Norman, OK

Oklahoma Sooners dominated on the road by West Virginia 93-61

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
For the second straight game, very little went right for the Oklahoma Sooners. This time, it was the West Virginia Mountaineers pouring it on in Morgantown after Oklahoma was blown out by Oklahoma State earlier this week.

West Virginia jumped out to an 11-point lead midway through the first half, before the Oklahoma Sooners brought it back to within three at 25-22. But from that point on, it was all Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers closed the half up 56-30, and that was pretty much all she wrote. Oklahoma didn’t have an answer after the break.

Erik Stevenson led all scorers with 34 points on 13 of 23 shooting on the night. He was six of 11 from three-point range and was the difference in the ball game. Only two other Mountaineers scored in double figures.

The Sooners had another poor shooting night on Saturday. They were 23.8% from three and 37.3% from the field. Grant Sherfield and Joe Bamisile were the only Sooners in double figures, and only four Sooners had two or more made field goals.

After the win over No. 2 Alabama, it felt like the Sooners were figuring some things out. Well, that’s all gone out the window, and Oklahoma looks like a team that will be hoping for an NIT berth at the end of the season. Porter Moser and the Sooners have some soul-searching to do as they prepare for No. 11 Baylor on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the best photos from the Sooners’ 93-68 loss to West Virginia.

