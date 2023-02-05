In 2005, I wrote a paper for a college macroeconomics class about how to use any commodity that had a public spot price as a form of money. The example I gave was paying for chickens with sugar, bridging the gap between barter and money using API calls at the point of sale. The limitation, at the time, was the lack of a public spot price that could be globally agreed to, how to scale with trustworthy attestations of the purity of the commodity, and of course, the adoption of an additional piece of software and/or hardware at checkout. But the paper did well anyways!

