Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
UK to Start Further Development Work on ‘Likely Needed’ Digital Pound
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is starting further research and development work on a digital pound for purchasing goods and services – something that’s likely to be needed in the future, the regulator said Monday.
CoinDesk
Crypto Protocol Lido Proposes ‘Turbo,’ ‘Bunker’ Modes for Post-Shanghai Ether Withdrawals
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Lido, the leading Ethereum liquid staking platform, disclosed a proposal on Tuesday for an upgrade designed to help decentralize the project while establishing procedures for users to redeem staked ether following next month’s Shanghai upgrade.
coingeek.com
Environmental, Social & Governance: The state of ESG in the digital asset space
The scandals and collapses of 2022 in the digital asset space came in a year of energy crisis and further damning evidence of climate change around the globe, further emphasizing the importance of ethical and responsible investing. With this in mind, where does the industry currently stand in terms of its moral and ethical claims, and how does it relate to ever more important ESG standards?
coingeek.com
Bitcoin SV listed on Coinstore.com
Zug Switzerland: The Bitcoin SV (BSV) token is now available to trade on the leading digital currency exchange Coinstore.com. The listing means users will have another way to buy, sell and trade BSV in several major regions worldwide. Founded in 2020 by experienced finance and technology professionals from some of...
coingeek.com
Inordinate Ordinals for ordinary Bitcoiners
In 2005, I wrote a paper for a college macroeconomics class about how to use any commodity that had a public spot price as a form of money. The example I gave was paying for chickens with sugar, bridging the gap between barter and money using API calls at the point of sale. The limitation, at the time, was the lack of a public spot price that could be globally agreed to, how to scale with trustworthy attestations of the purity of the commodity, and of course, the adoption of an additional piece of software and/or hardware at checkout. But the paper did well anyways!
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
coingeek.com
Why did Circle terminate HandCash USDC accounts?
After a brief hiatus, Bitcoin developer Joshua Henslee was back with another video. In this one, he speculated why stablecoin issuer Circle suddenly terminated its HandCash USDC accounts. Circle terminated its agreements with HandCash without warning. Henslee recaps what most in the BSV ecosystem know by now: Circle abruptly terminated...
coingeek.com
Binance ‘unbanks’ itself, crypto customers surprisingly unimpressed
Binance will ‘temporarily’ halt U.S. dollar bank transfers on Wednesday, February 8, in the latest sign that all is not well with the world’s largest digital asset exchange by trading volume. On Monday, social media accounts began posting messages received by Binance.com customers informing them that the...
CNBC
China's finance minister and central bank governor will attend debt roundtable in India, IMF says
China's finance minister and its central bank governor will attend a roundtable with other creditors and some borrowing countries in February in India, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a CBS 60 Minutes interview on Sunday. "China has to change its policies because low income countries cannot pay," she...
coingeek.com
HandCash on Circle termination: It may have happened for the best
The financial services company and creator of USDC Circle has terminated Bitcoin SV wallet HandCash’s agreements immediately. This move suspends the top-up functionality with a debit or credit card as well as delays HandCash’s much-anticipated 5.0 update, which includes a full USDC integration. I had the opportunity to ask HandCash CEO Alex Agut some questions regarding this unfortunate decision.
coingeek.com
Australian regulators stepping up efforts to control digital currency scams
As the virtual currency industry goes through a tumultuous season, the Australian government has announced “multi-stage approach” to ensure that industry service providers continue to play according to the rules. The renewed commitment to ensure compliance was disclosed in a statement from the Australian Treasury, which vowed to...
coingeek.com
The Bitcoin Masterclasses with Craig Wright Day 2 Session 2: Hashing your identity and keeping your privacy
Digital ID systems are probably inevitable, but should we be afraid of them? As Bitcoin inventor Dr. Craig S. Wright points out in his recent The Bitcoin Masterclasses series, having a digital identity doesn’t mean losing your privacy. This article covers Session 2 of the second day of the...
coingeek.com
No end to Binance operations in Philippines despite SEC, BSP warnings: Infrawatch
Binance has continued to serve its Filipino users despite being unlicensed and unregistered by the country’s central bank, a Philippines think tank has stated in a letter to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). Binance has operated globally without licenses for years. However, in recent years different regulators have...
Apollo assessing possible CS First Boston investment -source
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) is among a group of financial firms considering investing in Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) revamped investment bank CS First Boston, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
coingeek.com
BlockFi wins court’s approval to auction BTC mining assets
Bankrupt digital asset lender BlockFi has won the approval of a U.S. bankruptcy court to sell its BTC block reward mining assets. BlockFi’s lawyers argued in court that this is the ideal time to auction off the company’s BTC mining assets as the sector is seeing a slight turn in fortunes after a rough year in 2022. In the video court hearing, the lawyers, led by Francis Petrie, claimed that the company had received bids for the assets from various interested parties.
coingeek.com
Digital Currency Group’s Genesis bankrupt lending platform seals creditor deal
Digital Currency Group (DCG) has brokered a deal to resolve the nearly billion-dollar fight between its Genesis digital asset lending platform and rival lender Gemini Earn. Late Monday, Cameron Winklevoss, who along with his twin brother Tyler runs the Gemini Trust Company, announced via Twitter that Gemini had “reached an agreement in principle” with Genesis Global Capital, DCG “and other creditors on a plan that provides a path for Earn to recover their assets. This agreement was announced in Bankruptcy Court today.”
coingeek.com
Joshua Henslee: Ordinals are ‘BSV-style NFTs’
The small blockers were yelling at the skies in a fury last week when Ordinals NFTs were launched on the BTC blockchain. Bitcoin developer Joshua Henslee released a new video sharing his thoughts on the situation and what might happen next. What happened with Ordinals?. Henslee begins by recapping the...
coingeek.com
US judge rules secondary sales of LBRY’s native token are not securities
Investors who traded LBC tokens on secondary markets didn’t violate securities laws, a U.S. judge has ruled in a blow to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s enforcement effort. The SEC was embroiled in a legal battle with LBRY Inc., a decentralized publishing platform, over whether the platform...
coingeek.com
Philippines: SEC teams up with UP Law Center to research digital currency, fintech regulation
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the Philippines has announced a partnership with the University of the Philippines Law Center (UPLC) for research on virtual currency regulation. Both parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) back in January, which would see the collaboration extend to fintech regulation, the Manila...
Comments / 0