downtown Toledo. Toledo’s jazz scene went dark after Murphy’s Place closed its doors for good. However, jazz enthusiasts now have a new lounge to call home, thanks to Lucille’s Jazz Lounge.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Noodles & Co. on Monroe set to open Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Noodles and Co. comes to Toledo next week. The pasta-focused casual dining chain will open a new location at 5299 Monroe St., the site of a former Moe’s Southwest Grill. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and other noodles, every bowl is...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt coming to Sylvania

Red Bird Sylvania, Sylvania Schools and Lourdes University are pleased to announce author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is coming to Sylvania on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 to promote her new children's book Good Night Sister. Friday, March 3rd Events. Book Reading & Sharing with Young Students How to...
SYLVANIA, OH
The Lima News

Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green

LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Recycling facility may be coming to Toledo

Hogan was a student as TPS who attended the LEAP program, which is a standalone school for kids with behavior issues. Hogan’s mentor, Brandon McNeil, says Hogan had a kind heart.
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Girl shot at east Toledo apartment complex, in critical condition

TOLEDO, Ohio — A girl is in critical condition and a shooting investigation is underway at an apartment complex in east Toledo. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert Monday night in the 600 block of Leach Avenue, according to a Toledo Police Department report. While en route to the scene, the call changed to a person shot.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police looking for murder suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for help finding a murder suspect. TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett, who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger. They say Garrett has ties to Anderson, Indiana. According to TPD records, Mark Wysinger, 32, was shot...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo-area producer wins first Grammy for work with Beyoncé

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Recording Academy is recognizing a Toledo-area music producer for his work on Beyonce’s album Renaissance. Jameil Aossey is now a Grammy winner after Renaissance won Best Electronic/Dance Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He’s a two-time Grammy nominated producer, as the album was also up for the coveted Album of the Year award. Aossey produced two songs on the album -- the opening track I’M THAT GIRL and track 13, ALL UP IN YOUR MIND.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief

TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy