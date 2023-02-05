ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma offers 2024 4-star wide receiver and Michigan State commit Nick Marsh

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8nb3_0kcw1iln00

It seems like Emmett Jones and Jeff Lebby have been spending a lot of time together figuring out their attack strategy for the 2024 receivers class. With a flurry of new offers and recruiting projections at the position, Lebby and Jones are putting in the work.

They continue to make up for the lost time as their latest wide receiver offer takes them to Michigan. 2024 four-star receiver Marsh is currently committed to Michigan State. While he is committed, there are still ten months until the early signing period. That amount of time essentially keeps this recruitment very much up for grabs. At the very least, the Sooners have time to make their best recruiting pitch.

Marsh is a 6-foot-3 kid with a knack for straight-line speed that he uses to beat defenders vertically. He wins at the catch point and over defenders far more often than he loses. He fits the typical mold for an outside receiver that Jeff Lebby is looking for with his height.

Nicholas Marsh’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN 4 187 5 25

Rivals 4 40 3 7

247Sports 4 93 2 16

247 Composite 4 74 3 10

On3 Recruiting 4 128 2 16

On3 Consensus 4 57 2 10

Vitals

Hometown River Rouge, MI

Projected Position Wide Receiver

Height 6-3

Weight 195 lbs

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

  • Arizona State
  • Boston College
  • Central Michigan
  • Kentucky

List

List

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yahoo Sports

Ridiculously low-scoring game in Oklahoma shows the need for shot clocks in high school basketball across the country

It’s long overdue for shot clocks to be mandatory in all high school basketball games. The latest example of why shot clocks are necessary came Tuesday night in Oklahoma as Weatherford High School beat Anadarko by the riveting score of 4-2. Yes, there were six combined points throughout all four quarters of the boys' basketball game and Weatherford led 2-0 at halftime.
WEATHERFORD, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Stun Baylor on Road in Overtime

WACO, Texas – A 3-pointer from the all-time NCAA 3-point leader Taylor Robertson with 14.3 left in regulation pushed the game into overtime. In the extra frame, No. 16 Oklahoma pulled away from Baylor to win 98-92 and become the first Big 12 team to win back-to-back games in Waco since 2009-10. The Sooners (19-4, 9-3 Big 12) trailed for over 39 minutes of play, but Robertson's late trey and Ana Llanusa's eight points in overtime powered the Crimson and Cream over the Bears (16-7, 7-4 Big 12) and into solo second place in the Big 12 standings, a half-game back of Texas.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Sooner Club announces $250K gift from OU family in Norman to support Love's Field

NORMAN, Okla. — A generous family in Norman has donated $250,000 to support Love's Field, the future home of champions. The Sooner Club announced the news Tuesday morning. Construction for the future home of Oklahoma softball is, of course, already underway on the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd.. The Sooners broke ground last September on what's set to be an incredible new facility.
NORMAN, OK
Highschool Basketball Pro

Blanchard, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Pauls Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Bridge Creek High School on February 06, 2023, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BLANCHARD, OK
Z94

Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?

As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
beckersspine.com

Neurosurgeon completes Oklahoma's 1st robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion

An Oklahoma neurosurgeon recently completed the state's first robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion. Hakeem Shakir, MD, of OU Health in Oklahoma City, completed the procedure using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS, according to a Feb. 6 LinkedIn post. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a robotic arm with full navigational capabilities that allow surgeons to operate with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in El Reno, OK

Famous for its fried onion burger, El Reno promises many exceptional adventures year-round. The city is the county seat of Canadian County, Oklahoma. During the 1889 land run, the area was founded and named after the nearby Fort Reno, established to watch over the place. The historic Cheyenne and Arapaho...
EL RENO, OK
KOCO

Former student from 1998 becomes principal at Yukon High School

YUKON, Okla. — From the class of 1998, a former student became a principal at Yukon High School. Anyone who chooses a career in education does it for more than just a paycheck. They have a passion for students and learning. For the principal at Yukon High School, the...
YUKON, OK
city-sentinel.com

'Trans Lives Matter' Protesters Occupy Oklahoma State Capitol: ‘This is Our House!’ | Republican governor says, 'send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors'

Hundreds of "Trans Lives Matter" protesters gathered at the Oklahoma state Capitol Monday to demonstrate against legislation that would restrict gender transition-related medical care. Videos showed protesters chanting "this is our house," and "protect trans kids," and holding signs that read, "Protect trans rights" and "My body, my freedom," outside...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

OCCC President Named Black Higher Education CEO To Watch In 2023

This Black History Month, a local leader’s efforts are being noticed on a national level. Oklahoma City Community College President Dr. Mautra Jones was named one of 10 Black higher education CEOs to watch in 2023 by Forbes. “Not only was it surprising, it was incredible,” Dr. Jones recounted....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Thunder Host Birthday Party For Teenage Girl

The Oklahoma City Thunder threw 15 year-old, Brittany Martinez, an extra special quinceañera. All of the staff came together to set up a once in a lifetime experience for the birthday girl. The Oklahoma City Thunder are also celebrating their birthday of 15 years in Oklahoma City.
visitokc.com

OKC's Cajun and Creole Cuisine

Like any great port city, New Orleans is home to a diverse population, and the Cajuns – Europeans displaced from Acadia (now Nova Scotia) hundreds of years ago – are a unique culture representing an amalgamation of many different cultures. According to some historians, a generalized rule that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
265K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy