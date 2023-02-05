Oklahoma Women dominate West Virginia 93-68 at the Lloyd Noble Center

The Oklahoma Sooners had five players in double figures, led by Skylar Vann’s 16 points off the bench to hold server at home in their 93-68 win over West Virginia on Saturday.

The two sides battled back and forth for much of the first quarter. The Sooners were up 16-14 with 4:20 left in the first. And then it was all Oklahoma. The Sooners went on a 30-3 run and were up 46-17 with 5:48 remaining in the second. The Mountaineers didn’t have an answer and the Sooners were able to cruise to the 25-point win.

Vann was 7 of 12 from the floor and added eight rebounds, three steals, and three assists to lead the Sooners. Ana Llanusa and Liz Scott each chipped in 15 points and Neveah Tot had 12.

“We played really well today,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “It was a really fun day for us, and I thought that our crowd was awesome. I thought that our defensive intensity really fueled us, which it needed to, because West Virginia is really good. They have two of the best guards in this league, and it took an entire team effort to guard them.”

On a night when Madi Williams was limited to 11 points, and Taylor Robertson had six. The Sooners needed a lift from their secondary scorers, and they provided.

Vann, Llanusa, Scott, and Tot combined to shoot 57.9% from the field. That group poured in 58 of Oklahoma’s 93 points in the win.

With the win, the Sooners move to 18-4 overall and 8-3 in Big 12 play. After losing two in a row to Texas and Iowa State, the Sooners have bounced back with big wins over TCU and West Virginia. A game behind first-place Texas, the Sooners prepare for another key matchup when the go on the road to face Baylor.

