Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

45 dogs ready for adoption after being saved from euthanasia in Texas

SPOKANE, Wash. - Earlier this year, members of the Path of Hope rescue drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says those pups are ready for adoption. Path of Hope is a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies from euthanasia...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Local restaurant gets broken into overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
SPOKANE, WA
huckleberrypress.com

One Businesswoman’s Secret to Success: Collaboration and Opportunity

Nowadays, it’s rare to see someone stay with the same company for over 20 years. Charlotte Nemec, the current president and CEO of Canopy Credit Union (CCU), is an exception to the rule. This year marks her 28th year with the company. In 1956, seven Federal Government employees came...
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Couple Pleads Not Guilty to Killing 8-Year-Old

A woman and her boyfriend pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Spokane County Superior Court on Tuesday morning in connection with the death of the woman's adopted 8-year-old daughter. Mandie Miller, 33, and Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, both from Airway Heights,. were arrested in South Dakota in December and charged...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KXLY

Spokane Valley deputies rescue dog that fell in icy lake

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A dog is alive and well thanks to efforts from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley Fire Department. Spokane Valley deputies and the Emergency Operations Team responded Saturday night to Shelley Lake where a dog had fallen through the ice.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

That's no weather balloon

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The United States says a Chinese spy balloon is floating across the country. China says it's a weather balloon that went off course. The 4 News Now weather team has seen a few weather balloons, and we think that's unlikely.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes

SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

2 Spokane County parcels up for auction by state

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the auctions of two parcels in Spokane County. The auction comes after DNR determined the pieces of land were no longer suitable to be managed by the department. The auctions will be taking place this spring.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

