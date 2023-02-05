Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
There’s a New Favorite in Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds, And It’s Not Packers
The Green Bay Packers had been the betting favorite to be Aaron Rodgers' team for Week 1 of the 2023 season. Not anymore.
Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation
This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
CBS Sports
Derek Carr-Raiders drama continues: QB not planning to help franchise by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
Yardbarker
This proposed Colts-Raiders trade sends Derek Carr to Indianapolis
The Indianapolis Colts have to address their quarterback issue this offseason. They have tried to patch things together since Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement in 2019 but to no avail. This offseason will be the best chance that they have to find a long-term answer at the position. Armed with...
chatsports.com
Raiders poll: Where will Derek Carr play in 2023?
The Las Vegas Raiders will likely soon trade (or release) quarterback Derek Carr after he spent the past nine seasons with the franchise. We want to know where you think Carr will be playing in 2023. There are several options, but let’s work with the most likely candidates. They are:
Yardbarker
A surprising first candidate emerges for Raiders QB Derek Carr
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said "no deal was imminent" but that the Saints "are considered to be serious suitors." He noted Saints head coach Dennis Allen has a history with Carr. Allen coached Carr during his rookie season in 2014 and named him the opening-day starter that year. After a...
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs lose offensive weapon for the Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs lose wide receiver for the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs have already ruled out one major offensive playmaker for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will be a little short-handed and brittle before their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. The Chiefs had three wide receivers sitting...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers' GM Kevin Colbert's Behind The Scenes Look Into Passing On Chad Pennington In 2000
The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, and it will be interesting to see how he will approach the NFL Draft differently than his predecessors Kevin Colbert and Tom Donahoe. Khan has a lot to measure up to, as the Steelers were able to win Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, due in large part to Colbert’s aggressive approach. What remains to be seen is who Khan will select with his first ever selection in the first round, and if that player is as both talented and enigmatic as the players were in the initial selections of his predecessors as we review in Part II of this comparison series.
TMZ.com
Raiders Star Darren Waller Gets Two Huge Head Tattoos During Pro Bowl Weekend
Las Vegas Raiders star, Darren Waller pulled up to the 2023 Pro Bowl with some new tats you absolutely could not miss ... because they were both on the sides of his head!!. The NFL tight end got the scalp ink on Saturday while the Pro Bowl games were going down at Allegiant Stadium ... and TMZ Sports has learned he flew out his go-to guy, Kali from Atlanta, to make sure it was all done right.
Yardbarker
Insider provides Lamar Jackson contract update
The Ravens' No. 1 priority this offseason is extending QB Lamar Jackson. They're just a few weeks into their offseason and rumors about his future in Baltimore are swirling. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler shed some light on the contract talks, but it's not the news Ravens fans were hoping for.
ESPN Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
During this Tuesday's episode of NFL Live, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered a potential solution for the Raiders' quarterback situation. Although there's a lot of smoke surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Raiders, Orlovsky believes Las Vegas should target Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in this ...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Should Target A Former Enemy In What Would Be A Strong 2023 Free Agency Move
As of now, the Pittsburgh Steelers only have two inside linebackers from the 2022 53-man roster under contract for the 2023 season. Veteran, Myles Jack and first-year player, Mark Robinson should be back in the black and gold next season. Aside from that, the front office is going to need to target more than one player in the position.
Derek Carr would meet Texans' QB need and free up draft obligations
The Houston Texans may have two first-round picks, six selections in the top-103, and tied for the most choices of the three-day event with 12, but their highest-valued commodity is already committed. The Texans need an upgrade at quarterback, and the 2023 NFL draft offers a quartet of fascinating signal...
Yardbarker
Three players who may not be with Eagles next season
The Philadelphia Eagles have 20 impending free agents and just $4,361,666 in available cap space. QB Jalen Hurts isn’t a free agent, but the Eagles will need to pay him soon. He's still on his rookie deal. Add it all up and you get three talented Eagles who likely won’t return to the nest in 2023.
Yardbarker
Steelers' HOF QB Terry Bradshaw Blindsided By Clueless Chris Walllace With 50 Year Old Questions About His Intelligence
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Terry Bradshaw as the first overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft. Bradshaw, nicknamed ‘The Blonde Bomber,’ was supposed to be Pittsburgh's savior. He was handed the keys to the franchise in his rookie year, which was quite unusual in the NFL of that era, and he stumbled out of the gate.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Bears, Justin Fields, Lions, Packers
Bears GM Ryan Poles plans on QB Justin Fields being the starter in 2023 and that for the team to select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, they would have to be “blown away” by a prospect to move on from Fields.
Yardbarker
3 Destinations For Raiders’ Josh Jacobs In Free Agency
2022 didn’t get off to a great start for running back Josh Jacobs. With a new regime leading the Las Vegas Raiders, he had his fifth-year option declined, which means he will become a free agent when the new league year kicks off in a few weeks. That decision could now be viewed as a blessing in disguise for Josh Jacobs, who is about to cash in on a huge contract.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Icon Troy Polamalu Was Intentionally Targeted By Green Bay Packers In Super Bowl 45
The Pittsburgh Steelers have not played in a Super Bowl since they lost Super Bowl XLV to the Green Bay Packers 31-25. The game featured the Steelers falling way behind 21-3 after playing just about as bad as they could play with a little over two minutes left in the first half.
Yardbarker
Why The Raiders’ Derek Carr Era Will Eventually Be Forgotten
Take a minute and think about the best players in NFL history. Players that may quickly come to mind are Reggie White, Lawrence Taylor, and Jim Brown. More specifically, for the Las Vegas Raiders’ organization – players like Charles Woodson, Ken Stabler, Howie Long, Jim Otto, Jim Plunkett, and Lyle Alzado come naturally to the forefront of one’s mind. Why? Because they brought charismatic personalities along with winning to the Raider organization. The franchise embodied phrases such as “Just Win, Baby!” and “Commitment to Excellence.” Now you tell me, does Derek Carr belong in the halls of those players, let alone those phrases?
