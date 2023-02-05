ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Woman rams into husband's car after catching him with another woman

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly hitting her husband with her car. According to the arrest affidavit, Arlene Renteria found out that her husband had been talking to another woman. According to the husband, Renteria then allegedly took a baseball bat and broke his truck headlights, she also took a rock and smashed his windshield with it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Table For One: Reese Bros. BBQ

It's one of San Antonio's newer BBQ joints cooking up traditional Texas tastes with a Mexican flair. Melody is at Reese Bros BBQ in today's, "Table for One." Take a look to learn more!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The 2023 San Antonio Coffee Festival at Travis Park

It's more than just an average cup of Joe at the 10th Annual San Antonio Coffee Festival! Founder Linda Brewster is here this morning with more on the event and all things coffee! Take a look to learn more!. The 2023 San Antonio Coffee Festival at Travis Park. 301 E....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

VIDEO: Resident files complaint after Bexar Co. deputy is seen firing 2 shots at his dog

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County resident said a routine stop turned into what they call "a case of racial profiling and police misconduct." The incident happened just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022 when Patrick Horner said he was out walking his dog when a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy pulls up. Horner's dog was out without a leash and the video from his Ring camera shows the dog seeing a new face and running towards the deputy. The deputy is seen firing two shots at the dog.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New Braunfels Police arrest man for having $17k worth in meth

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels Police traffic stop led to the arrest of a man that had 280 grams of methamphetamine. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the traffic stop happened early Wednesday morning around 3:45 a.m. near the 800 block of IH-35. Police pulled over...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two arrested for theft after stealing property from construction site

SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for stealing property from a new construction site. A new construction site off I-410 and Pearsall Road, in partnership with the SAPD South Property Crimes Unit, has been getting heavily burglarized. According to the police, a lot of the property has been stolen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Local family praying for family in Turkey impacted by earthquake

SAN ANTONIO - The catastrophic earthquake has one woman in San Antonio worried sick about her close Turkish relatives who have not made it out alive. Gulhan Ozdemir is clinging to hope for her family, watching for updates on Turkish television news and calling her loved ones in Malatya, one of several cities where people are displaced by the earthquake.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Community Policy