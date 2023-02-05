Read full article on original website
45 dogs ready for adoption after being saved from euthanasia in Texas
SPOKANE, Wash. - Earlier this year, members of the Path of Hope rescue drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says those pups are ready for adoption. Path of Hope is a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies from euthanasia...
KPVI Newschannel 6
A forever bond: Mogen family gets tattoos to remember and honor Maddie
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— Ben Mogen walked into his friend’s tattoo shop with a grin on his face. He was getting his first tattoo, something his daughter, Maddie Mogen, had done just a couple of short years before. Maddie Mogen, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s...
SpokAnimal sets new in-store adoption record for Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal has set a new in-store adoption record for the Inland Northwest, completing a combined total of over 2,500 adoptions within a single year at Spokane's three PetSmart stores. According to a press release, this is a first for any shelter in eastern Washington. As a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Local restaurant gets broken into overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
KXLY
'I'm really worried': Spokane woman with ties to Turkey reacts to devastating earthquake
'I'm really worried': Spokane woman with ties to Turkey reacts to devastating earthquake. Rezvan Mohammadi works at World Relief. She has ties to Turkey, as her family lives close to the cities hit by the earthquake.
Spokane woman awaits word from Turkish friends after deadly earthquake
SPOKANE, Wash. — A pre-dawn earthquake devastated southern Turkey and northwest Syria Monday, leaving buildings leveled and thousands dead. Search and rescue efforts continued into the night as the death toll rose to more than 3,400 people. "I heard from my sister-in-law that a lot of buildings collapsed," says...
Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
huckleberrypress.com
One Businesswoman’s Secret to Success: Collaboration and Opportunity
Nowadays, it’s rare to see someone stay with the same company for over 20 years. Charlotte Nemec, the current president and CEO of Canopy Credit Union (CCU), is an exception to the rule. This year marks her 28th year with the company. In 1956, seven Federal Government employees came...
KXLY
Downtown Spokane businesses express safety concerns following recent Avondre Graham arrest
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man arrested as a teen for murder remains behind bars Tuesday night on new charges of attacking two more women. One of those alleged attacks happened a little over a week ago. The recent alleged attack has the Downtown Spokane Partnership sounding the alarm. The organization wants to see action taken to stop incidents like these from continuing.
Downtown Spokane Public Library evacuated following mental health crisis
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police responded to a man experiencing a mental health crisis at the Spokane Public Library on West Main Tuesday afternoon. According to SPD, the suspect made the original call and said he was threatening people with a gun. Police evacuated the building as they responded to the threat.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’: Woman survives coyote attack on Schweitzer, sees it as an unforgettable story
SANDPOINT, Idaho. – After surviving a coyote attack on Schweitzer Mountain, Sophia Montalbano’s family and friends have dubbed her the “coyote girl.”. “My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’ and everyone’s been telling me I need to get a coyote tattoo,” Sophia Mantalbano said.
Chronicle
Washington Couple Pleads Not Guilty to Killing 8-Year-Old
A woman and her boyfriend pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Spokane County Superior Court on Tuesday morning in connection with the death of the woman's adopted 8-year-old daughter. Mandie Miller, 33, and Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, both from Airway Heights,. were arrested in South Dakota in December and charged...
KXLY
Spokane Valley deputies rescue dog that fell in icy lake
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A dog is alive and well thanks to efforts from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley Fire Department. Spokane Valley deputies and the Emergency Operations Team responded Saturday night to Shelley Lake where a dog had fallen through the ice.
Bronze U.S. Army Soldier statue to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — These boots were made for standing, and that’s just what they’ll do. Artist Terry Lee’s latest creation, a 6-foot-4-inch statue depicting a U.S. soldier, is expected to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene later this year, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
KXLY
That's no weather balloon
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The United States says a Chinese spy balloon is floating across the country. China says it's a weather balloon that went off course. The 4 News Now weather team has seen a few weather balloons, and we think that's unlikely.
KXLY
Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes
SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
This Idaho Ski Resort May be One of America's Last Hidden Mountain Gems
And it comes with a fantastic view, too.
KXLY
Despite decreasing numbers, local businesses still concerned with crime near Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — There are 124 people left at Camp Hope. Within the past few months, people have been moving into housing or out of the camp altogether. There were over 600 people at Camp Hope this past summer.
'Can't do it anymore' | Customers notice increasing food prices in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash — Food Prices have been increasing in Spokane due to inflation, the changing landscape of the region and state minimum wage increases, but Dick's Hamburgers has worked to keep their prices as low as possible. Jamie McBride has worked at Dick's Hamburgers for 30 years and in...
2 Spokane County parcels up for auction by state
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the auctions of two parcels in Spokane County. The auction comes after DNR determined the pieces of land were no longer suitable to be managed by the department. The auctions will be taking place this spring.
